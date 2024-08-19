  • home icon
The Time of Ninja Codes (August 2024)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Aug 22, 2024 02:10 GMT
Get free spins for clans (Image via Roblox)
Get free spins for clans (Image via Roblox)

The latest The Time of Ninja codes can be redeemed for free spins, which allow you to explore the game more fully. Inspired by the popular anime Naruto, this fighting-adventure title is still in development. However, you can still enjoy yourself in its current version.

To use the various clans and their exclusive powers, you'll need spins. Utilize free codes to get these and have an easier time in-game.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in The Time of Ninja. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for The Time of Ninja are issued.

All The Time of Ninja Codes (Active)

Start exploring various moves (Image via YouTube/XenoTy)
Start exploring various moves (Image via YouTube/XenoTy)

To avoid missing out, redeem these active codes soon after they're launched. Listed below are the ones that currently work in the game:

List of active The Time of Ninja codes
CodesRewards
lepolepo Free spins
ainwpapai Free spins
sorrymobileFree spins

Inactive The Time of Ninja codes

All the codes that have stopped working are listed here:

List of inactive The Time of Ninja codes
CodesRewards
FIXANDNEWSFree rewards
FLAWLESSBirthdayFree rewards
khirowFree rewards
NOTYLINDOFree rewards
RELEASEFree rewards
RELEASETESTERSFree rewards
SORRYFORNEWBUGSFree rewards
SORRYSHUTDOWNFree rewards
THANKS50KVISITSFree rewards
THANKS70KVISITSFree rewards

How to redeem The Time of Ninja codes

Redeem the active code (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the active code (Image via Roblox)

The following steps will allow you to redeem active codes in the game:

  1. Start Roblox by opening the app or visiting the official website.
  2. Log in to your account and search for "The Time of Ninja" game on the platform.
  3. Once on the title's home page, launch it.
  4. Press the M key to open the in-game menu.
  5. Click on the Extra Menu option and select the icon with the Twitter bird image.
  6. Enter a code in the text box on the left side of the screen.
  7. Click the Enter button to redeem the code.
  8. Repeat the last two steps with the other active codes.

The spins will be immediately credited to your account once a code is used.

Why are codes important in The Time of Ninja?

Codes in The Time of Ninja are important because they provide free spins. Players can use these to unlock various bloodlines or clans like those in the Naruto universe. These allow gamers to experience as well as use different fighting styles and moves, enhancing their gameplay experience.

The Time of Ninja code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming codes in The Time of Ninja, it might be the ones you're trying to use have expired. If a code isn't working, it's likely been rendered invalid, so try the next active code.

Ensure you enter these exactly as they appear on the Active list. To avoid typos, it's best to copy and paste each code directly into the text box.

Where to find the latest codes in The Time of Ninja?

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)
Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

To find the latest codes for The Time of Ninja, check the game's private Discord server. On it, you can also chat with the title's developers as well as other players. Moreover, this server is among the best places to get the latest updates related to this title.

It's also worth noting that codes are posted on the game's homepage occasionally.

FAQs on The Time of Ninja Codes

How many times can you redeem the The Time of Ninja codes?

You can redeem each code in The Time of Ninja only once. If you try to redeem the same code again, you'll see an error message.

When do the codes expire in The Time of Ninja?

The expiration dates for codes in The Time of Ninja are not specified by the creator, so they can technically expire at any time. It's best to redeem them as soon as possible.

When are the next The Time of Ninja codes coming?

New codes for The Time of Ninja are likely to be released when the game receives new updates, reaches a milestone in terms of likes, or when special title-related announcements are made.

