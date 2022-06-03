Roblox promo codes in June 2022: Active codes for free rewards

Created in the mid-2000s, a very engaging sandbox game called Roblox is played by millions of gamers out there. The free online platform has a lot to offer to its gamers, where players can play an end number of games of any possible genre.

These games are entirely free, and the creators have invented an in-game currency for gamers called Robux. However, Robux is used to buy accessories, skins, clothing, and many other in-game items that players need while playing these games. These items can be bought in the Roblox shop in exchange for Robux ranges accordingly.

However, there is one method that is extremely easy for everyone who needs these accessories. They can simply redeem them via entering promo codes that are valid, active, or working for the moment.

However, to find out which promo codes are valid or even invalid at the moment, readers can check out the lists that are provided in the article below.

Roblox promo codes to redeem free rewards

Active codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and therefore need to be keyed in the same manner as mentioned in the list below. If these codes are entered with errors or typos, then there are chances that the entered code might not work.

Therefore, users can copy the code from the list below and paste it onto the required text box or location, which will be a lot easier and more convenient to get gamers.

Importantly, players should also be aware that most of these codes are used for Roblox’s internal games: Islands of Moves or Mansion of Wonder. However, the codes are bifurcated for the players to get confused while using them.

SPIDERCOLA - Redeem code for free Spider Cola Shoulder Pet

- Redeem code for free Spider Cola Shoulder Pet TWEETROBLOX - Redeem code for a free The Bird Says____ Shoulder Pet

- Redeem code for a free The Bird Says____ Shoulder Pet StrikeAPose - Redeem code for a free Hustle Hat (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move)

- Redeem code for a free Hustle Hat (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move) SettingTheStage - Redeem code for a free Build it Backpack (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move)

- Redeem code for a free Build it Backpack (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move) DIY – Redeem code for a free Kinetic Staff (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move)

– Redeem code for a free Kinetic Staff (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move) WorldAlive - Redeem code for a free Crystalline Companion (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move)

- Redeem code for a free Crystalline Companion (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move) GetMoving - Redeem code for free Speedy Shades (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move)

- Redeem code for free Speedy Shades (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move) FXArtist – Redeem code for Artist Backpack Accessory (Must be redeemed in the Mansion of Wonder).

– Redeem code for Artist Backpack Accessory (Must be redeemed in the Mansion of Wonder). Boardwalk – Redeem code for Ring of Flames Waist Accessory (Must be redeemed in the Mansion of Wonder).

– Redeem code for Ring of Flames Waist Accessory (Must be redeemed in the Mansion of Wonder). ParticleWizard – Redeem code for Tomes of the Magus Shoulder Accessory (Must be redeemed in the Mansion of Wonder).

– Redeem code for Tomes of the Magus Shoulder Accessory (Must be redeemed in the Mansion of Wonder). ThingsGoBoom – Redeem code for Ghastly Aura Wait Accessory (Must be redeemed in the Mansion of Wonder).

– Redeem code for Ghastly Aura Wait Accessory (Must be redeemed in the Mansion of Wonder). VictoryLap - Redeem code for free Cardio Cans (Must be redeemed in the Island of Move)

Expired codes

These codes are not meant to last forever, meaning they will expire sooner or later. Gamers should try and use these codes as soon as possible to not miss out on the fun and not be able to redeem the code before it gets invalid.

Entering invalid codes will not delete any saved game or progress from the game, and players should also remember that if the codes used earlier are no longer available in the game, it will not affect the claimed rewards.

Here are the invalid, expired Roblox promo codes that are invalid for now (June 2022):

MERCADOLIBREFEDORA2021 - Redeem the code for the White Flamingo Fedora

- Redeem the code for the White Flamingo Fedora ROSSMANNCROWN2021 - Redeem the code for the Crown of Electrifying Guitars

Redeem the code for the Crown of Electrifying Guitars TARGETMINTHAT2021 - Redeem the code for the Peppermint Hat

- Redeem the code for the Peppermint Hat SMYTHSCAT2021 - Redeem code for King Tab

