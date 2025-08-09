How to do Orcalero Orcala ritual in Steal a Brainrot

In Steal a Brainrot, rituals are player actions that cause particular Brainrots to appear on the conveyor belt. These rituals usually require multiple players to hold specific characters in a formation. One of them involves Orcalero Orcala, which belongs to the Brainrot God rarity and is only obtainable from Lucky Blocks.

The Orcalero Orcala ritual triggers the arrival of Los Orcalitos. In this guide, you'll learn how to perform the ritual and get the coveted Brainrot in your base.

How to perform the Orcalero Orcala ritual in Steal a Brainrot

A detailed explanation about the ritual (Image via Roblox)

A minimum of four players with an Orcalero Orcala are required to perform this ritual in Steal a Brainrot. So, to begin the proceedings, either invite your friends or use alternate accounts in a private server.

An Orcalero Orcala has a 25% drop chance in the Brainrot God Lucky Block. This block can be brought with 15 million Cash once it appears on the conveyor belt. Alternatively, you can purchase it with 799 Robux from the Shop.

Once all four players participating in the ritual have an Orcalero Orcala in their base, each must follow these steps:

Approach the Orcalero Orcala and hold the E key to grab it.

Take the Brainrot close to the conveyor belt.

Line up the Brainrots in a horizontal formation and remain completely still.

After a while, a magical blue aura will connect all the Orcaleros. They will lift off, causing the entire map to be submerged in water. A single Los Orcalitos will appear on the conveyor belt.

The Los Orcalitos can be purchased with 45,000,000 Cash. However, since only one of them spawns after the ritual, you and your friends must decide who gets to keep it.

The Orcalero Orcala ritual is the third to be introduced in the game, following the ones involving La Vacca Saturno Saturnita and Bombardino Crocodilo.

More about Los Oracalitos in Steal a Brainrot

The Los Orcalitos (Image via Roblox)

Composed of three mini Orcalero Orcalas, the Los Orcalitos is of the Brainrot God rarity. It can be acquired by performing the aforementioned ritual or from the Fuse Machine, which underwent a rework in the recent Steal a Brainrot update.

The Los Orcalitos gives 235,000 Cash per second. It is more than double the amount provided by an Orcalero Orcala, which is 100,000 Cash per second.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update notes

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How many Orcalero Orcalas are needed to perform the ritual?

Four Orcalero Orcalas are required for the ritual.

What is the formation for the ritual?

The Orcalero Orcalas must be positioned horizontally, one at the side of the other, to trigger the ritual.

How do I get Los Orcalitos from the Fuse Machine?

For the best chances of getting Los Oraclitos, deposit four Orcalero Orcalas in the Fuse Machine.

How much money is generated by the Los Orcalitos?

Without any Mutations or Traits, this Brainrot God character gives 235K/s.

