How to do Las Vaquitas Saturnitas ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot challenges players to complete their collection by getting Brainrots of diverse rarities. Most can be acquired by purchasing and stealing, but a few secret ones can be obtained after performing specific actions or 'rituals.' Such rituals typically require the collective efforts of three players, with each possessing a stolen Brainrot.

The ritual for summoning the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas was the very first to be added in the game. This guide explains all the requirements and precise actions you must undertake to perform it and claim the coveted Brainrot.

About the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas ritual in Steal a Brainrot

You'll need three La Vacca Saturno Saturnitas (Image via Roblox)

The Las Vaquitas Saturnitas ritual requires three players and three stolen La Vacca Saturno Saturnitas. It is recommended to use Brainrots that have no Traits or Mutations, since they will disappear after the ritual is completed.

The La Vacca Saturno Saturnita is a Secret Brainrot. It usually appears on the ramp during weekly events organized by developer SpyderSammy. So, if you want to obtain several of them, save 50M cash for each and regularly check for any announcements regarding events in the Steal a Brainrot Discord.

After acquiring three La Vacca Saturno Saturnita, follow these steps to perform the ritual:

Tell two of your friends to steal one La Vacca Saturno Saturnita from your base. You can also create and use alt accounts for the process.

Once all three have a La Vacca Saturno Saturnito, steal one from your friend's base and ensure your friends do the same.

Take the three stolen La Vacca Saturnito Saturnito to the red ramp.

Place the Brainrots close to each other to form a triangle.

After a few seconds, the Brainrots will start spinning and shoot up in the sky. Subsequently, the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas will appear on the ramp.

You'll need a whopping 160M to purchase the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas. This amount can be easily generated by performing Rebirths and increasing the cash multiplier.

Stats of the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas in Steal a Brainrot

The Las Vaquitas Saturnitas can possess Traits and Mutations (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the La Vacca Saturno Saturnita, the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas belongs to the Secret rarity. It is the second-highest rarity order in this tycoon experience, the current highest being Secret Lucky.

When possessing no Traits or Mutations, the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas generates 750,000 cash per second. It is three times the amount generated by the La Vacca Saturno Saturnita (250,000/s) in Steal a Brainrot. Interestingly, this substantial boost in earnings highlights the synergy of the three 'saturnitas' in the Brainrot's design.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Do the three La Vacca Saturno Saturnita disappear after the ritual?

Yes. When the ritual is completed, the three La Vacca Saturno Saturnita disappear into the sky.

How many Las Vaquitas Saturnitas appear when the ritual is completed?

A single Las Vaquitas Saturnitas arrives on the ramp after the ritual.

How much money is needed to purchase the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas?

You'll need 50 million cash to buy this Secret Brainrot.

Is it possible to steal the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas?

Yes, you can steal the Brainrot from other players.

