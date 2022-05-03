Roblox promo codes in May 2022: Active codes for free rewards

Players may use Roblox codes to acquire free cosmetic items for their avatar. If players want to make their avatar stand out with a cool t-shirt, a sporty cap, or funky accessories, the best way to do so is to use codes to expand the customization options.
Some items in the avatar store are free, but other normal and rare items cost Robux. If players do not have enough Robux, using promo codes is the easiest way to get free items and create an amazing collection.
Free Roblox promo codes for free items in the avatar shop
Active Codes
Players should note that the vouchers are only valid for a limited time and may expire soon. Players should also make sure to enter the codes exactly as written. The codes are case-sensitive.
- Glimmer - Head Slime accessory - in Mansion of Wonder
- ParticleWizard - Tomes of the Magus shoulders - in Mansion of Wonder
- SettingTheStage - Build It Backpack - in Island of Moves
- SPIDERCOLA - Spider Cola shoulder pet
- StrikeAPose - Hustle Hat - in Island of Moves
- ThingsGoBoom - Ghastly Aura waist - in Mansion of Wonder
- TWEETROBLOX - The Bird Says shoulder pet
- VictoryLap - Cardio Cans - in Island of Moves
- WorldAlive - Crystalline Companion - in Island of Moves
How to redeem the codes
Most promo codes and gift cards can be redeemed at www.roblox.com/redeem, as illustrated below. Other codes can be entered into a text box in the specific game and redeemed.
Players will see the confirmation message once the code has been redeemed successfully.
How to get clothes and other items for free
In addition to coupon codes, the platform offers over 100 free items. These items can be collected directly by visiting the avatar shop and selecting 'Get.' A list of all the items that are currently available can be found below. Players can simply copy the names as they appear below and paste them into the 'Search' option.
- AOTP Hat - KSI
- AOTP Hat - KSI
- Applaud
- Baseball Long Sleeve - B&W
- Baseball Long Sleeve - Red
- Beautiful You Jeans
- Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair
- Bermuda Shorts - Black
- Black Jeans
- Black Jeans with Sneakers
- Black Jeans with White Shoes
- Black Ponytail
- Blockhead
- Blonde Spiked Hair
- Blue and Black Motorcycle Shirt
- Blue Plaid Shirt
- Braided Hair - Red
- Brown Charmer Hair
- Brown Hair
- Cargo Pants - Brown
- Casey
- Casual Sweats - Black
- Casual Sweats - Gray
- Check It
- Chill
- Cindy
- City Life Woman
- Claire
- Classic Female - Face
- Classic Male - Face
- Colorful Braids
- Cool Side Shave
- Curly Fade - Brown
- Dark Green Jeans
- Denim Jacket - Light Wash
- Denim Jacket with White Hoodie
- Dennis
- Denny
- Dessert Plate Hat
- Down to Earth Hair
- Eggphone
- Erik Is My Hero
- Fan Hand Sign - Why Don't We (WDW)
- Floral Swim Trunks - Blue
- Floral Swim Trunks - White
- Golden Headphones - KSI
- Green Jersey
- Grey Striped Shirt with Denim Jacket
- Guitar Tee with Black Jacket
- Guitar Tee with Black Jacket
- Happy New Year Ox
- Happy New Year Rat
- Hello
- Hooded Jacket - Gray
- I <3 Pizza Shirt
- Ice Brain
- Ice Brain
- International Fedora - Argentina
- International Fedora - Australia
- International Fedora - Brazil
- International Fedora - Canada
- International Fedora - Chile
- International Fedora - Colombia
- International Fedora - France
- International Fedora - Germany
- International Fedora - Indonesia
- International Fedora - Japan
- International Fedora - Mexico
- International Fedora - Netherlands
- International Fedora - Peru
- International Fedora - Philippines
- International Fedora - Poland
- International Fedora - Russia
- International Fedora - South Korea
- International Fedora - Spain
- International Fedora - Thailand
- International Fedora - Turkey
- International Fedora - Ukraine
- International Fedora - United Kingdom
- International Fedora - USA
- International Fedora - Vietnam
- Jade Necklace with Shell Pendant
- Jean Shorts
- Jean Shorts with White Shoes
- John
- Junkbot
- Kenneth
- Knights of Redcliff: Paladin
- Knights of Redcliff: Paladin - Face
- Knit Sweater - Beige
- Knit Sweater - Black
- Knit Sweater - Gray
- Lavender Updo
- Lin
- Lindsey
- Linlin
- Long Ruffle Skirt - White
- Man
- Man Face
- Medieval Hood of Mystery
- Motorcycle Pants - Brown
- My Favorite Pizza Shirt
- Oakley
- Old Town Cowboy Hat - Lil Nas X (LNX)
- Oliver
- Orange Beanie with Black Hair
- Orange Shades
- Pal Hair
- Pastel Starburst Top with Gray Jacket
- Pink Jeans
- Point2
- Poster Girl Record - Zara Larsson
- Purple and Teal Top
- Red Roblox Cap
- Ripped Skater Pants
- Roblox Baseball Cap
- ROBLOX Boy
- ROBLOX Girl
- ROBLOX Girl
- ROBLOX Jacket
- Logo Visor
- 'R' Baseball Cap
- Shirt - Simple Pattern
- Sneakers - Gray
- T-Shirt - White
- Roblox Visor
- Robox
- Roundy
- Royal Blood Beanie
- Rthro Animation Package
- Salute
- Serena
- Short and Sleek - Blonde
- Short Curls - Black
- Shrug
- Silly Fun
- Skyler
- Sleepy Pajama Pants - Zara Larsson
- Sleepy Pajama Top - Zara Larsson
- Smile
- Squad Ghouls: Drop Dead Tedd
- Stadium
- Straight Bangs - Black
- Straight Blonde Hair
- Striped T-Shirt - Black
- Striped T-Shirt - White
- Stylish Aviators
- Summer
- Teal Shirt
- Textured Leather Pants - White
- The Encierro Cap
- The High Seas: Beatrix The Pirate Queen
- The Winning Smile
- Tie-Front Top - White
- Tilt
- Trim
- True Blue Hair
- Wetsuit Pants - Black
- Woman
- Woman Face
- Zara Larsson Tour Lanyard
- Zip Hoodie - Black
- Zip Hoodie - Blue
- ZZZ Headband - Zara Larsson
How can players get Robux?
Robux is the game's virtual currency. Robux can be acquired in a few different ways:
- Robux can be purchased on mobile, using a browser, or on the Xbox One app.
- Accounts with a membership receive a Robux stipend.
- Accounts with a membership can sell shirts and pants and get a percentage of the profit.
- Any user can build experience and earn Robux in a variety of ways.
Players are advised to watch out for free Robux Generator schemes as they are fake. Robux is sold directly by the Roblox company, and players have to pay real money to buy it. If an individual or website tries to offer free Robux, it is a scam that should be reported through the Report Abuse system on Roblox.