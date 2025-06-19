How to defeat Cultists in 99 Nights in the Forest

Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest is a thrilling experience that begins with players setting up camp in a forest infested with dangers. They have to survive as long as possible while rescuing children and solving the mystery behind their disappearance. Apart from evading the deer monster, one of the challenges involves surviving the repeated assaults of the Cultists. They arrive in groups, carrying crossbows and axes, with the sole aim of killing each player.

This guide tells you how to fight back against the Cultists and continue your quest of finding the missing children.

Who are Cultists in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Cultists in 99 Nights in the Forest (Image via Roblox)

The Cultists are worshippers of the deer monster in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest. In one of the game's cutscenes, you can find them prostrating on the ground in honor of the monster residing in a cave. They reside deep in the forest and have immunity from the monster.

After every three to four days, the Cultists assemble and attack players in their camp. The game warns about their arrival: "A mysterious group makes its way towards your Campfire." They are unafraid of fire, unlike the deer monster, and neutralizing the threat means killing every last Cultist.

The Cultists carry axes, spears, and crossbows that do low damage per hit. However, their strength lies in their numbers. If you aren't prepared, you could get taken down by the arrow showers while trying to fight the closest enemies.

Once a Cultist is killed, they have a small chance of dropping a Cultist Amulet. These precious amulets can be dropped in the scrap processor and subsequently utilized to craft rarer and better items from the Crafting Bench. Thus, each encounter with a Cultist is highly rewarding, provided that your group has no casualties at the end of the assault.

Tips for defeating Cultists in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Cultists could be accompanied by the Monster (Image via Roblox)

Unlike the deer monster, the Cultists do not disappear during the day. They'll remain near your camp and keep pursuing players. Although these fights can be annoying, they can be easily bested once you apply the following strategies:

Get weapons : Weapons such as spears, revolvers, and bows help you fight the Cultists. These are provided by the Pelt Trader once you fulfill his demands, which include giving them Rabbit Feet, Wolf Pelt, and other specific items.

: Weapons such as spears, revolvers, and bows help you fight the Cultists. These are provided by the Pelt Trader once you fulfill his demands, which include giving them Rabbit Feet, Wolf Pelt, and other specific items. Obtain body armor : Apart from weapons, you can get diverse body armor from the Pelt Trader. They improve your durability and attack resistance drastically.

: Apart from weapons, you can get diverse body armor from the Pelt Trader. They improve your durability and attack resistance drastically. Kill the archers first : The archers chip away at your health while you try to kill the axe or spear-wielding enemies. Thus, concentrate your melee attacks on the archers before moving on to the other enemies.

: The archers chip away at your health while you try to kill the axe or spear-wielding enemies. Thus, concentrate your melee attacks on the archers before moving on to the other enemies. Lure Cultists to Bear Traps : Cultists are predictable in their movement. They keep following the player, making them vulnerable to traps. However, remember to place and activate the Bear Traps before the attack, as you won't have time to do so during the fights.

: Cultists are predictable in their movement. They keep following the player, making them vulnerable to traps. However, remember to place and activate the Bear Traps before the attack, as you won't have time to do so during the fights. Attack isolated Cultists: When you're lacking in proper equipment, you can try ganging up on every enemy to thin their numbers. Have one teammate lure most of the Cultists, occasionally sprinting when they get close, while the rest of you focus on defeating an isolated Cultist.

Given that the Cultists approach your camp during the nighttime, they could be accompanied by the deer monster. You and your teammates will then need to be careful not to stray from the Campfire.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest: A beginner's guide

FAQs

When do the Cultists appear in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Cultists appear after three to four days. They arrive in groups and attack players near the Campfire.

What is the item dropped by the Cultists in 99 Nights in the Forest?

When killed, the Cultists have a small chance of dropping Cultist Amulets.

What is the best way to fight Cultists in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The best way to fight the Cultists involves focusing your attacks on the archers and then moving to defeat the melee enemies. You can lure the latter to Bear Traps and finish them off as they struggle.

