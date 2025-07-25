99 Nights in the Forest Cyborg guide

The Cyborg is one of the newer Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest, adding a sci-fi twist to the survival-horror experience. It comes with specialized equipment that is some of the most powerful starting gear in the game. In practice, Cyborg surpasses Assassin, being more equipped to handle every situation that the Class encounters.

Let’s take a look at Cyborg and how it functions in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Cyborg in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starting gear

The Cyborg Class (Image via Roblox)

Following the norm set by previous Classes, Cyborg can be purchased directly from the Classes station without any prerequisites. Priced at 600 Diamonds, it is the most expensive playable archetype in the game. Though hefty, the price is well worth the gameplay benefits accompanying the Class.

Cyborg starts with Alien Armor and a Laser Cannon, preparing the Class for nearly every combat situation in the game. This is quite handy in multiplayer sessions, as the resource-collection responsibilities can be delegated to teammates while the Cyborg handles the threats that lurk in the forest.

Perks

The Classes area (Image via Roblox)

Leveling up the Cyborg Class can be somewhat tricky, as one of the level-up objectives entails killing multiple enemies with a single shot. Depending on enemy placement, getting a little crafty will be necessary to complete the objective. The second objective has the Cyborg use Alien Tech (extraterrestrial items like UFO Component, Laser Sword, Laser Cannon, etc.) to kill enemies, which is straightforward enough.

At level 1, Cyborg will take damage and have its armor rating decreased temporarily if the Alien Tech overheats. This debuff is a stark contrast to other Classes, which offer a boost catering to the player instead.

Once the Cyborg reaches level 2, it receives its first passive buff ability. The Class gets a healing buff when Alien Tech is at full charge. This incentivizes keeping the Alien Tech topped off at all times.

Lastly, at level 3, defeating enemies will restore Alien Tech energy levels, helping the playable archetype maintain a high energy level for their gear.

FAQs

How to unlock Cyborg in 99 Nights in the Forest

Cyborg can be unlocked for 600 Diamonds from the Classes area.

What is the starting gear for Cyborg in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Cyborg starts with Alien Armor and a Laser Cannon.

How to level up Cyborg in 99 Nights in the Forest

Cyborg can be leveled up by defeating multiple enemies with a single shot a certain number of times, and scoring kills with Alien Tech.

