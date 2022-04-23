How to redeem Roblox toy codes in 2022: Website, process and more 

Roblox is one of the most played games to exist, and even fifteen years after its release, the overall popularity continues to grow massively. The enormous player base it possesses acts as a consumer base for items such as toys, merchandise, and other related items.

To further promote the purchase of the toys, exclusive codes are offered to them, which supply the users with a special virtual item that they can employ in Roblox. However, many gamers often get confused about these Toy Codes and the generic promo codes.

As a result, there is a common search within the community on how to obtain these Toy Codes and use them to redeem free virtual items.

What are Roblox toy codes

Roblox toy codes are specific codes that are made available with the toys sold. Here’s how the help section of the game defines it:

“Roblox has partnered with Jazwares to offer an awesome line of toys inspired by you, our citizens of Robloxia! The collection of toys is available from top retailers. Each toy includes a redeemable code to unlock exclusive virtual items.”

Website and process of using them

Essentially, the same redemption website used for Promo Codes is the one applicable here if players want to redeem virtual items via Toy Codes. Consequently, upon receiving the code, they must ensure that they are logged into their account and visit the official Code Redemption Page.

The steps to use the Code Redemption Page of the game are as follows:

Step 1: Users can start by using the link provided above to reach the redemption page of the game.

Step 2: Upon reaching it, they will see a text box on their screen, where the given Toy Code has to be entered.

Step 3: Once the code has been inputted, one should tap on the 'Redeem' button present underneath the text box.

Step 4: Finally, if the Toy Code is used successfully, a dialog box will show up, mentioning the same.

How to purchase toys to get Roblox Toy Codes

Jazwares action figures are readily available for purchase via online and in-store retailers. The official website mentions the following ones:

Online Retailers: Amazon, Target, Walmart and GameStop.

In-Store Retailers: Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s, GameStop and Walgreens.

Users may seek a store of their choice to purchase the toy as per their preference. Each toy generally features a different type of virtual item. Apart from the Jazwares figures, there are various other partnership items/toys available, including those with Monopoly and Nerf.

Disclaimer: The purchase options may vary depending upon the user's country.

Other Roblox Promo Codes for free items

If users cannot purchase toys, they can check out these promo codes to receive free items:

Use SPIDERCOLA: Shoulder Pet – Spider Cola Use TWEETROBLOX: Shoulder Pet – The Bird Says

Additionally, in case individuals play games like Mansion of Wonder, Island of Move and Ninja Legends, they can utilize the codes mentioned below to get numerous free benefits:

Ninja Legends

zenmaster15K: 15000 Chi

skyblades10k: 10000 Chi

ultrasecrets10k: 10000 Chi

innerpeace5k: 5000 Chi

omegasecrets5000: 5000 Chi

darkelements2000: 2000 Chi

legends700m: 1200 Chi

legends200M: 1100 Chi

soulninja1000: 1000 Chi

silentshadows1000: 1000 Chi

secretcrystal1000: 1000 Chi

legends500m: 1000 Chi

masterninja750: 1000 Chi

elementmaster750: 750 Chi

skymaster750: 750 Chi

dragonlegend750: 750 Chi

dojomasters500: 500 Chi

zenmaster500: 500 Chi

epicelements500: 500 Chi

legendaryninja500: 500 Chi

goldninja500: 500 Chi

goldupdate500: 500 Chi

shadowninja500: 500 Chi

senseisanta500: 500 Chi

blizzardninja500: 500 Chi

epicflyingninja500: 500 Chi

mythicalninja500: 500 Chi

flyingninja500: 500 Chi

dragonwarrior500: 500 Chi

swiftblade300: 300 Chi

DesertNinja250: 250 Chi

epicninja250: 250 Chi

fastninja100: 100 Chi

epictrain15: 15 Minutes of Auto-Training

roboninja15: 15 Minutes of Auto-Training

christmasninja500: 500 Gems

sparkninja20: 20 souls

soulhunter5: 5 souls

Mansion of Wonder

FXArtist: Artist Backpack

ParticleWizard: Tomes of the Magus Shoulders

Glimmer: Head Slime Accessory

Boardwalk: Ring of Flames Wais

ThingsGoBoom: Ghastly Aura Waist

Island of Move

VictoryLap: Cardio Cans

StrikeAPose: Hustle Hat

GetMoving: Speedy Shades

SettingTheStage: Build It Backpack

DIY: Kinetic Staff

WorldAlive: Crystalline Companion

Note: Users must use particular in-game codes within the respective games. Additionally, they can expire soon, so players have to be quick to utilize them.

