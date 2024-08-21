  • home icon
Roblox Kengan Codes (August 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Aug 22, 2024 02:12 GMT
Redeem codes in Roblox Kengan
Redeem codes in Roblox Kengan (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Kengan codes are the best way to fine-tune the roleplaying aspects of this open-world fighting game. Offering Rerolls, Resets, and more, these codes can help you create a character that best fits your vision. Moreover, these codes are free and can be used at any time, once you reach Rank 4 by fighting thugs and earning Rank XP.

This article lists all active codes for Roblox Kengan and gives you a brief tutorial on how to use them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Roblox Kengan. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Roblox Kengan are issued.

All Roblox Kengan Codes (Active)

Active codes for Roblox Kengan (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Roblox Kengan (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists all active codes for Kengan. Consider using them quickly, as Roblox codes are known to expire without prior warning. Should an active code expire, the associated rewards will be lost permanently.

List of active Roblox Kengan codes

Code

Rewards

KENGANFIXES_7

3x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls

MOBILE_REVAMP

5x Clan Rerolls, 5x Trait Rerolls, 5x Height Rerolls

KENGANFIXES_6

3x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls

KENGANFIXES_5

3x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls

KENGANFIXES_4

3x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls

10K LIKES

20x Clan Rerolls, 20x Trait Rerolls, 20x Height Rerolls, 5x Style Resets, 5x Skill Resets, 5x Upgrade Resets, 5x Face Rerolls

KENGANFIXES_3

8x Clan Rerolls, 4x Trait Rerolls, 4x Height Rerolls

KENGANFIXES_2

8x Clan Rerolls, 4x Trait Rerolls, 4x Height Rerolls

5K LIKES

15x Clan Rerolls, 15x Trait Rerolls, 15x Height Rerolls, 5x Style Resets, 5x Skill Resets, 5x Upgrade Resets

KENGANFIXES

10x Clan Rerolls, 10x Trait Rerolls, 10x Height Rerolls, 5x Style Resets, 5x Skill Resets, 5x Upgrade Reset

SorryForDataLoss

10x Clan Rerolls, 10x Trait Rerolls, 10x Height Rerolls, 5x Style Resets, 5x Skill Resets, 5x Upgrade Reset

SorryForTheShutdown

8x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls

FollowerCode2

8x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls

FollowerCode1

8x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls

Wave1upgradereset

1x Upgrade Reset

Wave1hairrolls

10x Hair Color Rerolls

smallrerollcode

2x Clan Rerolls and 2x Height Rerolls

Wave1facerolls

5x Face Rerolls

Wave1eyerolls

10x Eye Color Rerolls

Wave1clanrolls

7x Clan Rerolls

1kfavorites

2x Height Rerolls

Wave1heightrolls

4x Height Rerolls

10kmemsrolls

4x Clan Rerolls

Wave1stylereset

1x Style Reset

Shutdown1

Freebies

Public Release Hotfix

Freebies

Public Release

6x Clan Rerolls, 4x Trait Rerolls, 2x Height Rerolls

Public Release Resets

1x Style Reset, 1x Skill Reset, 1x Upgrade Reset

sd1

Freebies

hotfixsd

Freebies

Inactive Roblox Kengan codes

As of now, there are no inactive codes for Kengan. However, since all Roblox codes expire due to a built-in expiry date, the active ones listed in the previous section will eventually become unusable. When that happens, we will update this section to reflect the same.

How to redeem active Roblox Kengan codes

How to redeem codes for Roblox Kengan (Image via Roblox)
How to redeem codes for Roblox Kengan (Image via Roblox)

Kengan requires you to be Rank 4 before allowing you to redeem codes. The easiest way to do so is to find thugs in the rundown parts of the city and fight them one-on-one. Defeating them will grant you Rank XP, allowing you to level up with ease.

Use the following directions afterward to redeem all active codes for Kengan:

  • Launch Kengan on Roblox.
  • Use M to open the menu.
  • Click the Settings gear icon to access the Settings dialog box.
  • Type in an active code in the specified field and hit the Enter key to receive your freebies.
  • Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox Kengan codes and their importance

Codes for Roblox Kengan and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Roblox Kengan and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Kengan give you access to various types of Rerolls and Resets. Rerolls lets you customize your avatar’s appearance, passives, and clans, while Resets refund your skill points or reset your Style. Each of these rewards can be quite important, as they can aid the roleplaying aspect of the game or improve your fighting prowess.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Roblox Kengan code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Roblox Kengan (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for Roblox Kengan (Image via Roblox)

If you are below Rank 4, the game will display an error message informing you of the Rank requirement. But if you see an error message despite being above Rank 4, you may have mistyped the code. Consider double-checking the code and entering it while keeping the letter case in mind.

Currently, there are no known server-related issues that prevent or disrupt code redemption. Should you run into such an issue, restarting the Roblox game client may resolve it.

Where to find new Roblox Kengan codes

New codes for Kengan can be found on the official Kengan Discord server, along with the latest info on future game updates. Alternatively, you can rely on this page and its active codes table to stay up-to-date on the latest codes for this fighting experience.

FAQs on Roblox Kengan Codes

What are the primary rewards for redeeming codes in Roblox Kengan?

The main rewards for code redemption in Kengan include Height, Clan, Trait, Face, Eye Color, and Hair Color Rerolls, along with Style, Upgrade, and Skill Resets.

What is the Rank requirement for redeeming codes in Roblox Kengan?

The required Rank for redeeming codes in this game is Rank 4.

What is Roblox Kengan about?

Kengan is about fighting your way through a vast open world while becoming stronger through rank-ups, fighting styles, and different techniques.

