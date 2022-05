Roblox Anime Dimensions Codes (May 2022): Free Gems and Boosts 

Roblox Anime Dimensions releases freebies, allowing players to receive free rewards like gems, boosts, time, and exciting prizes. Created by Albatross Games in 2021, Roblox Anime Dimensions is a multiplayer fighting game played by a number of gamers across the globe.

This article focuses on some freshly released codes for Roblox Anime Dimensions (May 2022) and ways to redeem those codes.

Roblox: Anime Dimensions codes to redeem gems, boosts, and more

What does Roblox: Anime Dimensions' gameplay entail?

Roblox Anime Dimensions allows players to become their favorite anime characters and battle against powerful and fearless enemies. Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Naruto, Dragon Ball, or One Piece players can adopt the role of any character they choose.

To fight these evil monsters, players need more innovative and new characters and gadgets in the game. These gadgets and characters require Gems and boosts to be obtained. Players can win battles and earn items by entering the codes provided by the developers of the game.

Roblox Anime Dimensions was recently updated and released some new codes for players to gain gems more rapidly, make an impression on their opponents, and have more fun while playing the game and winning battles.

New Active Codes for Roblox Anime Dimensions

Users should note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive and should be input exactly as listed below. Also, these codes do not last forever and can expire at any time, so players are recommended to try out these codes as soon as possible.

Here is a list of the new valid, working, and active codes for Roblox Anime Dimensions (May 2022):

STRONGEST — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts (New)

ESDEAF960 — Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts (New)

950SUNG — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts (New)

940NOJO — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts (New)

093000 — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts (New)

92000 — Redeem code for Gems and Boosts (New)

910KC00D E — Redeem for Gems and Boosts

100KTOAMIL — Redeem for Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

890KCODE — Redeem for Boosts and Gems

INFINITY — Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts

88880K — Redeem for Boosts and Gems

PETS — Redeem for a free pet

Expired Codes

Since Roblox codes expire from time to time, players can avoid wasting their time trying out the expired codes.

Here is a list of the expired codes:

HALF850K - Redeem for Boosts and Gems

840K840 - Redeem for 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts

DOPEOPLEREADTHESE - Redeem for 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts

WHOCARES810K - Redeem for Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

TOOMANYCODES - Redeem for 50 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

TITAN - Redeem for 100 Gems and 20 minutes of all Boosts

800KTHANKS - Redeem for 250 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

790ABCDEF - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

7809 - Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

770LUCKY - Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

76054321 - Redeem for 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

PETS2 - Redeem for a free pet

750POGGER - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

400MV - Redeem for 400 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

NOTSHORTCODE - Redeem for Boosts and Gems

SHORTCODE - Redeem for 100 Gems and all Boosts

740LUL - Redeem for 40 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

730KEK - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

SEVENHUNDREDYEET - Redeem for 250 Coins and 30 minutes of all Boosts

CONTENTDELETED - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

BOO710ST - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

720 - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

UPDATE19 - Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of all Boosts

680BOOSTO - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

12345670 - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

660SPOOK - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

650KNOICE - Redeem for 150 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

630KNICE - Redeem for 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

620KSOMEHOW - Redeem for a reward

UPDATE17 - Redeem for rewards

CHRISTMASUPDATE - Redeem for 120 Gems & 120 Raid Tokens

610KFTW - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED - Redeem for a reward

ALL590BOOSTS - Redeem for a reward

5ITS8FREE0 - Redeem for a reward

REW570ARD - Redeem for Gems & Boosts

540123K - Redeem for Gems & Boosts

GUESSTHISCODEPLS - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

500KHALFMILGIFTCODE - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

5TENKCODE - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

HALLOWEENUPDATE - Redeem for Extra Drop Boost, 2x EXP Boost, and 2x Gold Boost for 20 minutes

480K480KL - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

SOMEKINDOFCODE460K - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

WEREACHED470K - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

4FIDDY - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

THESPECIALCODE - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

GEEEM_430K - Redeem for 50 Gems & All Boosts

UPDATE7 - Redeem for 20 Minutes 2x Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost

ABC370KDEF - Redeem for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

OUTOFCODENAMES - Redeem for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

UPDATE5 - Redeem for 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost

UPDATE4 - Redeem for 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost

350KALREADY - Redeem for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

LIKESSPEEDRUN - Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

300KPOGGERS - Redeem for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

SOCLOSETO300K - Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

UPDATE3 - Redeem for 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost

UPDATE2 - Redeem for 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost

QUARTERMILCODE - Redeem for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

1MLIKESWHEN - Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

UPDATE1 - Redeem for Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes (NEW)

SOMEHOWREACHED200K - Redeem for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Gold Boost, and 2x XP Boost for 15 Minutes

ULTRALONGCODE175K - Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, and XP Boost for 15 Minutes

YAY150K - Redeem for 100 Gems and Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes

LAUNCH - Redeem code for Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes

INSANE125K - Redeem for 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 20 Minutes, and Extra Gold Boost for 20 Minutes

NOWAY100K - Redeem for 100 Gems, Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes, and 2X Boost for 30 Minutes

50KDROPS - Redeem for Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes

SOMETHING75K - Redeem for Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes and 100 Gems

TYFOR30K - Redeem for 150 Gems

20KADGIFT - Redeem for Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes

FIRSTCODE - Redeem for 2X Boost for 30 Minutes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions?

Follow the steps below to redeem the code:

Open Roblox Anime Dimensions on any device Click on the blue Twitter bird icon Enter the desired code Hit enter to receive the reward

Players are recommended to stay connected with the developers of the game regarding codes and game updates. Follow the developers on social media handles such as Twitter for codes and join the Discord server for game updates.

