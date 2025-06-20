How to survive the monster in 99 Nights in the Forest

Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest is a survival Roblox experience with its share of horror elements. You have to fight cultists, wolves, bears, and rescue four missing children from a vast explorable forest. The primary threat in the game is an unnamed monster, often called the deer monster, which is supposedly inspired by the myth of the Wendigo. It hunts players at night and kills them with just a couple of strikes.

This guide explains the various methods to avoid and survive the monster in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to avoid the monster in 99 Nights in the Forest

The deer monster is afraid of fire (Image via Roblox)

Your first encounter with the monster in 99 Nights in the Forest will be on Night 1. If you're close to the Campfire, it will observe you from a distance before disappearing into the woods. It won't be able to enter your camp until the Campfire runs out of fuel.

Here are the many ways you can avoid the monster in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Stay near the Campfire : The monster is afraid of fire. This means it won't be able to enter your camp as long as the Campfire is lit. You can simply stay inside the circle created by the Campfire, which acts as a safe zone.

: The monster is afraid of fire. This means it won't be able to enter your camp as long as the Campfire is lit. You can simply stay inside the circle created by the Campfire, which acts as a safe zone. Outrun the monster : Despite being a humanoid deer, the monster is quite slow. You can outrun it after pressing the "Sprint" button on the right side of the screen. However, sprinting consumes a lot of Energy, so make sure to eat Cooked Meat, Carrots, Berries, or any type of food after evading the deer.

: Despite being a humanoid deer, the monster is quite slow. You can outrun it after pressing the "Sprint" button on the right side of the screen. However, sprinting consumes a lot of Energy, so make sure to eat Cooked Meat, Carrots, Berries, or any type of food after evading the deer. Shine a Flashlight on the monster : Shining a Flashlight directly at the deer monster causes it to flinch, shield its eyes, and then scamper away. It is an effective method to survive the fiend when you're miles away from the Campfire at night.

: Shining a Flashlight directly at the deer monster causes it to flinch, shield its eyes, and then scamper away. It is an effective method to survive the fiend when you're miles away from the Campfire at night. Stay inside a building: In the worst-case scenario, where you lack energy for sprinting and have no Flashlight, you can stay inside any building. It is a safer option compared to roaming at night and being an easy target.

Flashlights for dazzling the monster can be obtained from the Pelt Trader in 99 Nights in the Forest. However, since the trader's stock is randomized, a better option is to search for the items in the abandoned watchtowers.

More details about the monster in 99 Nights in the Forest

The cultists worship the deer monster (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox experience, the deer monster is only active at nighttime. It has a disturbing alliance with the Cultists, who could be seen worshipping it in one of the brief cutscenes. They are spared from its wrath and are often accompanied by the fiend during their nightly assaults.

A single hit from the monster slashes your HP to nearly 25%. It can kill you with the next strike if you don't apply a Medkit immediately. Fortunately, its proximity is indicated by the loudness of its footsteps, giving players enough time to identify its approach and escape.

Although the monster is on the prowl at night, you can chop trees and collect food near your Campfire without worrying about the danger. Just try not to stray too far from the camp, especially without a Flashlight and low Energy.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest: A beginner's guide

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

When does the monster appear in the game?

The monster appears every night, starting from Night 1 itself.

Does the monster hurt the Cultists?

No, the monster does not attack the Cultists.

Is it possible to kill the monster?

You cannot hurt the monster with any weapon. However, you can make it run away by shining a Flashlight at its face.

