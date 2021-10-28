Top 5 Roblox anime games

Anime fans will quickly discover that Roblox has a huge catalog of anime games to dive right into. Even more obscure anime is not safe from being made into a Roblox game. While some combine properties from multiple sources, others pick one universe to build from.

It just goes to show how popular anime is—especially on Roblox. So, here are five of the top Roblox anime games players can get their hands on.

Roblox games for players who also anime lovers

5) Demonfall

Be a demon slayer or demon. (Image via Roblox)

Based on the popular anime and manga Demon Slayer, Demonfall lets players experience the universe in a very personal way. It is an RPG at heart, giving every player the option to learn and use the abilities seen in the manga and anime. In fact, they are allowed to play as a demon or demon slayer.

4) Project Star

Experience the wacky world of 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure'. (Image via Roblox)

For fans of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, players will feel right at home with Project Star. In the same vein as Demonfall, Project Star is an RPG, giving players all the tools and abilities present in the universe of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, such as Stands. Players can learn new Stands, fight other players and face off against tough bosses.

3) Anime Fighting Simulator

When players can't decide on one anime. (Image via Roblox)

If players can’t decide what their favorite anime is—or love a wide range of them—then Anime Fighting Simulator is the ultimate choice. Rather than stick to one anime, it has a large cast of characters from several. One can play as All Might or even Saitama and fight against players and enemies alike.

2) Anime Ninja War Tycoon

Combining base-building with anime. (Image via Roblox)

Naruto is an incredibly popular manga and anime, so much so that a Roblox game was created in its honor: Anime Ninja War Tycoon. It is here that players get to create their own ninja army, build a ninja base and take on others in a match to the death.

1) Dragon Blox Ultimate

Roleplay any Dragon Ball character. (Image via Roblox)

And then there is Dragon Blox Ultimate, the best game for fans of Dragon Ball. It goes as far as giving players the ability to create their own Dragon Ball-inspired character, from familiar faces to right down to the outfit. They are then released into the world, ready to fight, level up and become the next ultimate fighter.

And there it is: five of the top Roblox anime games that anime lovers can lose themselves in. Many of the games are multiplayer, but they typically have single-player campaigns, too.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Sabine Algur