Primal Pursuit Codes (April 2024)

Primal Pursuit, a Roblox game, transports players back to the Jurassic era, where the epic conflict between humans and dinosaurs unfolded, and by collecting Primal Pursuit codes, you can engage in thrilling battles against the T-Rex and earn free money. As survival is challenging, utilizing the provided codes to obtain more Bones, the in-game currency, is essential for purchasing the necessary supplies to survive the battle.

Survival is the primary focus of the intense multiplayer game Primal Pursuit. Enter the Jurassic Period and decide whether to play as a dinosaur whose goal is to devour nearby humans or as a member of the human survivors' squad fighting for their lives. Your objective is to combat the dinosaurs using your survival instincts.

All Primal Pursuit Codes (Active)

As of right now, the codes on this page are up-to-date and working. They might expire at any time, so you should claim them as soon as you can.

List of Active Primal Pursuit Codes CODES REWARDS UPD4TE0NE Redeem for a Special ATV Skin (New) 10KL1KES! Redeem for free 500 Bones 1000L1KES! Redeem for free 200 Bones

Inactive Primal Pursuit codes

Some codes for Primal Pursuit have now expired and are inactive. Trying to redeem these codes will prompt an error message as they are no longer valid.

List of Primal Pursuit Inactive Codes CODES REWARDS PR1M4LR3L3ASE Redeem for 250 Bones

How to redeem Primal Pursuit codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Primal Pursuit, follow these simple steps:

Locate and click on the CODES icon positioned at the bottom left corner of the screen.

In the prompted dialog box, type the code exactly as provided into the Enter Code textbox.

Once you've entered the code, click on the green Redeem button to claim your rewards.

What are Primal Pursuit codes about, and what’s their importance?

You can use the Bones you receive from the provided codes to buy items in-game. With the use of these codes, you can get more cars to add to your weaponry and gather Bones to help you flee from the dinosaurs.

Primal Pursuit codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you encounter an issue redeeming codes for Primal Pursuit, ensure you enter the code correctly to avoid errors. Each code must be input precisely as provided above. Codes can only be redeemed once, so if you've already claimed one, you cannot redeem it again. Lastly, codes have expiration dates, so if a code isn't working, it may have expired.

Where to find new Primal Pursuit codes

To discover additional codes, consider joining Genesis Games and following the creator @GenesisRBXGames on X. You can also join their Discord channel, where codes are regularly shared.

FAQs on Primal Pursuit codes

What are the latest Primal Pursuit codes?

The latest code in Primal Pursuit is "UPD4TE0NE", which grants you a special ATV Skin.

Which code provides the best rewards in Primal Pursuit?

The code "10KL1KES!" grants you 500 Bones, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Primal Pursuit?

By redeeming the codes, you can get Bones, the in-game currency, which can be used to buy the goods you'll need to survive in fights.

