How to redeem Roblox toy codes in 2022: Website, process and more 

Roblox is one of the most played games to exist, and even fifteen years after its release, the overall popularity continues to grow massively. The enormous player base it possesses acts as a consumer base for items such as toys, merchandise, and other related items.
To further promote the purchase of the toys, exclusive codes are offered to them, which supply the users with a special virtual item that they can employ in Roblox. However, many gamers often get confused about these Toy Codes and the generic promo codes.
As a result, there is a common search within the community on how to obtain these Toy Codes and use them to redeem free virtual items.
What are Roblox toy codes
Roblox toy codes are specific codes that are made available with the toys sold. Here’s how the help section of the game defines it:
“Roblox has partnered with Jazwares to offer an awesome line of toys inspired by you, our citizens of Robloxia! The collection of toys is available from top retailers. Each toy includes a redeemable code to unlock exclusive virtual items.”
Website and process of using them
Essentially, the same redemption website used for Promo Codes is the one applicable here if players want to redeem virtual items via Toy Codes. Consequently, upon receiving the code, they must ensure that they are logged into their account and visit the official Code Redemption Page.
The steps to use the Code Redemption Page of the game are as follows:
- Step 1: Users can start by using the link provided above to reach the redemption page of the game.
- Step 2: Upon reaching it, they will see a text box on their screen, where the given Toy Code has to be entered.
- Step 3: Once the code has been inputted, one should tap on the ‘Redeem’ button present underneath the text box.
- Step 4: Finally, if the Toy Code is used successfully, a dialog box will show up, mentioning the same.
How to purchase toys to get Roblox Toy Codes
Jazwares action figures are readily available for purchase via online and in-store retailers. The official website mentions the following ones:
Online Retailers: Amazon, Target, Walmart and GameStop.
In-Store Retailers: Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s, GameStop and Walgreens.
Users may seek a store of their choice to purchase the toy as per their preference. Each toy generally features a different type of virtual item. Apart from the Jazwares figures, there are various other partnership items/toys available, including those with Monopoly and Nerf.
Disclaimer: The purchase options may vary depending upon the user's country.
Other Roblox Promo Codes for free items
If users cannot purchase toys, they can check out these promo codes to receive free items:
- Use SPIDERCOLA: Shoulder Pet – Spider Cola
- Use TWEETROBLOX: Shoulder Pet – The Bird Says
Additionally, in case individuals play games like Mansion of Wonder, Island of Move and Ninja Legends, they can utilize the codes mentioned below to get numerous free benefits:
Ninja Legends
- zenmaster15K: 15000 Chi
- skyblades10k: 10000 Chi
- ultrasecrets10k: 10000 Chi
- innerpeace5k: 5000 Chi
- omegasecrets5000: 5000 Chi
- darkelements2000: 2000 Chi
- legends700m: 1200 Chi
- legends200M: 1100 Chi
- soulninja1000: 1000 Chi
- silentshadows1000: 1000 Chi
- secretcrystal1000: 1000 Chi
- legends500m: 1000 Chi
- masterninja750: 1000 Chi
- elementmaster750: 750 Chi
- skymaster750: 750 Chi
- dragonlegend750: 750 Chi
- dojomasters500: 500 Chi
- zenmaster500: 500 Chi
- epicelements500: 500 Chi
- legendaryninja500: 500 Chi
- goldninja500: 500 Chi
- goldupdate500: 500 Chi
- shadowninja500: 500 Chi
- senseisanta500: 500 Chi
- blizzardninja500: 500 Chi
- epicflyingninja500: 500 Chi
- mythicalninja500: 500 Chi
- flyingninja500: 500 Chi
- dragonwarrior500: 500 Chi
- swiftblade300: 300 Chi
- DesertNinja250: 250 Chi
- epicninja250: 250 Chi
- fastninja100: 100 Chi
- epictrain15: 15 Minutes of Auto-Training
- roboninja15: 15 Minutes of Auto-Training
- christmasninja500: 500 Gems
- sparkninja20: 20 souls
- soulhunter5: 5 souls
Mansion of Wonder
- FXArtist: Artist Backpack
- ParticleWizard: Tomes of the Magus Shoulders
- Glimmer: Head Slime Accessory
- Boardwalk: Ring of Flames Wais
- ThingsGoBoom: Ghastly Aura Waist
Island of Move
- VictoryLap: Cardio Cans
- StrikeAPose: Hustle Hat
- GetMoving: Speedy Shades
- SettingTheStage: Build It Backpack
- DIY: Kinetic Staff
- WorldAlive: Crystalline Companion
Note: Users must use particular in-game codes within the respective games. Additionally, they can expire soon, so players have to be quick to utilize them.