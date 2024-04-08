Dragon Ball XL Codes (April 2024)

Dragon Ball XL codes give players free resources when redeemed. In this game, players must take on the roles of characters from the beloved animanga series Dragon Ball and then go head-to-head against commendable NPCs and opponents in an open-world environment. In it, they can also upgrade their stats to get an edge against opponents. However, these stat points don't come easy.

Luckily, newbies can redeem the codes mentioned below to obtain boosters for free in Dragon Ball XL. The boosters they offer will give players an advantage and help them get their hands on upgraded stats like damage, defense, and speed, as well as increase earnings.

All Dragon Ball XL Codes (Active)

Mentioned below is a list of all the codes that are currently active in Dragon Ball XL. We suggest redeeming them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on freebies.

List of Active Codes for Dragon Ball XL SORRYRESTART Redeem for a 1h Boost x4 (New) 30KLIKES Redeem for a 1h Boost 51MVISITS Redeem for a 5h33m Boost Survival Redeem for a 4h10m Boost 27KLIKES Redeem for a Boost 47MVISITS Redeem for a Boost 26KLIKES Redeem for a Boost 25KLIKES Redeem for a Boost THANKSFOR45MVISITS Redeem for a Boost XMASXL Redeem for 24 hours of 5x Boost 38MVISITS Redeem for a Boost 22KLIKES Redeem for a Boost SORRY Redeem for 100 minute boost

Dragon Ball XL Inactive Codes

Please note that multiple codes for Dragon Ball XL are currently inactive. If you attempt to use any of these codes, you will receive an error message. If any code that's currently active fails to provide rewards, the list below will be updated.

List of Inactive Codes for Dragon Ball XL 21KLIKES Redeem for a Boost 37MVISITS Redeem for a Boost HappyNewYear2022 Redeem for a Boost

How to redeem Dragon Ball XL codes

Follow these steps to redeem a code in Dragon Ball XL:

Launch Dragon Ball XL, and ensure you're connected to its server.

Press the Codes button located on the bottom right corner of your screen to bring up the code redemption window.

Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the Use Codes text box.

Activate the code by pressing the Use! button, and enjoy the free rewards.

What are Dragon Ball XL codes and their importance?

Dragon Ball XL promo codes can be redeemed for free boosts. These boosts are crucial, as they can be used to obtain significant buffs to the attack, defense, speed, and other stats. The resources acquired by redeeming codes will speed up your ascent to the top of the leaderboards.

Dragon Ball XL code troubleshooting (How to fix)

At present, the servers of Dragon Ball XL are functioning normally and do not have any problems that may hinder the redemption of active codes. However, if you enter an incorrect or deactivated code, an error message will appear above the text box, stating "This code doesn't exist."

To avoid issues while using active codes, double-check them carefully for any typos before clicking on the Use! button. Alternatively, you can copy and paste the codes directly into the game to avoid any errors.

Where to find more recent Dragon Ball XL codes?

To stay updated with the latest codes for Dragon Ball XL and Roblox news, you can bookmark this page, follow Dragon Ball XL's X handle, subscribe to its YouTube channel, or join its official Roblox group.

FAQs on Dragon Ball XL Codes

What is the latest Dragon Ball XL code?

SORRYRESTART is the latest active code in Dragon Ball XL, which grants four one-hour boosts when redeemed.

Are Dragon Ball XL codes useful?

Yes. Redeeming codes in Dragon Ball XL allows players to acquire boosts without grinding and spending Robux.

When will the active codes expire in Dragon Ball XL?

As of now, expiration dates are associated with the active codes in Dragon Ball XL, which means they could become inactive at any time.

When will newer codes for Dragon Ball XL be released?

New Dragon Ball XL codes are typically released during holidays, through major game updates, and via specific in-game events.

