Chilly's MM2 Codes (September 2024)

Use the latest Chilly's MM2 Codes to progress easily in the popular representation of the murder mystery genre in Roblox. In Chilly's MM2, you will assume the roles of innocent civilians, murderers, or sheriffs, with the primary objective being survival. What sets the game apart is its extensive variety of weapons and skins, allowing you to customize your characters for a unique gameplay experience.

The murderer could be lurking anywhere, so stay alert. If you're the sheriff, use your gun to save everyone; if you're an innocent person, use stealth to survive. And if you find yourself in the role of the murderer, draw your knife and relish the thrill of the hunt. With the addition of powers, emotes, and other cosmetic items, you can further personalize your character in this game as well.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Chilly's MM2. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Chilly's MM2 Codes (Active)

Below are the active codes for Chilly's MM2.

List of Active Chilly's MM2 Codes Code Rewards EASTER24 Carrot (Latest) MILESTONE10M Galaxy Slasher Sword WS10 WS10 Knife VALENTINES Valentine’s Sword HALLOW Hallowscythe ST34MPUNK Steampunk Glove LIKEGOAL15K Sparkle Knife LASER Laser BAT30THOUSAND Purple Bat PLUNGER Triple Plunger Gun LUCKY Lucky Striker LIKEGOAL5000 Sparkle Knife BATTLEAXE Battle Axe CHROMASEER Seer Knife CRYSTAL7000 Crystal Heat Sword LIKES1000 Toxic Icebreaker INFLATABLE Inflatable Sword M4G1C Magical Greatsword DARK Darkshot Gun VISITS1MIL Heat Sword 10KBALL Basketball ICEBREAKER Icebreaker GOAL3000 Pink Waves Knife and Pink Ocean Gun LIKES2000 Toxic Icecrusher SWIRLY Swirly Axe SHADOW Shadow Blade 100MVISITS Corrupt Knife FREECOINS 3k Coins HALLOWEEN2023 Traveler’s Axe PHANTOM37500 Toxic Phantom ICE Ice crusher

Inactive Chilly's MM2 codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Chilly's MM2.

How to redeem Chilly's MM2 codes

Redeeming codes for Chilly's MM2 is a straightforward process:

Open Chilly's MM2 on Roblox.

Click on the ‘Shop’ icon located on the left side of the game.

Copy and paste the code from this guide into the ‘Enter Code’ textbox.

Click on the grey ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Chilly's MM2 codes about, and what’s their importance?

For playing as murderers or sheriffs, you will need to equip yourself with the wide range of weapons that Chilly's MM2 provides access to. By using the codes, you can unlock various rewards, such as new weapons and occasionally even coins. Since codes can expire, it's important to use them promptly.

Bookmarking Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visiting regularly will also keep you informed about the latest active and expired codes.

Chilly's MM2 codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Codes in Roblox often don't work due to minor errors, such as typos or incorrect formatting when entered. Codes may also be case-sensitive, so it's crucial to input them exactly as they are provided. Another reason could be that the codes have expired, as many codes have a limited time frame in which they can be used. Occasionally, developers might deactivate some codes as well.

Where to find new Chilly's MM2 codes

To stay updated on the latest codes, consider joining the developer's ChillysMM2 Roblox Group.

FAQs on Chilly's MM2 Codes

What is the latest Chilly's MM2 code?

The latest code in Chilly's MM2 is "EASTER24", which grants you a free Carrot.

Which code provides the best rewards in Chilly's MM2?

The code "FREECOINS" grants you 3k free coins, making it the optimal code for acquiring more in-game items.

How beneficial are codes for Chilly's MM2?

Codes can be redeemed to quickly unlock weapons and rewards.

