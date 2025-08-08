99 Nights in the Forest Owl Update patch notes

99 Nights in the Forest has raised its difficulty with the latest update. A new threat now stalks the snow biome, which is already teeming with polar bears, arctic foxes, and mammoths. It is named The Owl, whose feathers can be found scattered across the map. The update has also introduced two cost-effective Classes that enhance your survivability.

This article explores all the new content brought by the latest 99 Nights in the Forest update.

Patch notes for the Owl Update in 99 Nights in the Forest

Details about the new entity (Image via Roblox)

In the previous update, 99 Nights in the Forest teased the entry of a new threat. Players who explored a particular cabin in the snow biome found a board that warned about a mysterious entity. It mentioned that the entity was always hungry, hated sudden movement, and could turn hostile in an instant.

Now that the entity has arrived, you'll need to be careful while venturing into the snow biome. Even the Deer monster stays away from this particular enemy, according to the game's lore.

Here is the complete changelog for the latest update:

Owl Update

Rumours of a mysterious owl echo through the forest… Aid the Birdwatcher in her investigation.

What’s new:

THE OWL

New Tool Workshop recipe - the Mammoth Helmet

2 New Classes - the Base Defender and the Berserker

Where is The Owl in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Owl is triggered by player movement (Image via Roblox)

The Owl commonly spawns near the Ice Temple in the snow biome. It can chase players while they are traversing the icy lands and even when they're inside a cozy cabin. Similar to the Deer monster, it is immune, so it cannot be hurt by any melee or ranged weapons.

The Owl's temper flares up if you keep moving while it has its gaze on you. Thus, to save yourself from it, avoid using any movement keys. It will go away after a few seconds, after which you can continue exploring.

The Owl usually prowls in the snow biome, but it could also appear in the forest. Thus, the combined threat of the Deer and the new enemy makes staying away from the campfire at night extremely risky.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

When was the Owl Update released?

The Owl Update was released on August 8, 2025.

What are the newest Classes in the game?

The Base Defender and the Berserker are the new Classes.

What is the new gear?

The Mammoth Helmet is the latest gear to be added to the game. It can be constructed in the Tool Workshop.

How do I stop the Owl from attacking me?

The Owl hates movement. When it lands on you, stay still and let it fly away.

