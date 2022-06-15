Grand Pirates codes in Roblox: Double XP, Devil Fruit, and more (June 2022) 

"Wealth, fame, power. Gold Roger, the King of the Pirates, attained everything this world has to offer. And so, many men head for the Grand Line to find the great treasure he left behind, the One Piece. The world has truly entered a Great Pirate Era!"

One Piece fans will recognize the above quote as players fight for wealth, fame, and power in Roblox Grand Pirates. Redeem codes for the journey to become the King of the Pirates. The Roblox Grand Pirates game is based on One Piece, one of the most critically acclaimed anime of all time.

Set in the golden age of the pirate era, players get to choose their favorite One Piece character and start their pirate career. Get to live in this pirate world and claim free rewards by redeeming valid codes.

Strike fear into the hearts of your foes and establish complete power as the top pirate by completing tough quests and fighting your rivals while gaining levels with different weapons available all over the map.

Players explore different islands in search of treasure chests and devil fruits. Gameplay is immersive and fun, allowing players to sail through the Grand Line, explore undiscovered land, go on treasure hunts, and even fight other pirates with their allies and gain superhuman powers by consuming devil fruits!

Grand Pirates is a gem for gamers who love adventure-based pirate genre games and is also a treat for anime fans. Grand Pirate Official published this Roblox game in March 2022. The game has received 11.9 million visits and allows 15 players on one server. Redeem valid codes and receive free rewards that can help players gain more levels in a short period.

Reset stats or level up fast by using Roblox Grand Pirates codes

Active codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

Copy and paste the valid codes listed below to avoid spelling mistakes. The codes are case-sensitive, so double-check before typing them. Players are advised to redeem the codes and claim the rewards as soon as possible, as they may expire anytime soon. Unfortunately, at the moment, there are only two valid codes available, so act with haste.

10MVisits – stat reset

– stat reset 60KFavorites – 60 minutes of double XP

Don't worry, and new codes are released regularly. This helps new players gain levels quickly and have a complete pirate experience. Make sure to redeem the codes before they expire.

Inactive codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

Grand Pirates Codes are available for a limited time. The following codes listed below do not work anymore.

30KLikes – Redeem code to reset Stats

– Redeem code to reset Stats 8.5MVisits – Redeem code for stat reset

– Redeem code for stat reset GearFourth – Redeem code for stat reset

– Redeem code for stat reset 100KVisits – Redeem code to X Reset Stats

– Redeem code to X Reset Stats 4KLikes – Redeem code to get 2X Peli for X30 minutes

– Redeem code to get 2X Peli for X30 minutes 40KFavorites – Redeem code to remove Devil Fruit

– Redeem code to remove Devil Fruit 5MVisits – Redeem code for X Devil Fruit Notifier X120 Minutes

– Redeem code for X Devil Fruit Notifier X120 Minutes 20KLikes – Redeem code to reset stats

– Redeem code to reset stats 1KDislikes – Redeem code to remove a Devil Fruit

– Redeem code to remove a Devil Fruit 2MVisits – Redeem code for Devil Fruit Notifier X60 Minutes

– Redeem code for Devil Fruit Notifier X60 Minutes 20KFavorites – Redeem code for Double Peli X60 Minutes

– Redeem code for Double Peli X60 Minutes 1.5MVisits – Redeem code for a Devil Fruit Notifier x60 Minutes

– Redeem code for a Devil Fruit Notifier x60 Minutes 10KLikes – Redeem code to reset X stats

– Redeem code to reset X stats SorryForShutdowns – Redeem code for Double Drop Rate x60 Minutes

– Redeem code for Double Drop Rate x60 Minutes 1MVisits – Redeem code to Reset Stats

– Redeem code to Reset Stats 10KFavorites – Redeem code for Double Peli X60 Minutes

– Redeem code for Double Peli X60 Minutes 5KLikes – Redeem code to reset Stats

– Redeem code to reset Stats 500KVisits – Redeem code to remove Devil Fruit

– Redeem code to remove Devil Fruit 3KLikes – Redeem code to get Devil Fruit Notifier for X60 minutes

– Redeem code to get Devil Fruit Notifier for X60 minutes 2KLikes – Redeem code to get 2x XP for X30 Minutes

– Redeem code to get 2x XP for X30 Minutes 1KLikes – Redeem code to X Reset Stats

– Redeem code to X Reset Stats SorryForBugs – Redeem code to get X10K Peli

– Redeem code to get X10K Peli Released – Redeem code to get X10K Peli

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

Follow these easy steps to redeem the Grand Pirates' codes

Open Roblox and log into your account

Search for Grand Pirates and launch the game

Click the menu button on the lower-left hand of the screen

A new window will pop up, where you will find the code input box.

Copy and paste the required code into to code input box

Hit 'Return' and claim your free rewards.

The code is no longer active if an error message pops up.

More codes and updates for Roblox Grand Pirates

Usually, new codes come out when there is a big update to the game or during special events or milestone accomplishments. Follow the game's official social media handles to keep in touch with the updates. Make sure to follow the Twitter account of @nijoxy, the game's creator, to learn about the codes and news.

