Type Soul: Trade Item Value List

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Aug 26, 2024 10:39 GMT
Roblox Type Soul
Roblox Type Soul

Type Soul has a functioning market system that governs the perceived value of various items in the game. Run by the community, the purpose of this system is to prevent players from being gibbed out of a good deal through unfair trade propositions. Understanding this system requires you to have intricate knowledge of the game’s items while being aware of their market value.

This guide lists the trading value of all trade items in the game, painting a clear picture of the most and least valuable items on the market.

How Trade Value works in Type Soul

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game

In essence, trade value is the perceived value of a particular item in Type Soul. It functions similarly to the stock market, where any item’s market price can fluctuate depending on its rarity and demand.

Instead of using Kan, the game’s primary currency, to measure the value, the player base opts to use Shikai, Voltstanding, or Resurrection Rerolls. This is to simplify gauging an item’s worth since each of these Rerolls is extremely common and in low demand, making them the perfect baseline.

The value of a given item or accessory is directly proportional to the demand. If more players seek a specific item, its trade value skyrockets and vice versa. The old stock market adage of buying low and selling high applies if you want to receive a few rare goodies while trading. For this, you must keep up with market trends to predict the changes in value successfully.

Check out our guide on how trading works in Type Soul.

List of Trading Values

Accessing the Trade menu (Image via Roblox || ZeronKloudz on YouTube)
Accessing the Trade menu

Here’s a table of trading values using Shikai / Voltstanding / Resurrection Rerolls as the baseline. The Demand value ranges from 0 to 10, with the higher number indicating a greater market ask. Moreover, the Trend value indicates whether the item is likely to remain in popular trading circles in the future or not.

Item

Demand

Trend

Value

White Dust

10

5

10000

Stream of Reiatsu

9

4

5,000

True Blut

9

6

3,000

Shard of Reiatsu

9

5

2,500

Taekwondo Manual

7

5

1,600

Serum W

6

5

1,000

Raging Reiatsu

7

4

500

Dimensional Shard

4

5

350

Black Flash Dust

7

5

300

World Ticket

5

5

250

Black Elixir

9

5

220

Custom Clothing Token

4

5

200

Extricate Essence

6

4

180

Kisuke’s Boss Elixir

9

5

160

Custom Bank

1

5

80

Formless Manual

1

5

70

Thousand Deaths

1

5

70

Seventh’s Thunder

8

4

60

Gran Raikoho

2

5

60

Unseen Blade Essence

5

5

60

Bala Firework Essence

4

5

60

Partial Essence

1

5

60

Horizon Essence

4

5

60

Thundering Fury

1

5

50

Crazed Blitz Essence

5

5

50

Shattered Comet Essence

1

5

30

Teppatsu Essence

1

5

30

Purple Elixir

6

5

25

True Hogyoku

5

5

20

Cybernetic Box

3

5

15

Vastocar/Visored Variant Reroll

2

5

15

Shunko Reroll

4

5

10

Skill Box Chooser

5

5

9

Fusion Essence

1

5

5

Territorial Mark Essence

1

5

5

Skill Box

3

5

3

Hogyoku Fragment

5

5

2

Shikai/Volt/Res Rerolls

8

5

1

Hollow Essence

1

5

1

Soul Ticket

3

5

1

Clan Rerolls

4

5

0.4

Arrancar Mask Reroll

2

5

0.3

Eyes Reroll

3

5

0.25

Marking Reroll

1

5

0.2

Face Reroll

1

5

0.2

FAQs

What is trade value in Type Soul?

Trade value denotes an item’s worth in the game’s economy, allowing players to judge if they are receiving a fair deal while trading.

What is the most valuable trading item in Type Soul?

Currently, the most valuable item is the Stream of Reiatsu, with a perceived value of 5,000.

What is the baseline for trading value in Type Soul?

Shikai / Voltstanding / Resurrection Rerolls form the baseline for trading value in the game.

