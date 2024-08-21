Roblox Kengan Codes (August 2024)

Roblox Kengan codes are the best way to fine-tune the roleplaying aspects of this open-world fighting game. Offering Rerolls, Resets, and more, these codes can help you create a character that best fits your vision. Moreover, these codes are free and can be used at any time, once you reach Rank 4 by fighting thugs and earning Rank XP.

This article lists all active codes for Roblox Kengan and gives you a brief tutorial on how to use them.

All Roblox Kengan Codes (Active)

Active codes for Roblox Kengan (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists all active codes for Kengan. Consider using them quickly, as Roblox codes are known to expire without prior warning. Should an active code expire, the associated rewards will be lost permanently.

List of active Roblox Kengan codes Code Rewards KENGANFIXES_7 3x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls MOBILE_REVAMP 5x Clan Rerolls, 5x Trait Rerolls, 5x Height Rerolls KENGANFIXES_6 3x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls KENGANFIXES_5 3x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls KENGANFIXES_4 3x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls 10K LIKES 20x Clan Rerolls, 20x Trait Rerolls, 20x Height Rerolls, 5x Style Resets, 5x Skill Resets, 5x Upgrade Resets, 5x Face Rerolls KENGANFIXES_3 8x Clan Rerolls, 4x Trait Rerolls, 4x Height Rerolls KENGANFIXES_2 8x Clan Rerolls, 4x Trait Rerolls, 4x Height Rerolls 5K LIKES 15x Clan Rerolls, 15x Trait Rerolls, 15x Height Rerolls, 5x Style Resets, 5x Skill Resets, 5x Upgrade Resets KENGANFIXES 10x Clan Rerolls, 10x Trait Rerolls, 10x Height Rerolls, 5x Style Resets, 5x Skill Resets, 5x Upgrade Reset SorryForDataLoss 10x Clan Rerolls, 10x Trait Rerolls, 10x Height Rerolls, 5x Style Resets, 5x Skill Resets, 5x Upgrade Reset SorryForTheShutdown 8x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls FollowerCode2 8x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls FollowerCode1 8x Clan Rerolls, 3x Trait Rerolls, 3x Height Rerolls Wave1upgradereset 1x Upgrade Reset Wave1hairrolls 10x Hair Color Rerolls smallrerollcode 2x Clan Rerolls and 2x Height Rerolls Wave1facerolls 5x Face Rerolls Wave1eyerolls 10x Eye Color Rerolls Wave1clanrolls 7x Clan Rerolls 1kfavorites 2x Height Rerolls Wave1heightrolls 4x Height Rerolls 10kmemsrolls 4x Clan Rerolls Wave1stylereset 1x Style Reset Shutdown1 Freebies Public Release Hotfix Freebies Public Release 6x Clan Rerolls, 4x Trait Rerolls, 2x Height Rerolls Public Release Resets 1x Style Reset, 1x Skill Reset, 1x Upgrade Reset sd1 Freebies hotfixsd Freebies

Inactive Roblox Kengan codes

As of now, there are no inactive codes for Kengan. However, since all Roblox codes expire due to a built-in expiry date, the active ones listed in the previous section will eventually become unusable. When that happens, we will update this section to reflect the same.

How to redeem active Roblox Kengan codes

How to redeem codes for Roblox Kengan (Image via Roblox)

Kengan requires you to be Rank 4 before allowing you to redeem codes. The easiest way to do so is to find thugs in the rundown parts of the city and fight them one-on-one. Defeating them will grant you Rank XP, allowing you to level up with ease.

Use the following directions afterward to redeem all active codes for Kengan:

Launch Kengan on Roblox.

Use M to open the menu.

Click the Settings gear icon to access the Settings dialog box.

Type in an active code in the specified field and hit the Enter key to receive your freebies.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox Kengan codes and their importance

Codes for Roblox Kengan and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Kengan give you access to various types of Rerolls and Resets. Rerolls lets you customize your avatar’s appearance, passives, and clans, while Resets refund your skill points or reset your Style. Each of these rewards can be quite important, as they can aid the roleplaying aspect of the game or improve your fighting prowess.

Roblox Kengan code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Roblox Kengan (Image via Roblox)

If you are below Rank 4, the game will display an error message informing you of the Rank requirement. But if you see an error message despite being above Rank 4, you may have mistyped the code. Consider double-checking the code and entering it while keeping the letter case in mind.

Currently, there are no known server-related issues that prevent or disrupt code redemption. Should you run into such an issue, restarting the Roblox game client may resolve it.

Where to find new Roblox Kengan codes

New codes for Kengan can be found on the official Kengan Discord server, along with the latest info on future game updates. Alternatively, you can rely on this page and its active codes table to stay up-to-date on the latest codes for this fighting experience.

FAQs on Roblox Kengan Codes

What are the primary rewards for redeeming codes in Roblox Kengan?

The main rewards for code redemption in Kengan include Height, Clan, Trait, Face, Eye Color, and Hair Color Rerolls, along with Style, Upgrade, and Skill Resets.

What is the Rank requirement for redeeming codes in Roblox Kengan?

The required Rank for redeeming codes in this game is Rank 4.

What is Roblox Kengan about?

Kengan is about fighting your way through a vast open world while becoming stronger through rank-ups, fighting styles, and different techniques.

