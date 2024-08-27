Special Anime Defense Codes (August 2024)

You can now redeem all available Special Anime Defense codes in this anime-inspired tower defense title. The Roblox game allows you to explore various fun maps and summon heroes such as Goku, Naruto, Sasuke, and more. Summoning and upgrading these heroes by feeding them is key to strengthening your team.

Codes assist you in this journey by providing gems to summon top heroes and purchase items for their upgrades.

All Special Anime Defense codes (Active)

Get free gems and more (Image via Roblox)

All the working codes have been listed below:

List of active Special Anime Defense codes Codes Rewards 50KDiscord! 500 Gems and 5 Rerolls 10kfavs 1K Gems 8klikes 1K Gems RELEASE 500 Gems Sorry! 1.5K Gems Delay 20 Magic Tokens 1MVISITS 10 Magic Tokens 12K 1,000 Gems

Inactive Special Anime Defense codes

As of now, none of the codes have expired or become inactive.

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Special Anime Defense codes

Redeem code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem codes in-game:

Launch the Roblox app on your device or visit the official website, then log in to your account. Search for Special Anime Defense in the games list and go to its homepage. Start the game, and once your avatar appears in the common area, turn right. Look for the Naruto NPC, which marks the entrance to the code zone. A text box should pop up when you enter the code zone. Carefully enter your code. Finally, click the redeem button to complete the process and claim your rewards.

Why are codes important in Special Anime Defense?

Codes in Special Anime Defense are crucial because they provide players with gems, which are essential for summoning various heroes. The more powerful the heroes you summon, the greater your chances of winning battles more efficiently and progressing through the game faster.

Special Anime Defense codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

When troubleshooting codes in Special Anime Defense, remember that the codes are case-sensitive, so enter them with the correct use of lowercase and uppercase letters.

Additionally, ensure you include all numbers and special characters exactly as they appear, as missing any part of the code will yield an error. Lastly, double-check for any extra spaces before or after the code, as even a small space can cause the code to be invalid.

Where to find the latest codes in Special Anime Defense?

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

To find the latest codes for Special Anime Defense, join the game's private Discord server. This is where you can access the newest codes and get sneak peeks of upcoming features and updates.

FAQs on Special Anime Defense codes

How many times can you redeem the Special Anime Defense codes?

Each code in Special Anime Defense can be redeemed only once. However, you can use all active codes on the same day if they are available.

When do the codes expire in Special Anime Defense?

Codes in Special Anime Defense can expire at any time, as the developers do not provide specific information about expiration dates.

Are there any Special Anime Defense codes for Goku?

There are no specific codes for obtaining the Goku hero directly. Instead, you can use available codes to get gems, which can then be used to summon Goku in the game.

