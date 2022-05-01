Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes: Get Yen and Chikara shards (May 2022)

Anime Fighting Simulator is a Roblox game owned by BlockZone Studio. It is a training game inspired by multiple anime shows. Naturally, it is immensely popular for incorporating and bringing together several popular anime characters into one dimension.

Players who have different tastes like One Piece, Death Note, and Dragon Ball Z all come together in one place in this world. So, many fan bases and anime lovers, when put together, create a number larger than one can imagine.

Hence, there are dozens of codes released periodically to keep the players up and running. This article discusses the codes players need to get Yen and Chikara shards for free.

A look at the latest Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (May 2022)

Most of the active codes listed below provide Chikara shards and only a few will be redeemed into Yen. Both of these are used as in-game currency and often require real money to purchase them from Roblox.

Active codes

These codes are released mostly with every new update and often only on the official social media handles of the game.

It is highly recommended that players use these codes as they are, due to their property of being case-sensitive. It is also advocated that players use these codes as soon as possible because they might expire.

The codes are as follows:

(They are reliable and currently working)

sub2hakimbo — chikara shards (new!)

— chikara shards (new!) Emperador2kcode — 2,000 chikara shards (new!)

— 2,000 chikara shards (new!) bloodlinesfixed – chikara shards

– chikara shards 1millionsubsfrango – chikara shards

– chikara shards Defild800k – 10,000 chikara shards

– 10,000 chikara shards 300ksubstigretv – chikara shards

– chikara shards emperadorwapo – 1,500 chikara shards

– 1,500 chikara shards sub2defildplays – 1,500 chikara shards

– 1,500 chikara shards 2millionsingroup! – 30,000 chikara shards

– 30,000 chikara shards 1billionvisits! – 75,000 chikara shards

– 75,000 chikara shards Emperadorstar – 5,000 chikara shards

– 5,000 chikara shards Frangonewcode – 1,000 chikara shards

– 1,000 chikara shards kelvin600k – chikara shards

– chikara shards secretrazorfishcode – chikara shards

– chikara shards elemperador100k! – chikara shards

– chikara shards bigboi100k – chikara shards

– chikara shards Mrrhino50k – chikara shards

– chikara shards Defildpromo – chikara shards

– chikara shards anotherbugfix – chikara shard

– chikara shard medtw50k – chikara shard

– chikara shard thanksbugfixes – chikara shards

– chikara shards subtodefildplays – chikara shards

– chikara shards NNG – chikara shards

– chikara shards sub2hakimbo – chikara shards

– chikara shards defildstream – chikara shards

– chikara shards emperadorsubs – chikara shards

– chikara shards Defildyen – yen

– yen GGgames40k – chikara shards

– chikara shards L3NI – chikara shards

– chikara shards frango2yen – yen

– yen defild700k – chikara shards

– chikara shards Tigre200k – chikara shards

– chikara shards n1colas2sub – chikara shards

– chikara shards tigretvsub – chikara shards

– chikara shards subfrango – chikara shards

– chikara shards Sub2tanqr – chikara shards

– chikara shards sub2tplanetmilo – yen

– yen subtomrrhino – yen

– yen sub2razorfishgaming – yen

– yen subtokelvingts – yen 29

This time around, these codes are extremely bountiful and advantageous for the players. Chikara shards can be used to redeem specials items which include, fruit, auras, and the Fighting Pass.

Anime Fighting Simulator's expired codes

Despite other sources claiming as such, the following codes have expired and no longer work. It is recommended that players do not waste their time trying these out.

Subemperadormaxi

subn1colas

tigretv2sub

tigrehaveyen

defild

subtofrangoforchikara

Lastyearcode750k

5000chikara

sub2kelvin

tigre250k

VexoStream

thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou

gggames50k

dwaxinstream

How to redeem codes in Anime Fighting Simulator

Redeeming codes in the game or in Roblox in general is not complicated. Here are a few easy steps to follow which will aid players in redeeming them in the simplest way possible.

1) Launch Roblox and and open the game (Anime Fighting Simulator).

2) Locate the Twitter icon at the bottom left side of the screen and tap on it.

3) Copy an active/working code from the list given above.

4) Paste the same code, without any alterations at all.

5) Press 'Enter' to redeem the code for its value and rewards.

More about Anime Fighting Simulator

Anime-based genre is one that does well in Roblox. This game explores more than just anime. Anime Fighting Simulator does not adhere to one theme. It gives players the opportunity to explore the world of different anime characters. If one ever wondered what it would be like if Goku and Naruto fought or were present in one world, this game will provide players with a platform to try it out.

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator allows a player to conform fantasy into reality. It is considered to be one of the best roleplaying games that lets players meet more anime characters than they can possibly imagine. Roblox RPG games like this let players innovatively combine powers and perform devastating moves, offering a gaming experience that makes it one to remember.

