Da Piece Codes (April 2024)

Da Piece codes will boost your character to greater heights than what would be possible otherwise in this anime-inspired Roblox experience. Beli, XP, skill and stat resets, boosts, and unique weapons are just some of the freebies obtainable through these codes. It’s no wonder that they are so sought-after.

These codes are completely free to use and can be used by any player, regardless of skill or experience. This article lists all of them that have been released for Da Piece, along with a brief guide on using them.

All Da Piece codes (Active)

Active codes for Da Piece (Image via Roblox)

Here is a complete list of codes that are confirmed to work in Da Piece. Be sure to use them before they expire, as the moment they expire, the rewards tied to them will be lost.

List of active Da Piece codes Code Rewards B1GR3S3T Stat Reset K1NGTANK13 1,000 XP G0LDR0G3R 1,000 XP AC3 1,000 XP M0NK3YDLUFFY Skill Reset TREASUR3 Skill Reset B0SSP1RATE Skill Reset G0LD3NP1RAT3 Gold Katana EV1LMAR1NE Stat Reset US0PPSN0SE Stat Reset NAM1SG0LD 30,000 Beli PH03N1X Stat Reset G0LDG0LDG0LD 25,000 Beli 0N3P13C3 10,000 Beli NEWUPDAT30N3 Stat Reset YAM1YAM1 2x XP Boost for 15 Minute B1GMERA Stat Reset K1NG0FP1RAT3Z 50,000 Beli 2KL1KESWOOOHOOO 2x XP Boost for 15 Minute R0BLUCC1AFURRY 2x XP Boost for 15 Minute J0YB0Y Stat Reset B0SSK0BY 2x XP Boost for 15 Minute BR00KSB0N3S 2x XP Boost for 15 Minute DRUM1SLAND Stat Reset L1TTL3GARD3N 50,000 Beli SYRUPV1LLAG3 15,000 Beli P0VMAU1 20,000 Beli CHARM1NGSANJ1 Skill Reset C0NFUSEDLUFFY 15,000 Beli BLOX_FRUITS 2x XP Boost for 15 Minute L3GENDARY_FRU1T 1,000 XP S3A_B3ASTS 100 Beli LAUNCH0N3 30,000 Beli

Inactive Da Piece codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes for Da Piece. This will change in the future as Roblox codes inevitably expire due to a built-in expiration date. Expiration dates are left unspecified, which is what makes their deactivation so sudden.

That said, there is no need to worry about losing rewards. The developers will replace any inactive codes with new ones that offer similar or outright better rewards.

How to redeem active Da Piece codes

How to redeem codes for Da Piece (Image via Roblox)

Use the following guide to redeem codes in Roblox Da Piece:

Launch Da Piece through the Roblox Game client.

Click the Menu button on the left to expand it.

button on the left to expand it. Hit the Settings option to access the code box.

option to access the code box. Input a working code in the text box and press Enter on your keyboard to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all working codes.

Roblox codes are notorious for being case-sensitive, and Da Piece is no exception. Considering their lengthy nature and incorporation of alphanumeric characters, the better way to redeem them is to paste them directly from this list. It’s a faster and more accurate way to use these codes.

Da Piece codes and their importance

Codes for Da Piece and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Da Piece can be used to obtain a variety of rewards, including free boosters, unique weapons, Beli, flat XP points, and more. Weapons, boosters, and XP points can help new players get ahead of the game and level up beyond the reaches of the early parts of the game.

Beli, the main currency of the game, can be used at the in-game shop to purchase various resources and abilities. These freebies make their impact rather significant, making the codes indispensable to every player.

Da Piece code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Da Piece (Image via Roblox)

Da Piece returns an error message if a code is entered incorrectly. As of now, there are no server-side problems that negatively impact its code system. Should you run into such an issue, restart the Roblox Player app to resolve it.

Where to find new Da Piece codes

You can find more codes for Da Piece by joining the official Discord server, where the developers also post news about game updates. Consider bookmarking this page as well for its active codes table, which will be updated when new ones are released.

FAQs on Da Piece codes

What are the different rewards obtainable through codes in Da Piece?

You can use codes to receive boosters, thousands of Beli, XP, skill and stat resets, and unique weapons in Da Piece.

What is the best code to receive Beli in Da Piece?

The codes L1TTL3GARD3N and K1NG0FP1RAT3Z can be used to receive 50,000 Beli each, making them the best to obtain Beli in Da Piece.

When is the Da Piece code list updated?

The code list for Da Piece is updated during major game updates, milestones, events, and holidays.

