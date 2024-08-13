  • home icon
Circle Clash Codes (September 2024)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Sep 03, 2024 17:28 GMT
Get free cash in game (Image via Roblox)
Get free cash in game using codes in Circle Clash (Image via Roblox)

The latest Circle Clash codes can be redeemed for players to earn free in-game rewards. In this fighting game, you compete within a circle and survive by defeating opponents. You can enhance your gameplay using powerful swords, special abilities, and kill effects. Redeeming codes lets you earn in-game currency, which helps you acquire these items and gives you an advantage over other players.

On that note, this article provides the latest active codes in Circle Clash that can be redeemed for free Coins.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Circle Clash. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Circle Clash are issued.

All Circle Clash codes (Active)

Get your favorite swords in Circle Clash (Image via Roblox)
Get your favorite swords in Circle Clash (Image via Roblox)

The latest verified active codes in the game have been listed below:

List of active Circle Clash codes

Codes

Rewards

OKTXCUY

Coins (Latest)

1MIL

100 Coins

5MIL

80 Coins

NEWRELEASE

100 Coins

Inactive Circle Clash codes

Over time, some codes in the game may expire. Here's a list of codes that are no longer active:

List of inactive Circle Clash codes
CodesRewards
ASDFGHFree Coins
ZYWXUVFree Coins
BXHDJEFree Coins
CVBNMJFree Coins
DTOOKVFree Coins
ASDFTGFree Coins
DXQNFUFree Coins
HPLNYJFree Coins
EDCRFVFree Coins
FIKLEJEFree Coins
GTHYUJFree Coins
HVIIOFFree Coins
IBGWEPFree Coins
ERTYUIFree Coins
IJUHYTFree Coins
IOPLKJFree Coins
IUYTGFFree Coins
JUERIKFree Coins
KEQUBBFree Coins
KJHGBVFree Coins
LHPJJRFree Coins
LQHQEOBFree Coins
KJHYTFFree Coins
LKJHGFFree Coins
LKJHTGFree Coins
MNBHGRFree Coins
PQOIEWFree Coins
MNVBXJFree Coins
NSUSUTFree Coins
PLKHGTFree Coins
PLKMJUFree Coins
PLMOKNFree Coins
POIUYTFree Coins
POIUYTFree Coins
QAZWSXFree Coins
QPZOIRFree Coins
QWERASFree Coins
QWERTYFree Coins
QXROHPTFree Coins
RFVCDXFree Coins
TGBYHNFree Coins
TGBYHUFree Coins
UIZEJYFree Coins
UJMIKLFree Coins
QWERTGFree Coins
UJMIKOFree Coins
VNSLFDFree Coins
VUHNZAFree Coins
WEIRUTFree Coins
ZXCBVDFree Coins
WERTYUFree Coins
ZXOIEJFree Coins
WIERUQFree Coins
QWIYRUFree Coins
WOEIRUFree Coins
WZXCASFree Coins
YHTGRFFree Coins
YUIOJMFree Coins
ZXCMNBFree Coins
ZXCVBNFree Coins
ZXCVTGFree Coins

How to redeem Circle Clash codes

You can redeem your codes here (Image via Roblox)
You can redeem your codes here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes for Circle Clash:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account via the app or website.
  2. Look for Circle Clash using the search bar or browse through your games library.
  3. Click on the game’s thumbnail to navigate to its homepage.
  4. Launch Circle Clash and wait for it to load completely.
  5. Once in the game, click on the Rewards button at the top left corner of your screen.
  6. In the Rewards menu, click on the Codes button to open the code redemption window.
  7. Enter your code in the text box that appears on the screen.
  8. Click the Confirm button to redeem your code and claim your rewards.
  9. Repeat the process by entering each code one at a time and confirming.

Your Coins will be added to your account immediately. You can see your updated balance on the left-hand side of the screen.

Why are codes important in Circle Clash?

Codes in Circle Clash are essential because they grant players coins, the in-game currency used to enhance their gaming experience. These coins are vital for purchasing swords, which improve combat effectiveness, kill effects that add personalized visual flair to the game, and abilities that provide strategic advantages during battles.

Circle Clash code troubleshooting [How to fix]

To troubleshoot issues with redeeming Circle Clash codes, copy and paste the codes as they are case-sensitive. This will help you avoid errors with capitalization while ensuring accuracy.

Avoid any extra spaces before or after the code when pasting it, as this may cause the code to be rejected or not recognized by the system.

Where to find the latest codes in Circle Clash

Circle Clash on Discord (Image via Discord)
Circle Clash on Discord (Image via Discord)

Join the game's private Discord server to get up-to-date Circle Clash codes and interact with the developers, ask questions, or provide feedback. Additionally, you can join the Roblox group, Apex Productions, where new codes may be posted.

FAQs on Circle Clash Codes

What are the latest active codes in Circle Clash?

"OKTXCUY" is the only latest active code in Circle Clash.

How many Circle Clash codes can you redeem in a single day?

You can redeem all available codes in Circle Clash in a single day. However, note that each code can only be redeemed once.

Are there codes for a free sword in Circle Clash?

There are no codes specifically for a free sword in Circle Clash. Instead, codes provide coins, which you can use to purchase swords and other items in the game.

When are the next Circle Clash codes coming?

New Circle Clash codes are usually released when the game reaches milestones, such as increased likes or player visits.

