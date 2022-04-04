Roblox Ninja Legends Codes for April 2022 (updated)

Roblox is home to various community-created games that players can immerse themselves in. Ninja Legends by Scriptbloxian Studio is one of the most entertaining options available to play, and it has received over 1.5 billion visits, which is clearly a strong indication of its widespread appeal among users.

Like several other games, it has many codes that enthusiasts can use to get a variety of benefits sure to enhance their overall gameplay experience while playing Ninja Legends. They can essentially get Chi or Gems, as well as auto-training, in exchange for redeeming these codes. The following is a list of currently active codes that can be used.

List of Roblox Ninja Legends codes to get free rewards (April 2022)

Ninja Legends is enjoyed by many players and is pretty fun to play (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of the Ninja Legends Codes that players can use within the game:

epictrain15: 15 Minutes of Auto-Training

roboninja15: 15 Minutes of Auto-Training

christmasninja500: 500 Gems

sparkninja20: 20 souls

soulhunter5: 5 souls

zenmaster15K: 15000 Chi

skyblades10k: 10000 Chi

ultrasecrets10k: 10000 Chi

innerpeace5k: 5000 Chi

omegasecrets5000: 5000 Chi

darkelements2000: 2000 Chi

legends700m: 1200 Chi

legends200M: 1100 Chi

soulninja1000: 1000 Chi

silentshadows1000: 1000 Chi

secretcrystal1000: 1000 Chi

legends500m: 1000 Chi

masterninja750: 1000 Chi

elementmaster750: 750 Chi

skymaster750: 750 Chi

dragonlegend750: 750 Chi

dojomasters500: 500 Chi

zenmaster500: 500 Chi

epicelements500: 500 Chi

legendaryninja500: 500 Chi

goldninja500: 500 Chi

goldupdate500: 500 Chi

shadowninja500: 500 Chi

senseisanta500: 500 Chi

blizzardninja500: 500 Chi

epicflyingninja500: 500 Chi

mythicalninja500: 500 Chi

flyingninja500: 500 Chi

dragonwarrior500: 500 Chi

swiftblade300: 300 Chi

DesertNinja250: 250 Chi

epicninja250: 250 Chi

fastninja100: 100 Chi

Steps to use codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

Players will be required to enter Ninja Legends codes within the game itself. For those who are unfamiliar with the procedures, the following steps should be followed to claim the rewards mentioned above:

Step 1: Users must first open Ninja Legends on their devices, and then they will have to tap on the ‘Codes’ icon located on the right side.

The codes have to be entered into this particular dialog box to get the benefits (Image via Roblox)

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers will be able to find a dialog box appearing on their screens, which is where the codes have to be entered.

Step 3: Finally, they can redeem all of the codes mentioned above and collect their rewards accordingly.

As these codes could possibly expire, players are recommended to use them as soon as possible.

