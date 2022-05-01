Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes: Get Yen and Chikara shards (May 2022)

Anime Fighting Simulator is a Roblox game owned by BlockZone Studio. It is a training game inspired by multiple anime shows. Naturally, it is immensely popular for incorporating and bringing together several popular anime characters into one dimension.
Players who have different tastes like One Piece, Death Note, and Dragon Ball Z all come together in one place in this world. So, many fan bases and anime lovers, when put together, create a number larger than one can imagine.
Hence, there are dozens of codes released periodically to keep the players up and running. This article discusses the codes players need to get Yen and Chikara shards for free.
A look at the latest Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (May 2022)
Most of the active codes listed below provide Chikara shards and only a few will be redeemed into Yen. Both of these are used as in-game currency and often require real money to purchase them from Roblox.
Active codes
These codes are released mostly with every new update and often only on the official social media handles of the game.
It is highly recommended that players use these codes as they are, due to their property of being case-sensitive. It is also advocated that players use these codes as soon as possible because they might expire.
The codes are as follows:
(They are reliable and currently working)
- sub2hakimbo— chikara shards (new!)
- Emperador2kcode— 2,000 chikara shards (new!)
- bloodlinesfixed – chikara shards
- 1millionsubsfrango – chikara shards
- Defild800k – 10,000 chikara shards
- 300ksubstigretv – chikara shards
- emperadorwapo – 1,500 chikara shards
- sub2defildplays – 1,500 chikara shards
- 2millionsingroup! – 30,000 chikara shards
- 1billionvisits! – 75,000 chikara shards
- Emperadorstar – 5,000 chikara shards
- Frangonewcode – 1,000 chikara shards
- kelvin600k – chikara shards
- secretrazorfishcode – chikara shards
- elemperador100k! – chikara shards
- bigboi100k – chikara shards
- Mrrhino50k – chikara shards
- Defildpromo – chikara shards
- anotherbugfix – chikara shard
- medtw50k – chikara shard
- thanksbugfixes – chikara shards
- subtodefildplays – chikara shards
- NNG – chikara shards
- sub2hakimbo – chikara shards
- defildstream – chikara shards
- emperadorsubs – chikara shards
- Defildyen – yen
- GGgames40k – chikara shards
- L3NI – chikara shards
- frango2yen – yen
- defild700k – chikara shards
- Tigre200k – chikara shards
- n1colas2sub – chikara shards
- tigretvsub – chikara shards
- subfrango – chikara shards
- Sub2tanqr – chikara shards
- sub2tplanetmilo – yen
- subtomrrhino – yen
- sub2razorfishgaming – yen
- subtokelvingts – yen 29
This time around, these codes are extremely bountiful and advantageous for the players. Chikara shards can be used to redeem specials items which include, fruit, auras, and the Fighting Pass.
Anime Fighting Simulator's expired codes
Despite other sources claiming as such, the following codes have expired and no longer work. It is recommended that players do not waste their time trying these out.
- Subemperadormaxi
- subn1colas
- tigretv2sub
- tigrehaveyen
- defild
- subtofrangoforchikara
- Lastyearcode750k
- 5000chikara
- sub2kelvin
- tigre250k
- VexoStream
- thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou
- gggames50k
- dwaxinstream
How to redeem codes in Anime Fighting Simulator
Redeeming codes in the game or in Roblox in general is not complicated. Here are a few easy steps to follow which will aid players in redeeming them in the simplest way possible.
1) Launch Roblox and and open the game (Anime Fighting Simulator).
2) Locate the Twitter icon at the bottom left side of the screen and tap on it.
3) Copy an active/working code from the list given above.
4) Paste the same code, without any alterations at all.
5) Press 'Enter' to redeem the code for its value and rewards.
More about Anime Fighting Simulator
Anime-based genre is one that does well in Roblox. This game explores more than just anime. Anime Fighting Simulator does not adhere to one theme. It gives players the opportunity to explore the world of different anime characters. If one ever wondered what it would be like if Goku and Naruto fought or were present in one world, this game will provide players with a platform to try it out.
Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator allows a player to conform fantasy into reality. It is considered to be one of the best roleplaying games that lets players meet more anime characters than they can possibly imagine. Roblox RPG games like this let players innovatively combine powers and perform devastating moves, offering a gaming experience that makes it one to remember.