- Redeem code for King Tab ROBLOXEDU2021 - Redeem code for free Dev Deck

- Redeem code for free Dev Deck AMAZONFRIEND2021 - Redeem the code for the Snow Friend shoulder accessory

- Redeem the code for the Snow Friend shoulder accessory ECONOMYEVENT2021 - Redeem code for Economy Team Cap

- Redeem code for Economy Team Cap CARREFOURHOED2021 - Redeem code for Pasta Hat accessory

- Redeem code for Pasta Hat accessory KROGERDAYS2021 - Redeem code for Golf Shades

- Redeem code for Golf Shades Glimmer - Redeem code for a Head Slime hat accessory

- Redeem code for a Head Slime hat accessory 100MILSEGUIDORES - Redeem code for Celebratory Backpack

- Redeem code for Celebratory Backpack WALMARTMEXEARS2021 - Redeem code for free Steel Rabbit Ears

- Redeem code for free Steel Rabbit Ears RIHAPPYCAT2021 - Redeem code for free Arctic Ninja Cat Hat

- Redeem code for free Arctic Ninja Cat Hat ROSSMANNHAT2020 - Redeem code for a Chilly Winter Wizard Hat

- Redeem code for a Chilly Winter Wizard Hat BIHOOD2020 - Redeem code for an Arctic Blue Fuzzy Tiger Hood

- Redeem code for an Arctic Blue Fuzzy Tiger Hood ROBLOXTIKTOK - Redeem code for a Red Panda Party Pet

- Redeem code for a Red Panda Party Pet WALMARTMXTAIL2020 - Redeem code for a Wintery Peacock Tail

- Redeem code for a Wintery Peacock Tail SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020 - Redeem the code for a free Gnarly Triangle Headphones

- Redeem the code for a free Gnarly Triangle Headphones AMAZONNARWHAL2020 - Redeem code for a Dapper Narwhal Shoulder Pal

- Redeem code for a Dapper Narwhal Shoulder Pal TARGETFOX2020 - Redeem code for a Fiery Fox Shoulder Pal

- Redeem code for a Fiery Fox Shoulder Pal ARGOSWINGS2020 - Redeem code for a Topaz Hummingbird Wings

- Redeem code for a Topaz Hummingbird Wings DRRABBITEARS2020 - Redeem code for a Royal Winter Rabbit Ears Hat

- Redeem code for a Royal Winter Rabbit Ears Hat TRUASIACAT2020 - Redeem code for a White Cat Wizard Hat

- Redeem code for a White Cat Wizard Hat TWEET2MIL - Redeem code for a free Socialsaurus Flex Hat

- Redeem code for a free Socialsaurus Flex Hat SPIRIT2020 - Redeem code for a free Spirit Day 2020 Shoulder Friends

- Redeem code for a free Spirit Day 2020 Shoulder Friends GROWINGTOGETHER14 - Redeem the code for the Cake Cape

- Redeem the code for the Cake Cape TOYRUBACKPACK2020 - Redeem code to get the Fully Loaded Backpack

- Redeem code to get the Fully Loaded Backpack JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020 - Redeem code for Black Prince Succulent

- Redeem code for Black Prince Succulent TOYRUHEADPHONES2020 - Redeem code for Teal Techno Rabbit

- Redeem code for Teal Techno Rabbit 100YEARSOFNFL - Redeem code for Golden Football

- Redeem code for Golden Football BEARYSTYLISH - Redeem code for Hashtag No Filter

- Redeem code for Hashtag No Filter FLOATINGFAVORITE - Redeem code for Hyper HoverHeart

- Redeem code for Hyper HoverHeart THISFLEWUP - Redeem code for Shutter Flyers

- Redeem code for Shutter Flyers FASHIONFOX - Redeem code for Highlights Hood

- Redeem code for Highlights Hood SMYTHSSHADES2019 - Redeem code for Spiky Creepy Shades

- Redeem code for Spiky Creepy Shades GAMESTOPBATPACK2019 - Redeem for Coffin BatPack

- Redeem for Coffin BatPack TARGETOWLPAL2019 - Redeem code for Fall Shoulder Owl Pal

