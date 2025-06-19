99 Nights in the Forest: A beginner's guide

99 Nights in the Forest is a survival horror experience that has players collecting resources, building housing and gear, and evading the fiend prowling the titular forest. The title is not just about surviving — it’s also about finding the four kids lost in the woods. Simultaneously, you must deal with the foes found in the land, uncover the locations of the aforementioned children, craft, and monitor survival meters while exploring the map.

Here’s a quick guide on getting started with 99 Nights in the Forest.

Getting started with 99 Nights in the Forest

Overview

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

99 Nights in the Forest places you in the middle of a forest, where you can start preparing for your expedition to find the missing children. If you so wish, you can simply collect resources and build a base, where you can relax for a while.

With each day that you spend in-game, the state of the world shifts slightly, requiring you to adjust your strategy accordingly. You only have 99 in-game days to solve the mystery, so time is of the essence.

One of the most important aspects of surviving in this game is the hunger meter. You must keep an eye on the meter to ensure you don’t starve. It can be replenished by eating food, but you must cook it first to avoid taking damage from it. As such, a good way to start your first day in the forest is to engage with the crafting system as much as possible.

The more time you spend preparing before venturing into the wilds, the better equipped you will be for the threats that await you. You will find everything needed to maximize the odds of survival around the starting area, so be sure to explore as thoroughly as possible.

Once night falls, the monster will come out. At this point, you can either retreat or take your chances and soldier on. Should you choose the latter, a good rule of thumb to ward off the fiend is to stay in well-lit areas. Evade the monster as much as you can to survive the night and continue your search for the missing kids.

Keep a close eye on your resources and hunger meter, and continue to expand your equipment collection to prevail in this Roblox experience.

Controls

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip tool: Number keys (1-0)

Number keys (1-0) Use tool: Left Mouse Button

Gameplay mechanics

The Crafting menu (Image via Roblox)

Braving the wilds: The title is primarily a survival horror experience with a day-night cycle. During the day, you can explore freely with very few elements threatening your life. In this phase, you can collect resources and craft various items to your heart’s content. Once night falls, you can either stay in your base to ward off the threats or continue exploring. The latter is inherently more dangerous, but you will be making progress toward the eventual goal of finding and saving all four children.

The title is primarily a survival horror experience with a day-night cycle. During the day, you can explore freely with very few elements threatening your life. In this phase, you can collect resources and craft various items to your heart’s content. Once night falls, you can either stay in your base to ward off the threats or continue exploring. The latter is inherently more dangerous, but you will be making progress toward the eventual goal of finding and saving all four children. Five-player cooperative experience: You can play with up to four other players at once, which will dramatically improve your odds of success. With a total of five Robloxians collecting materials, fighting off enemies, and crafting various items, you will have an easier time dealing with various threats. Be sure to bring at least one friend along to make the experience a breeze.

You can play with up to four other players at once, which will dramatically improve your odds of success. With a total of five Robloxians collecting materials, fighting off enemies, and crafting various items, you will have an easier time dealing with various threats. Be sure to bring at least one friend along to make the experience a breeze. Crafting: Crafting is a fundamental pillar on which your survival rests. Initially, the crafting table will only allow you to make a Map and a Farm Plot. Accessing more crafting recipes will help you upgrade the table. Table upgrades can be performed multiple times, unlocking new items that help you survive. Resources for these recipes can be found on the map, necessitating exploration.

Crafting is a fundamental pillar on which your survival rests. Initially, the crafting table will only allow you to make a Map and a Farm Plot. Accessing more crafting recipes will help you upgrade the table. Table upgrades can be performed multiple times, unlocking new items that help you survive. Resources for these recipes can be found on the map, necessitating exploration. Saving the kids: Saving the kids is the primary objective of the experience around which the game’s premise hinges. The board in the starting area showcases the general direction and location of the children. You can also use the Map to make your way to said location. Once you find all four missing kids, you will have completed the main objective of the experience. Note that you only have 99 days to find the kids and solve the mystery behind their disappearance.

Saving the kids is the primary objective of the experience around which the game’s premise hinges. The board in the starting area showcases the general direction and location of the children. You can also use the Map to make your way to said location. Once you find all four missing kids, you will have completed the main objective of the experience. Note that you only have 99 days to find the kids and solve the mystery behind their disappearance. Classes: Apart from the default None Class that offers no perks, the game also includes two unique Classes that can be purchased for Robux. You can play as a Medic for access to two bandage items or as a Ranger, who has a Revolver and a flashlight. Both of these are priced at 350 Robux and cannot be acquired through other means.

FAQs

What is 99 Nights in the Forest about?

99 Nights in the Forest is about pulling all the stops to ensure your survival and find the four children who went missing in the forest.

Can 99 Nights in the Forest be played for free?

Yes, 99 Nights in the Forest is accessible for free and doesn’t require any premium purchases.

How to craft a Map in 99 Nights in the Forest

A Map can be crafted using three Wood blocks at the crafting table.

