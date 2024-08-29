Anime Collide Codes (August 2024)

Anime Collide codes can be redeemed for a variety of free rewards. This adventure fighting game allows you to summon anime-based characters like Vegu, Gobu, Freeza, and others to battle foes, complete quests, and achieve higher levels of fighting and power.

To quickly become one of the most powerful players in the Roblox experience, you can use codes to gain boosts and other essential resources.

All Anime Collide codes (Active)

Start getting stronger (Image via Roblox)

You can find all the active codes for Anime Collide listed below:

List of active Anime Collide codes Codes Rewards INFINITE x3 Mastery Boost for 3 hours Attachments x3 EXP Boost for 3 hours and x3 Luck Boost for 45 minutes Dracula x3 Luck Boost for 30 minutes and Drop chance Boost for 2 hours REVAMP x2 Gems Boost for 3 hours and x2 Yen Boost for 3 hours LOBBY x2 Luck Boost for 2 hours

Inactive Anime Collide codes

Listed below are all the codes in the game that have stopped working:

List of inactive Anime Collide codes Codes Rewards 1000Votes Free boosts 100k Free boosts 1kLIKES Free boosts 250k Free boosts CrashR Free boosts MasterUnlock Free boosts RebirthX Free boosts RELEASE Free boosts Upcoming Free boosts UPD1 Free boosts Update01 Free boosts

How to redeem Anime Collide codes

Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these steps to redeem codes in Anime Collide:

Open Roblox and log in to your account as you normally would. Use the search function to locate Anime Collide and select it from the search results. Once you’re on the game’s homepage, click on the Play button to launch it. Once it's fully loaded, you will be directed to the lobby area. Find the Shop icon on the right-hand side of your screen and click on it to open the Shop menu. A small window will appear with various options. Scroll down to the very bottom of this window to find a text box where you can enter your code. Copy a code from the table above, paste it into the text box, and click on the Redeem button.

Your boosts will start to take effect immediately.

Why are codes important in Anime Collide?

In Anime Collide, codes are valuable because they offer various boosts that greatly enhance your performance in the game. Redeeming codes gives your hero valuable advantages, allowing them to become stronger and progress more quickly. These boosts help you complete quests faster and reach higher levels in the game more efficiently.

Anime Collide code troubleshooting [How to fix]

When troubleshooting Anime Collide codes, ensure you input them in the correct case. Although the current active codes do not contain numbers or special characters, it's important to enter them exactly as given. Be cautious not to include any extra spaces before or after a code to avoid errors.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Collide

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

To get the latest codes for Anime Collide, follow @YamirTore on X. Additionally, check the title’s private Discord server, as codes are often posted there. Occasionally, updates or codes may also appear on the game’s homepage.

FAQs on Anime Collide codes

Are there any Anime Collide codes for Dracula hero?

No, there are no Anime Collide codes for the Dracula hero. To obtain the Dracula hero, you need to purchase the Dracula pack for 1599 Robux.

Can I get gems without usind codes in Anime Collide?

Yes, you can earn gems in Anime Collide without using codes. By playing the game and completing quests, you'll receive various rewards, including gems. Generally, the larger and more challenging the quest, the better the reward, though tougher enemies will also be involved.

When are the next Anime Collide codes coming?

New codes in Anime Collide are typically released during special events, the release of certain updates, or when the team wants to promote a limited-time pack available for purchase with Robux.

