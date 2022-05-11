5 best anime Roblox games

Popular for its uniqueness and variety of games, Roblox developers have created tons of titles across various genres. Its role-playing games can involve delivering pizza, students giving presentations at school, or even the role of a paranormal investigator.

Roblox has not forgotten about its anime fans either and has developed a number of anime games for fans of both Roblox and anime. These games are inspired by anime, manga, and even webtoons. They incorporate various art styles and often represent a strong Japanese influence. Some of these titles are even based on the popular anime characters from Naruto, One Piece, Dragon Ball, or Attack on Titan.

Anime fans must try playing these amazing and incredible games on the platform since they can make players feel like they're in their favorite anime or manga series.

This article lists the best anime-based games on Roblox that anime fans may not want to miss.

Best Roblox anime games for anime fans

5) Attack on Titan: Freedom Awaits

Roblox AOT: Freedom Awaits is an FPS anime game that has gained huge popularity. The developer of the game has the same name as the game, Attack on Titan: Freedom Awaits.

This AOT title is a single-player, fighting-type game that allows players to fight enemies and win battles to gain boosts and gear up. It currently has four maps: Shiganshina, the training map, the forest of giant trees, and the underground chapel. Out of these maps, the first three are PvE maps, and the last one is a PvP map.

Fans seem to like the game as it has more than 30 million players visiting the game on a regular basis.

4) Demon Slayer RPG 2

A popular game based on the very famous anime and manga series Demon Slayer. The anime and manga were created by Koyoharu Gotouge and were released in 2020 and 2016, respectively.

Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 was created by Shounen Studio, and it's a multiplayer game that can be played with up to 18 players.

Gamers should note that the game is still in testing, so they might face some glitches and bugs while playing the game.

In this Roblox anime title, players have to make a choice between slaying the Evil Demons of the night and betraying humanity to gain more power. They can grow stronger as they discover their new abilities and techniques, and this title also allows players to battle and explore the in-game world.

Demon Slayer RPG 2 offers a variety of levels through which players will unlock new skills and demons. It also comes with different breathing styles, such as water breathing, sun breathing, thunder breathing, wind breathing, insect breathing, serpent breathing, and love breathing.

Explore the game and have fun alone, with friends, or with other online players.

3) All-Star Tower Defense

This one is a defense tower game called Roblox All-Star Tower Defense based on anime characters instead of regular turrets and guns. It is one of the best anime games that all anime fans are likely to enjoy.

All-Star Tower Defense is a multiplayer game that was developed by Top Down Games in 2020. The main objective of the game is for players to use their units to fend off waves of enemies where each unit has its own cool abilities.

Players will have to team up with other players or friends to take on Story Mode or the Infinity Tower. Players also have to upgrade their troops during battles to unlock new attacks, summon from the gates, and unlock new units.

Characters in the game are separated by rating. There are over 80 characters in the game with evolutions.

The characters of the game are from Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Demon Slayer, Ghost Fighter, and AOT. Needless to say, this game helps anime fans live out their fantasies of being their favorite anime character.

2) Downfall

Roblox Downfall is another anime game that is based on Attack on Titan. The game comprises tons of characters from the series. It was developed by @Films in 2016, and players have to protect the city from the Titans to earn new upgrades, weapons, and XP in the game.

Players can customize their own character once they enter the game. The game currently has two types of Titans, namely Abnormal and Normal. Players have to fight the Titans and get rid of the ones that invade the city constantly.

The UI of the game is focused on combat, and the game can be played with up to 20 players. Die-hard fans AOT should give this game a go if they haven't. They might be in for a few pleasant surprises.

1) Psycho Infinity

An RPG game that is also a fighting game, Roblox Psycho Infinity was developed in 2020 by Black:Fox Studios and can be played with up to 10 players connected to a single server.

Gamers have to train their characters to earn items, acquire the ability to unlock more innovative skills, and become stronger. Players can also customize their characters before starting to play to ensure their characters look as cool as they can.

The UI, sound effects, and graphics contribute to the engaging experience offered by this game, and anime fans should consider playing it if they haven't done so yet.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh