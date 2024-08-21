Roblox Kengan Codes (August 2024)

Roblox Kengan codes are the best way to fine-tune the roleplaying aspects of this open-world fighting game. Offering Rerolls, Resets, and more, these codes can help you create a character that best fits your vision. Moreover, these codes are free and can be used at any time, once you reach Rank 4 by fighting thugs and earning Rank XP.
This article lists all active codes for Roblox Kengan and gives you a brief tutorial on how to use them.
All Roblox Kengan Codes (Active)
The table below lists all active codes for Kengan. Consider using them quickly, as Roblox codes are known to expire without prior warning. Should an active code expire, the associated rewards will be lost permanently.
Inactive Roblox Kengan codes
As of now, there are no inactive codes for Kengan. However, since all Roblox codes expire due to a built-in expiry date, the active ones listed in the previous section will eventually become unusable. When that happens, we will update this section to reflect the same.
How to redeem active Roblox Kengan codes
Kengan requires you to be Rank 4 before allowing you to redeem codes. The easiest way to do so is to find thugs in the rundown parts of the city and fight them one-on-one. Defeating them will grant you Rank XP, allowing you to level up with ease.
Use the following directions afterward to redeem all active codes for Kengan:
- Launch Kengan on Roblox.
- Use M to open the menu.
- Click the Settings gear icon to access the Settings dialog box.
- Type in an active code in the specified field and hit the Enter key to receive your freebies.
- Do the same for all active codes.
Roblox Kengan codes and their importance
Codes for Kengan give you access to various types of Rerolls and Resets. Rerolls lets you customize your avatar’s appearance, passives, and clans, while Resets refund your skill points or reset your Style. Each of these rewards can be quite important, as they can aid the roleplaying aspect of the game or improve your fighting prowess.
Roblox Kengan code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If you are below Rank 4, the game will display an error message informing you of the Rank requirement. But if you see an error message despite being above Rank 4, you may have mistyped the code. Consider double-checking the code and entering it while keeping the letter case in mind.
Currently, there are no known server-related issues that prevent or disrupt code redemption. Should you run into such an issue, restarting the Roblox game client may resolve it.
Where to find new Roblox Kengan codes
New codes for Kengan can be found on the official Kengan Discord server, along with the latest info on future game updates. Alternatively, you can rely on this page and its active codes table to stay up-to-date on the latest codes for this fighting experience.
FAQs on Roblox Kengan Codes
What are the primary rewards for redeeming codes in Roblox Kengan?
The main rewards for code redemption in Kengan include Height, Clan, Trait, Face, Eye Color, and Hair Color Rerolls, along with Style, Upgrade, and Skill Resets.
What is the Rank requirement for redeeming codes in Roblox Kengan?
The required Rank for redeeming codes in this game is Rank 4.
What is Roblox Kengan about?
Kengan is about fighting your way through a vast open world while becoming stronger through rank-ups, fighting styles, and different techniques.
