Chilly's MM2 Codes (September 2024)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Sep 02, 2024 05:18 GMT
Chilly
Latest codes in Chilly's MM2 (Image via Roblox)

Use the latest Chilly's MM2 Codes to progress easily in the popular representation of the murder mystery genre in Roblox. In Chilly's MM2, you will assume the roles of innocent civilians, murderers, or sheriffs, with the primary objective being survival. What sets the game apart is its extensive variety of weapons and skins, allowing you to customize your characters for a unique gameplay experience.

The murderer could be lurking anywhere, so stay alert. If you're the sheriff, use your gun to save everyone; if you're an innocent person, use stealth to survive. And if you find yourself in the role of the murderer, draw your knife and relish the thrill of the hunt. With the addition of powers, emotes, and other cosmetic items, you can further personalize your character in this game as well.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Chilly's MM2. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Chilly's MM2 Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Chilly's MM2 (Image via Roblox)
Free Active codes in Chilly's MM2 (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Chilly's MM2.

List of Active Chilly's MM2 Codes

Code

Rewards

EASTER24

Carrot (Latest)

MILESTONE10M

Galaxy Slasher Sword

WS10

WS10 Knife

VALENTINES

Valentine’s Sword

HALLOW

Hallowscythe

ST34MPUNK

Steampunk Glove

LIKEGOAL15K

Sparkle Knife

LASER

Laser

BAT30THOUSAND

Purple Bat

PLUNGER

Triple Plunger Gun

LUCKY

Lucky Striker

LIKEGOAL5000

Sparkle Knife

BATTLEAXE

Battle Axe

CHROMASEER

Seer Knife

CRYSTAL7000

Crystal Heat Sword

LIKES1000

Toxic Icebreaker

INFLATABLE

Inflatable Sword

M4G1C

Magical Greatsword

DARK

Darkshot Gun

VISITS1MIL

Heat Sword

10KBALL

Basketball

ICEBREAKER

Icebreaker

GOAL3000

Pink Waves Knife and Pink Ocean Gun

LIKES2000

Toxic Icecrusher

SWIRLY

Swirly Axe

SHADOW

Shadow Blade

100MVISITS

Corrupt Knife

FREECOINS

3k Coins

HALLOWEEN2023

Traveler’s Axe

PHANTOM37500

Toxic Phantom

ICE

Ice crusher

Inactive Chilly's MM2 codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Chilly's MM2.

How to redeem Chilly's MM2 codes

Redeem codes in Chilly's MM2 (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Chilly's MM2 (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Chilly's MM2 is a straightforward process:

  • Open Chilly's MM2 on Roblox.
  • Click on the ‘Shop’ icon located on the left side of the game.
  • Copy and paste the code from this guide into the ‘Enter Code’ textbox.
  • Click on the grey ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Chilly's MM2 codes about, and what’s their importance?

Claim weapons in Chilly's MM2 (Image via Roblox)
Claim weapons in Chilly's MM2 (Image via Roblox)

For playing as murderers or sheriffs, you will need to equip yourself with the wide range of weapons that Chilly's MM2 provides access to. By using the codes, you can unlock various rewards, such as new weapons and occasionally even coins. Since codes can expire, it's important to use them promptly.

Bookmarking Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visiting regularly will also keep you informed about the latest active and expired codes.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Chilly's MM2 codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Chilly's MM2 invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Chilly's MM2 invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Codes in Roblox often don't work due to minor errors, such as typos or incorrect formatting when entered. Codes may also be case-sensitive, so it's crucial to input them exactly as they are provided. Another reason could be that the codes have expired, as many codes have a limited time frame in which they can be used. Occasionally, developers might deactivate some codes as well.

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Chilly's MM2 codes

To stay updated on the latest codes, consider joining the developer's ChillysMM2 Roblox Group.

FAQs on Chilly's MM2 Codes

What is the latest Chilly's MM2 code?

The latest code in Chilly's MM2 is "EASTER24", which grants you a free Carrot.

Which code provides the best rewards in Chilly's MM2?

The code "FREECOINS" grants you 3k free coins, making it the optimal code for acquiring more in-game items.

How beneficial are codes for Chilly's MM2?

Codes can be redeemed to quickly unlock weapons and rewards.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
