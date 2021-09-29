How to get Water Breathing in Roblox Demonfall

Players looking to effectively defeat demons in Roblox Demonfall can dive right into the action by discovering the Water Breathing style. While it is one of many styles to use, it's great for countering attacks when enemies leave themselves wide open for an attack.

Getting your hands on the Water Breathing style in Roblox Demonfall is easy to get started, though difficulty can spike if you try to rush. Here's how you can find a learn Water Breathing style.

Roblox Demonfall: How to Get Water Breathing

Getting Water Breathing can be tricky. (Image via Xorify)

Like many techniques, there are preconditions players need to complete before embarking on their quest for Water Breathing in Roblox Demonfall. It’s a quick and easy one:

Have 2000 yen

At least have the Double Jump skill

Having the Double Jump skill isn’t required, but it will make the journey a lot easier to complete. As for the 2000 yen, you can quickly farm the max number of trinkets, then sell them. You will rack up 2000 yen in no time.

Once you have all the yen you need, it’s time to make your way to the Coast Forest. Getting there starts in Hayakawa Village. At the edge of town is a sign that points towards the Coast Forest. What you shouldn’t do is hop onto the wagon with horses.

Urokodaki will teach you Water Breathing style. (Image via Xorify)

Entering the Coast Forest, head up the stars and platform. Players will have to wall-jump to reach the top. When you see a small hut with an NPC named Orokodaki, you’ve made it to the Water Breathing trainer. Talk to him. The price to start the Water Breathing quest is 2000 yen.

Orokodaki gives you a task: Parkour your way down a mountain, avoiding traps and obstacles, in under 6 minutes. This is where the Double Jump skill comes in handy, though players can still complete the trial without it.

The boulder won't put up a fight. (Image via Xorify)

When you return, Orokodaki gives one final task: Destroy a boulder. You don’t have to go far to find one as there is one to his right. Slash at the boulder until it’s destroyed. Just be aware that it may take as long as two minutes to do. It’s worth the effort since destroying the boulder will immediately award you the Water Breathing technique.

What is Roblox Demonfall?

Roblox Demonfall is an anime-inspired game based on the anime Demon Slayer. Like the show, there are various styles and demon arts to learn, like Water Breathing, Insect Breathing, String Arts, and Dark Thunder Arts, to name a few.

To learn different styles and demon arts, players have to complete various challenges, trials, and tribulations.

Edited by Joey Carr