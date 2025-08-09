99 Nights in the Forest: Berserker guide

The Owl update for 99 Nights in the Forest introduced the Berserker, a brand-new combat-centric Class with additional tools for survivability. This Class is all about tanking hits and dishing them back at the enemy, supported by his auto-reviving and damage-boosting perks.

Paired with Medic, Cyborg, or Ranger, this Class can be a force of nature that ordinary enemies cannot stand up against. Here’s a quick rundown of the Berserker’s capabilities in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Berserker Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starting gear

The Berserker Class (Image via Roblox)

The Berserker has a chance of appearing in the Daily Class Shop stock and is among the rarer options available. It can be purchased for 100 Diamonds, which places it smack-dab in the middle of Class prices.

Unlike most combat-oriented Classes, the Berserker doesn’t start with a special weapon or offensive tool. Instead, it grants you a Medkit, using which you can heal off any damage sustained in battle. Since its playstyle has you dive headfirst into conflict, taking damage is inevitable, and healing becomes more important than it is for other playable archetypes.

Perks

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Berserker Class has the standard level progression shared by every Class in the game. It can be leveled up to level 3, and it receives one perk per level-up. You can climb the levels by scoring kills while you have less than 40% HP. This can be a little tricky on solo runs, especially if your supply of healing items is limited.

You will start with the ability to auto-revive after the first death at level 1. With careful gameplay, this ability can prove to be a complete game-changer and potentially save your run from a premature end. However, it’s worth noting that this ability only activates once and leaves you with low HP and Hunger meters. The perk can't be reset, and the next time your HP hits zero, your run will end.

At level 2, you will receive a brief strength boost upon revival. This will be handy in combat encounters where you can cheat death to fight once more and take the foe down summarily. However, if you happen to die outside of combat encounters, this ability will not be as useful.

Level 3 grants you a damage bonus for losing HP; the more health you lose, the greater your damage rating becomes. This is the true essence of the Berserker playstyle, as you are incentivized to play recklessly and try to defeat everything in sight. It pairs excellently with the strength boost on revival as well, giving you a massive increase in power for some time post-revival.

FAQs

How to unlock Berserker in 99 Nights in the Forest

Berserker can be unlocked for 100 Diamonds at the Daily Class Shop.

What is the Berserker’s specialization in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Berserker specializes in taking damage and retaliating with increased power.

What gear does the Berserker start with in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Berserker Class starts with a Medkit as its starting equipment.

