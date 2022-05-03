Roblox promo codes in May 2022: Active codes for free rewards

Players may use Roblox codes to acquire free cosmetic items for their avatar. If players want to make their avatar stand out with a cool t-shirt, a sporty cap, or funky accessories, the best way to do so is to use codes to expand the customization options.

Some items in the avatar store are free, but other normal and rare items cost Robux. If players do not have enough Robux, using promo codes is the easiest way to get free items and create an amazing collection.

Free Roblox promo codes for free items in the avatar shop

Active Codes

Players should note that the vouchers are only valid for a limited time and may expire soon. Players should also make sure to enter the codes exactly as written. The codes are case-sensitive.

Glimmer - Head Slime accessory - in Mansion of Wonder

ParticleWizard - Tomes of the Magus shoulders - in Mansion of Wonder

SettingTheStage - Build It Backpack - in Island of Moves

SPIDERCOLA - Spider Cola shoulder pet

StrikeAPose - Hustle Hat - in Island of Moves

ThingsGoBoom - Ghastly Aura waist - in Mansion of Wonder

TWEETROBLOX - The Bird Says shoulder pet

VictoryLap - Cardio Cans - in Island of Moves

WorldAlive - Crystalline Companion - in Island of Moves

How to redeem the codes

Most promo codes and gift cards can be redeemed at www.roblox.com/redeem, as illustrated below. Other codes can be entered into a text box in the specific game and redeemed.

How to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

Players will see the confirmation message once the code has been redeemed successfully.

How to get clothes and other items for free

In addition to coupon codes, the platform offers over 100 free items. These items can be collected directly by visiting the avatar shop and selecting 'Get.' A list of all the items that are currently available can be found below. Players can simply copy the names as they appear below and paste them into the 'Search' option.

AOTP Hat - KSI

Applaud

Baseball Long Sleeve - B&W

Baseball Long Sleeve - Red

Beautiful You Jeans

Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair

Bermuda Shorts - Black

Black Jeans

Black Jeans with Sneakers

Black Jeans with White Shoes

Black Ponytail

Blockhead

Blonde Spiked Hair

Blue and Black Motorcycle Shirt

Blue Plaid Shirt

Braided Hair - Red

Brown Charmer Hair

Brown Hair

Cargo Pants - Brown

Casey

Casual Sweats - Black

Casual Sweats - Gray

Check It

Chill

Cindy

City Life Woman

Claire

Classic Female - Face

Classic Male - Face

Colorful Braids

Cool Side Shave

Curly Fade - Brown

Dark Green Jeans

Denim Jacket - Light Wash

Denim Jacket with White Hoodie

Dennis

Denny

Dessert Plate Hat

Down to Earth Hair

Eggphone

Erik Is My Hero

Fan Hand Sign - Why Don't We (WDW)

Floral Swim Trunks - Blue

Floral Swim Trunks - White

Golden Headphones - KSI

Green Jersey

Grey Striped Shirt with Denim Jacket

Guitar Tee with Black Jacket

Happy New Year Ox

Happy New Year Rat

Hello

Hooded Jacket - Gray

I <3 Pizza Shirt

Ice Brain

International Fedora - Argentina

International Fedora - Australia

International Fedora - Brazil

International Fedora - Canada

International Fedora - Chile

International Fedora - Colombia

International Fedora - France

International Fedora - Germany

International Fedora - Indonesia

International Fedora - Japan

International Fedora - Mexico

International Fedora - Netherlands

International Fedora - Peru

International Fedora - Philippines

International Fedora - Poland

International Fedora - Russia

International Fedora - South Korea

International Fedora - Spain

International Fedora - Thailand

International Fedora - Turkey

International Fedora - Ukraine

International Fedora - United Kingdom

International Fedora - USA

International Fedora - Vietnam

Jade Necklace with Shell Pendant

Jean Shorts

Jean Shorts with White Shoes

John

Junkbot

Kenneth

Knights of Redcliff: Paladin

Knights of Redcliff: Paladin - Face

Knit Sweater - Beige

Knit Sweater - Black

Knit Sweater - Gray

Lavender Updo

Lin

Lindsey

Linlin

Long Ruffle Skirt - White

Man

Man Face

Medieval Hood of Mystery

Motorcycle Pants - Brown

My Favorite Pizza Shirt

Oakley

Old Town Cowboy Hat - Lil Nas X (LNX)

Oliver

Orange Beanie with Black Hair

Orange Shades

Pal Hair

Pastel Starburst Top with Gray Jacket

Pink Jeans

Point2

Poster Girl Record - Zara Larsson

Purple and Teal Top

Red Roblox Cap

Ripped Skater Pants

Roblox Baseball Cap

ROBLOX Boy

ROBLOX Girl

ROBLOX Jacket

Logo Visor

'R' Baseball Cap

Shirt - Simple Pattern

Sneakers - Gray

T-Shirt - White

Roblox Visor

Robox

Roundy

Royal Blood Beanie

Rthro Animation Package

Salute

Serena

Short and Sleek - Blonde

Short Curls - Black

Shrug

Silly Fun

Skyler

Sleepy Pajama Pants - Zara Larsson

Sleepy Pajama Top - Zara Larsson

Smile

Squad Ghouls: Drop Dead Tedd

Stadium

Straight Bangs - Black

Straight Blonde Hair

Striped T-Shirt - Black

Striped T-Shirt - White

Stylish Aviators

Summer

Teal Shirt

Textured Leather Pants - White

The Encierro Cap

The High Seas: Beatrix The Pirate Queen

The Winning Smile

Tie-Front Top - White

Tilt

Trim

True Blue Hair

Wetsuit Pants - Black

Woman

Woman Face

Zara Larsson Tour Lanyard

Zip Hoodie - Black

Zip Hoodie - Blue

ZZZ Headband - Zara Larsson

How can players get Robux?

Robux is the game's virtual currency. Robux can be acquired in a few different ways:

Robux can be purchased on mobile, using a browser, or on the Xbox One app. Accounts with a membership receive a Robux stipend. Accounts with a membership can sell shirts and pants and get a percentage of the profit. Any user can build experience and earn Robux in a variety of ways.

Players are advised to watch out for free Robux Generator schemes as they are fake. Robux is sold directly by the Roblox company, and players have to pay real money to buy it. If an individual or website tries to offer free Robux, it is a scam that should be reported through the Report Abuse system on Roblox.

