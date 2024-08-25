Shonen Smash Codes (August 2024)

You can now redeem the latest Shonen Smash codes to gain extra benefits in the game. Shonen Smash is an anime action game where you can choose your favorite characters, such as Goku, Naruto, Ichigo, and more. These characters come with powerful and flashy attacks that deal a lot of damage. By redeeming the codes, you can earn in-game cash, which helps you get a head start and summon characters to begin your adventure.

All Shonen Smash codes (Active)

Defeat the strongest player (Image via YouTube/TenTheWarrior)

You can find all the working codes listed below:

List of active Shonen Smash codes Codes Rewards SHONENSMASH! 9,000 coins and 900 crystals RELEASE! 900 coins and 900 crystals

Inactive Shonen Smash codes

Since this is a revamped version of the old game, so far no codes have expired recently.

How to redeem Shonen Smash codes

Redeem codes here (Image via YouTube/Biggleton)

To redeem the active codes in Shonen Smash, follow the steps below:

Open Roblox and log in as usual. Find and launch Shonen Smash from your game list. Once the game loads, stay in the safe zone. On the right-hand side of the screen, click on the Menu button to open the options. Look for the blue tab labeled "Codes" and enter the code there. Press the enter key to redeem the code.

The rewards will be added immediately and will be ready for instant use.

Why are codes important in Shonen Smash?

Codes are important in Shonen Smash because they provide players with valuable coins and crystals. These coins can be used to acquire powerful moves that not only cause various effects but also deal more damage.

Crystals are essential for summoning your favorite characters or skins from various popular animes, allowing you to customize your fighting experience and improve your in-game abilities.

Shonen Smash code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If Shonen Smash codes aren't working, first check whether the code has been entered with the correct case, as they are case-sensitive. To avoid errors, it's best to copy and paste the code directly. Ensure there are no extra spaces before or after the code. Lastly, keep in mind that codes can expire without notice, so if a code doesn't work, it may have expired, and you should try the next one.

Where to find the latest codes in Shonen Smash?

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

To find the latest codes for Shonen Smash, join the official Discord server. It provides codes and updates related to the relaunch of the game.

FAQs on Shonen Smash codes

Can the Shonen Smash codes be redeemed now?

Since the codes in Shonen Smash appear to be active, yes. However, note that the game is currently down as the developers work on fixing unexpected bugs. For the latest updates, check the news section in the Discord server. Once the game is back up and running, you'll be able to redeem the codes.

When do the codes expire in Shonen Smash?

Shonen Smash codes don’t have a set expiration date, and the creators usually don’t announce when they will expire. It’s important to redeem them as soon as possible since they can stop working without prior notice.

Will the Shonen Smash codes work in the old version of the game?

No, codes Shonen Smash are specific to the new version of the game only. The old version is no longer playable, so the codes will not work there.

