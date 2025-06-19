99 Nights in the Forest: Pelt Trader guide

Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest challenges you to survive the wilderness and rescue missing children from a terrible monster. Apart from utilizing natural resources like wood and berries, your success in the game hinges on the assistance of NPCs around the map. One such character is the Pelt Trader, who arrives near your camp quite early. They offer important items that boost your chances of braving the wild.

In this guide, you'll learn how to access the Pelt Trader's wares in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Location of the Pelt Trader in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Pelt Trader (Image via Roblox)

The Pelt Trader is a friendly NPC in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest. He is guaranteed to arrive near your camp after you have spent a single night in the game. From Night 2 onwards, his appearance becomes random, and you'll be notified about it by a "The Pelt Trader has arrived today" message.

The Pelt Trader always spawns close to the Missing Children Board. He appears during the day but stays till the end of the night. Also, he is easily accessible from your camp, including at nighttime when the deer monster is on the prowl.

You'll notice a white box in front of the character that shows his demands, for instance, a Bunny Foot. Placing the required item inside this box will let you access his wares. The trader will then present you with three options, out of which you can select only one.

Role of the Pelt Trader in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Pelt Trader gives three options (Image via Roblox)

The Pelt Trader offers weapons and equipment in exchange for Bunny Foot, Wolf Pelt, Alpha Wolf Belt, Bear Pelt, and other special items. He begins his demands with a Bunny Foot, which you can get by killing Rabbits. Similarly, you can get pelts by killing their corresponding animals, like Wolves, Bears, and Alpha Wolves, and giving them to the trader.

While Bears reside much deeper in the forest, Alpha Wolves can be found guarding the caves that contain the missing children. They are identifiable by their red collars and deal more damage compared to the usual wolves. It's best to avoid such enemies till you have proper weapons.

Here are some items provided by the Pelt Trader in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Good Sack

Spear

Flashlight

Good Axe

Strong Axe

Light Armor

Iron Body Armor

Revolver

Rifle

During the first few days in the wild, you should prioritize getting a better Sack and a stronger Axe from the Pelt Trader. This will allow you to gather items and resources more efficiently, upgrade the Crafting Bench quickly, and make rarer structures like the Sundial and the Biofuel Processor.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Is it possible for all players to get items from the Pelt Trader?

Yes, all players in a team can get items from the trader. However, each player must meet the trader's demands, which could include Wolf Pelt, Bear Pelt, and Bunny Foot.

Where does the Pelt Trader appear?

The Pelt Trader always spawns close to the Missing Children Board.

Are items in the Pelt Trader stock exclusive?

No, the Pelt Trader's items are not exclusive. You can also find Flashlights, Sacks, Axes, Revolvers, and other items as loot in the game.

Is it possible to hurt the Pelt Trader?

No, you cannot attack the Pelt Trader.

