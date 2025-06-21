99 Nights in the Forest Badges guide

99 Nights in the Forest has an achievement system in the form of Badges, as is the norm for many Roblox experiences. This title rewards you for reaching certain milestones, granting you a special token as a memento for your efforts. The associated challenge of acquiring Badges ramps up steeply the longer you play, requiring you to complete lengthy objectives with stringent requirements.

Read through this article to learn all there is to know about Badges, how to get them, and every Badge that is currently obtainable in the experience.

About Badges in 99 Nights in the Forest

Gameplay overview (Image via Roblox)

99 Nights in the Forest is a survival horror title; naturally, most of its Badges directly pertain to the primary objective of survival. A large number of Badges are simply milestone rewards for surviving a certain number of days. Even though the name of the game includes 99 Nights, you can receive Badges for surviving the experience for up to 500 days.

In total, the title has 27 unique Badges, all of which are achievable without any external or premium help. Most of them are fairly straightforward, provided you aren’t careless while aiming for your personal best survival score.

That said, your skills and knowledge of the game will be put to the test while pursuing the most challenging tasks for these tokens. Some of the least common Badges have been won by a mere 0.2% or fewer of the player base.

Consider playing with friends to make these objectives easier and improve the odds of surviving in this Roblox title and nab the desired badges.

List of all Badges

All 27 Badges (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the Badges that you can currently obtain in this Roblox experience:

survive 10 days: Get to Day 10.

Get to Day 10. survive 20 days: Get to Day 20.

Get to Day 20. survive 30 days: Get to Day 30.

Get to Day 30. survive 40 days: Get to Day 40.

Get to Day 40. survive 50 days: Get to Day 50.

Get to Day 50. survive 60 days: Get to Day 60.

Get to Day 60. survive 70 days: Get to Day 70.

Get to Day 70. survive 80 days: Get to Day 80.

Get to Day 80. survive 90 days: Get to Day 90.

Get to Day 90. survive 100 days: Get to Day 100.

Get to Day 100. Combat: Defend your campfire from Cultists.

Defend your campfire from Cultists. Gardening: Buy a box of Seeds from the Fairy.

Buy a box of Seeds from the Fairy. Firemaking I: Upgrade the fire to level 3.

Upgrade the fire to level 3. Firemaking II: Upgrade the fire to level 4.

Upgrade the fire to level 4. First Aid: Revive a dead teammate using a Bandage or Medkit.

Revive a dead teammate using a Bandage or Medkit. Crafting: Use the crafting menu to upgrade the bench to level 4.

Use the crafting menu to upgrade the bench to level 4. Firemaking III: Upgrade the fire to level 5.

Upgrade the fire to level 5. Hunting: Complete all of the Pelt Trader’s quests.

Complete all of the Pelt Trader’s quests. Firemaking IV: Fully upgrade the campfire to reveal the entire map.

Fully upgrade the campfire to reveal the entire map. Orienteering: Locate and save the four missing children.

Locate and save the four missing children. Teamwork: Survive 99 Days with a team of five people.

Survive 99 Days with a team of five people. Vegetarian: Survive 99 Days without eating any Meat.

Survive 99 Days without eating any Meat. Swiftness: Survive 99 Days in less than 90 minutes.

Survive 99 Days in less than 90 minutes. Durability: Survive 99 Days without dying a single time.

Survive 99 Days without dying a single time. Humiliation: Die to a bear trap.

Die to a bear trap. Determined I: Survive 250 days.

Survive 250 days. Determined II: Survive 500 days.

FAQs

How many Badges does 99 Nights in the Forest feature?

99 Nights in the Forest features a total of 27 Badges.

How to get the Humiliation Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

You can get the Humiliation Badge by dying in a bear trap.

Is 99 Nights in the Forest accessible for free?

Yes, the game does not lock any essential items behind a paywall, making it fully accessible for free.

