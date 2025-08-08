How to survive in 99 Nights in the Forest

99 Nights in the Forest is, at its core, a survival-horror experience. Over the course of a typical run, you will face several issues like resource shortages, hunger management problems, lethal foes, and many more. These problems can all cut your run short and keep you from surviving 99 nights and reaching the end of the game.

However, provided you use the correct strategies and manage your tools and materials well, you can make it to the end game with relative ease. Read on to find out how you can survive as many nights as possible in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Strategies to survive many nights in 99 Nights in the Forest

Solo or Duo runs are preferable

The game's objectives (Image via Roblox)

As a general rule of thumb, it’s better to play with just one friend or go on a solo run. This is because the game scales its challenges based on the number of players who join the experience. If your teammates leave in the middle of a match, you will be left to fend for yourself against unfair odds. The unpredictability of the run reduces if the number of players is low, increasing the chances of making it to night 99.

Early progression

Selecting a party size (Image via Roblox)

Your progression over the course of the first few nights will be fairly linear: upgrade the campfire and gather basic resources like food and wood. Wood is easy enough to collect using the basic axe you receive by default. As for food, you can hunt animals in the area to receive raw meat, which you can cook on the campfire.

Upgrading the campfire should be at the top of your priority list, as it is the key to opening up the map. Once the map opens up, you can venture out into the wilds to find loot and crafting ingredients for advanced crafting recipes. You can get essential items like weapons and bandages through loot chests and random spawns, so be sure to explore the areas close to the camp early on.

Only after you’ve upgraded your campfire and crafting table sufficiently should you attempt to rescue the missing kids. Finding the four missing children is an optional objective, requiring you to scour the forest and rescue them from its perils. Consider bringing a weapon for this, as you will have to fight off enemies to complete the rescue. Each rescue advances the day by one, cutting out the need to gather materials and food for the day.

The Deer

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Deer is the main antagonist of 99 Nights in the Forest and a persistent threat from which you must always run. It cannot be defeated or stopped permanently; it is an ever-present entity that belligerently hunts you down to kill you. Note that the Deer is immune to all weapon damage. Do not engage with it in combat.

This foe can only be stunned briefly using light sources like the Flashlight, the effectiveness of which varies based on the Deer’s hunger level. It is also possible to outmaneuver the foe, as its large size prevents it from entering certain tight spaces. If you happen to spot it anywhere on the map, it would be best to have an escape plan ready at all times.

Try to make sure that the campfire is always alight at night, as the moment it extinguishes, the Deer will ambush you. It’s another reason why you must always upgrade the campfire first.

Ensuring continued survival

The Crafting Table (Image via Roblox)

After fully upgrading the campfire and crafting table, you must then focus on ensuring you live to see the next day. This entails exploring the map, facing various challenges, opening chests, and collecting everything you can to make new tools and gear. Only through thorough exploration can you obtain weapons like the Tactical Shotgun that trivialize combat encounters.

Higher tiers of the Crafting Table will provide you with several machines that make the game easier. For instance, you can craft the Ammo Crate for the ability to purchase ammunition on demand with Scraps. You can also make the Respawn Capsule, which respawns a player instantly after death if the machine is charged.

Equipped with weaponry and with your hunger meter topped off, you can explore the most dangerous areas in 99 Nights in the Forest for the most valuable loot. The Cultist Stronghold is where you can get Cultist Gems and Diamonds, while the Alien Mothership is home to Alien Tech and Alien Chests. Defeating the enemies that populate these areas can be a tough cookie to crack, but it can be made easier by having a friend around.

Explore during the day and return to the camp at night to ensure your continued survival. If you upgrade the Crafting Table to Tier 4, you will have access to Teleporters as well, which you can place anywhere on the map. Use this machine to safely travel to and from the camp, minimizing the travel time and giving you more time to explore.

Bandages are a crucial part of survival in 99 Nights in the Forest. Learn how to get them in our Bandages guide.

FAQs

How do I upgrade the campfire in 99 Nights in the Forest?

You can use Wood to upgrade the campfire.

Can the Deer be killed in 99 Nights in the Forest?

No, the Deer in 99 Nights in the Forest is an immortal entity that can only be stunned for a few seconds with a light source.

How to get Cultist Gems in 99 Nights in the Forest

Cultist Gems are obtained as a random drop from defeated Cultists.

