How to do the Bombardino Crocodilo ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Events in Steal a Brainrot are not limited to those organized by the developers. Players can also trigger events and receive rare Brainrots as rewards. However, to initiate such occurrences, you'll need specific Brainrots and perform particular actions alongside friends, as if you're conducting a ritual.

One such in-game ritual involves multiple Bombardino Crocodilo. Completing it causes the coveted Los Crocodillitos to appear on the ramp.

About the Bombardino Crocodilo ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Everything you need to know about the ritual (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Steal a Brainrot, obtaining the Los Crocodillitos requires three players and three stolen Bombardino Crocodilos. The latter is a Mythic Brainrot, which can be purchased from the ramp or stolen from others.

Once you have the required Bombardino Crocodilos, let two of your friends steal one for themselves. It is highly recommended to play in a private server to prevent other players from interfering during the proceedings.

Now, to initiate the ritual, follow these steps:

Steal a Bombardino Crocodilo from your friend's base and tell your friends to do the same.

Carry the stolen Brainrots to the ramp (red carpet).

Place them one behind the other to begin the ritual.

Wait for the Bombardino Crocodilos to spark, propel, and lift off. You'll see orange lines appearing in the sky. After a few seconds, the Los Crocodillitos will appear on the ramp.

You need $12.5M to purchase the Los Crocodillitos. It is one of the rarest Brainrots in the game, so you will not want to miss it after completing the complex ritual.

Stats of the Los Crocodillitos in Steal a Brainrot

The Los Crocodillitos (Image via Roblox)

The Los Crocodillitos is a unique Brainrot, featuring three mini crocodiles seated in an airplane. It is as if the three Bombardino Crocodilos united to create this new form in Steal a Brainrot.

While Bombardino Crocodilo is of Mythic rarity, the Los Crocodillitos is of the Brainrot God rarity. It is one of the two Brainrot Gods introduced in the Lava Mutation update.

Aside from its rarity, the Los Crocodillitos is a highly sought Brainrot because it generates a whopping 55,000 Cash every second. This means it gives $3,300,000 per minute. Interestingly, these numbers can be increased if it gets Traits such as Bubblegum and Asteroid before its purchase.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Ballerino Lololo guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Is it necessary to steal Bombardino Crocodilos to complete the ritual?

Yes, it is mandatory to steal the Mythic Brainrots. Otherwise, you won't be able to take them to the ramp and conduct the ritual.

What is the best way to perform the Bombardino Crocodilo ritual?

The best way to perform the ritual is by playing with two friends in a private server.

How many Los Crocodillitos appear when the ritual is complete?

When the ritual is completed, a single Los Crocodillitos appears on the ramp. You and your friends will need to decide who gets to purchase and keep it.

How much money does the Los Crocodillitos generate?

Without any Mutations or Traits, the Los Crocodillitos generates 55K/s.

