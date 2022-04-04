×
Roblox Ninja Legends Codes for April 2022 (updated)

Codes can award players with numerous benefits with minimal effort (Image via Roblox)
Codes can award players with numerous benefits with minimal effort (Image via Roblox)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Apr 04, 2022 07:28 PM IST
Roblox is home to various community-created games that players can immerse themselves in. Ninja Legends by Scriptbloxian Studio is one of the most entertaining options available to play, and it has received over 1.5 billion visits, which is clearly a strong indication of its widespread appeal among users.

Like several other games, it has many codes that enthusiasts can use to get a variety of benefits sure to enhance their overall gameplay experience while playing Ninja Legends. They can essentially get Chi or Gems, as well as auto-training, in exchange for redeeming these codes. The following is a list of currently active codes that can be used.

List of Roblox Ninja Legends codes to get free rewards (April 2022)

Ninja Legends is enjoyed by many players and is pretty fun to play (Image via Roblox)
Ninja Legends is enjoyed by many players and is pretty fun to play (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of the Ninja Legends Codes that players can use within the game:

  • epictrain15: 15 Minutes of Auto-Training
  • roboninja15: 15 Minutes of Auto-Training
  • christmasninja500: 500 Gems
  • sparkninja20: 20 souls
  • soulhunter5: 5 souls
  • zenmaster15K: 15000 Chi
  • skyblades10k: 10000 Chi
  • ultrasecrets10k: 10000 Chi
  • innerpeace5k: 5000 Chi
  • omegasecrets5000: 5000 Chi
  • darkelements2000: 2000 Chi
  • legends700m: 1200 Chi
  • legends200M: 1100 Chi
  • soulninja1000: 1000 Chi
  • silentshadows1000: 1000 Chi
  • secretcrystal1000: 1000 Chi
  • legends500m: 1000 Chi
  • masterninja750: 1000 Chi
  • elementmaster750: 750 Chi
  • skymaster750: 750 Chi
  • dragonlegend750: 750 Chi
  • dojomasters500: 500 Chi
  • zenmaster500: 500 Chi
  • epicelements500: 500 Chi
  • legendaryninja500: 500 Chi
  • goldninja500: 500 Chi
  • goldupdate500: 500 Chi
  • shadowninja500: 500 Chi
  • senseisanta500: 500 Chi
  • blizzardninja500: 500 Chi
  • epicflyingninja500: 500 Chi
  • mythicalninja500: 500 Chi
  • flyingninja500: 500 Chi
  • dragonwarrior500: 500 Chi
  • swiftblade300: 300 Chi
  • DesertNinja250: 250 Chi
  • epicninja250: 250 Chi
  • fastninja100: 100 Chi

Steps to use codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

Players will be required to enter Ninja Legends codes within the game itself. For those who are unfamiliar with the procedures, the following steps should be followed to claim the rewards mentioned above:

Step 1: Users must first open Ninja Legends on their devices, and then they will have to tap on the ‘Codes’ icon located on the right side.

The codes have to be entered into this particular dialog box to get the benefits (Image via Roblox)
The codes have to be entered into this particular dialog box to get the benefits (Image via Roblox)

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers will be able to find a dialog box appearing on their screens, which is where the codes have to be entered.

Step 3: Finally, they can redeem all of the codes mentioned above and collect their rewards accordingly.

As these codes could possibly expire, players are recommended to use them as soon as possible.

