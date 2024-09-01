Liberty Stories Codes (September 2024)

Liberty Stories codes can be redeemed in the game for extra Cash and other free items, to give you a head start. This simulation Roblox title has you work to earn money, but with a focus on the freedom to spend it however you like. Whether you choose to buy cars and bikes, explore the world, or purchase apartments to fully immerse yourself in the experience, the codes provide an initial boost. They allow you to establish yourself early on in the game and then build your future in it as you see fit.

All Liberty Stories Codes (Active)

Listed below are the verified active codes in the game:

Start shopping and have a good time (Image via Roblox)

List of active Liberty Stories codes Codes Rewards LSONTOP 150,000 Cash MILLIEISHIM 50 Levels TURFS 30,000 Cash

Inactive Liberty Stories codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game. If any code expires, we will list it here to avoid any confusion.

How to redeem Liberty Stories codes

Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem active codes in the game:

Open the Roblox app or visit the official website. Sign in to your Roblox account as usual and search for the "Liberty Stories" game. Go to the game’s home page and start it. On the loading page, look for the codes icon on the left-hand side of the screen and click on it. Type the code into the visible text box. Click the "Redeem" button to complete the process.

The rewards, whether Cash or experience, will be immediately added to your balance.

Why are codes important in Liberty Stories?

Codes are important in Liberty Stories because they allow you to redeem valuable rewards like Cash and experience/level-ups. Gaining experience enables you to take on higher-level jobs and participate in more advanced activities on the map. As the in-game currency, Cash can be used to buy clothes, accessories, vehicles like bikes and cars, apartments, and other essential items needed for your character's virtual life.

Liberty Stories code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Since the codes are case-sensitive, you must enter all letters in uppercase as they appear. If a code includes a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, or special characters, be sure to enter everything exactly as shown. Also, avoid adding any extra spaces before or after the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Liberty Stories?

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

To find the latest codes for Liberty Stories, check the game’s home page under the Description section. You can also join their Roblox group, ColdWorld Games, and their private Discord server for additional code updates and community interaction.

FAQs on Liberty Stories Codes

How many times can you redeem the Liberty Stories codes?

You can redeem each Liberty Stories code only once, but you can redeem all available codes on the same day.

What is the latest code in Liberty Stories?

The latest code in Liberty Stories is "LSONTOP", which gives you 150,000 Cash when redeemed.

Can you redeem Liberty Stories codes at level zero?

Yes, you can redeem Liberty Stories codes even at level zero. There's no level requirement to redeem codes, so you can start using them as soon as you enter the game.

