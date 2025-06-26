How to get Bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest

In 99 Nights in the Forest, you are bound to receive injuries from various sources like feral beasts, the monster, humanoid enemies, etc. The best way to heal your wounds and replenish your HP is to use Bandages. It is an elusive resource; you can only find a scant few in hidden chests in the overworld. It’s always beneficial to have a few extra on hand, and learning where to find them is a crucial part of surviving all 99 nights.

Here’s how you can get Bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Getting Bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest

Hidden chest marker (Image via Roblox)

Bandages are most often found in hidden chests as rare loot, which makes acquiring them an RNG-heavy process. Chests are found in inconspicuous locations like tree stumps, inside the water tower, inside tree houses, etc.

Be sure to check every nook and cranny for them, as Bandages are among the most precious resources in the game. The more you explore, the higher your odds of finding them.

There is one other way that does not rely on RNG and grants you Bandages without requiring you to explore: the Medic Class. While playing as the Medic, you will start the run with two Bandages already in your inventory. The Medic Class can be unlocked for 199 Robux, making it an exclusively premium gameplay element.

About Classes

Class selection (Image via Roblox)

Classes can present a unique way to experience the game, providing you with different starting equipment and changing how you approach the subject of survival. These are exclusively premium, but they only need to be purchased once to be available permanently.

Currently, the title offers two Classes apart from the default one: Medic and Ranger. The Ranger costs 350 Robux to unlock, while the Medic is priced at 199 Robux instead. More Classes are set to be released in future updates.

The key difference between the default None and the other two Classes is the starting equipment. Medics start with two Bandages, while the Ranger has a Revolver and a flashlight already in their inventory. For multiplayer, the former is quite useful, while the latter is better for solo expeditions.

Apart from the starter kit, these Classes play the same as the default option.

FAQs

What is the main way of getting Bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest?

You can primarily get Bandages as rare loot in hidden chests throughout the game world.

What are Bandages used for in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Bandages are used to heal wounds and recover HP.

How to unlock the Medic Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Medic Class can be unlocked for 350 Robux.

