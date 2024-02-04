Legends of Speed Codes (February 2024)

Legends of Speed codes can be used to obtain gems and steps, enabling you to boost your avatar’s progression. By leveling up quickly, you will be able to leave your opponents in the dust with ease. Use codes like speedchampion000 and racer300 to obtain a large number of gems and steps. This will allow you access to plenty of items in the shop.

Continue reading to get more codes and a guide on using them.

Active Legends of Speed codes

Legends of Speed code box (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of all the active codes for Legends of Speed that have been confirmed to be valid as of February 3, 2024. That said, these developer offerings are time-sensitive and can go inactive at any moment. So, be sure to claim your rewards quickly before they become invalid.

Active Legends of Speed codes Code Rewards speedchampion000 5,000 Gems racer300 350 Steps SPRINT250 250 Steps hyper250 250 Steps legends500 500 Gems sparkles300 300 Gems Launch200 200 Gems

Inactive Legends of Speed codes

Currently, Legends of Speed has no inactive codes.

How to redeem Active Legends of Speed codes

Codes icon in Legends of Speed (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s a quick and easy way to redeem Legends of Speed codes:

Start Legends of Speed through the Roblox Player app.

Once the server loads, click on the Codes button on the right to access the Codes menu.

Enter the desired code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.

Repeat these steps for all active codes.

Roblox codes are notorious for being case-sensitive, which is why manually entering them can result in errors. Instead, consider copying them directly from this article's active list and pasting them in the relevant box to avoid typographical errors.

Legends of Speed codes and their importance

Settings screen in Legends of Speed (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Legends of Speed can be used to level up since they offer gems and steps. The former can be exchanged for pets, while the latter helps you level up faster. Receiving gems and steps through codes speeds up the character progression by a noticeable degree. A major benefit of claiming these rewards is that you don’t have to spend any Robux on them.

Legends of Speed code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid code error in Legends of Speed (Image via Roblox)

If a player enters an incorrect code, the game will display an "Invalid Code" error. So far, no reports of server-related issues that prevent codes from working have come about. But if you face issues during the redemption process, try restarting the game and entering the code again.

Where to find new Legends of Speed codes

You can find more Legends of Speed codes on the developer’s X handle, Scriptbloxian. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page to stay abreast of the latest codes for Legends of Speed.

FAQs

What is the most valuable code for Legends of Speed?

The code speedchampion000 can be used to obtain 5,000 Gems, making it the most valuable code in Legends of Speed.

Do any codes for Legends of Speed offer Robux?

Currently, Legends of Speed has no active codes that can be used to obtain free Robux.

When are new codes added for Legends of Speed?

New codes for Legends of Speed are offered when the game hits a milestone or gets major updates, as well as during holidays.