- Redeem code for Fall Shoulder Owl Pal GAMESTOPPRO2019 - Redeem code for Glorious Pharaoh of the Sun

- Redeem code for Glorious Pharaoh of the Sun *HAPPY2019ROBLOX* - Redeem code for Firestripe Fedora

- Redeem code for Firestripe Fedora BARNESNOBLEGAMEON19 - Redeem code for Neapolitan Crown

- Redeem code for Neapolitan Crown LIVERPOOLSCARVESUP - Redeem code for Liverpool FC Scarf

- Redeem code for Liverpool FC Scarf FEEDINGTIME - Redeem code for Flayed Rats

- Redeem code for Flayed Rats STARCOURTMALLSTYLE - Redeem code for Eleven’s Mall Outfit

- Redeem code for Eleven’s Mall Outfit RETROCRUISER - Redeem code for Mike’s Bike

- Redeem code for Mike’s Bike HAPPYCAMPER - Redeem code for Dustin’s Camp Know Where Cap

- Redeem code for Dustin’s Camp Know Where Cap ROBLOXSTRONG - Redeem code for Super Social Shades

- Redeem code for Super Social Shades $ILOVETHEBLOXYS$ - Redeem code for Showtime Bloxy Popcorn Hat

Redeem code for Showtime Bloxy Popcorn Hat KINGOFTHESEAS - Redeem code for Bejeweled Aqua Cap

- Redeem code for Bejeweled Aqua Cap EBGAMESBLACKFRIDAY - Redeem code for Neon Blue Tie

- Redeem code for Neon Blue Tie JURASSICWORLD - Redeem code for Jurassic World Sunglasses

- Redeem code for Jurassic World Sunglasses FINDTHEKEYS - Redeem code for IOI Helmet

- Redeem code for IOI Helmet ONEMILLIONCLUB! - Redeem code for Playful Red Dino

- Redeem code for Playful Red Dino SPIDERMANONROBLOX - Redeem code for Vulture's Mask

- Redeem code for Vulture's Mask MOTHRAUNLEASHED - Redeem code for Mothra Wings

- Redeem code for Mothra Wings ROBLOXIG500K - Redeem code for Hovering Heart

- Redeem code for Hovering Heart ROBLOXROCKS500K - Redeem code for Shades of the Blue Bird Following

- Redeem code for Shades of the Blue Bird Following WEAREROBLOX300! - Redeem code for Visor of the Blue Bird Following

Redeem code for Visor of the Blue Bird Following !HAPPY12BIRTHDAYROBLOX! - 12th Birthday Cake Hat

- 12th Birthday Cake Hat 200kTWITCH - Redeem code for Violet Hood of the Ages

- Redeem code for Violet Hood of the Ages TARGET2018 - Redeem code for Full Metal Top Hat

- Redeem code for Full Metal Top Hat GOLDENHEADPHONES2017 - Redeem code for 24k Gold Headphones

- Redeem code for 24k Gold Headphones COOL4SUMMER - Redeem code for 150K Summer Shades

- Redeem code for 150K Summer Shades KCASLIME - Redeem code for Nickelodeon Slime Wings

- Redeem code for Nickelodeon Slime Wings MLGRDC - Redeem code for Next Level MLG Headphones

- Redeem code for Next Level MLG Headphones KEEPIT100 - Redeem code for Next Level Future Visor

- Redeem code for Next Level Future Visor HOTELT2 - Redeem code for Transylvanian Cape

- Redeem code for Transylvanian Cape ROADTO100KAY! - Redeem code for Bloxikin #36: Livestreamin' Lizard

- Redeem code for Bloxikin #36: Livestreamin' Lizard 75KSWOOP - Redeem code for 75K Super Swoop

- Redeem code for 75K Super Swoop SXSW2015 - Redeem code for Southwest Straw Fedora

- Redeem code for Southwest Straw Fedora HEADPHONES2 - Redeem code for Next Level Blue Headphones

- Redeem code for Next Level Blue Headphones SPACESTYLE - Redeem code for 50k Space 'Hawk

Players should stay updated regarding the codes and use them at their earliest to make their gaming sessions more memorable. Follow Roblox games on Twitter for the latest updates about these.

