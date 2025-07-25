Steal a Brainrot has released its Lava update. This Roblox title is all about acquiring the rarest machines to earn more money and level up your base. The game has seen frequent updates from the developers, all adding various new Brainrots, weapons, and seasonal mechanics. Following the trend, the Lava update has also introduced some exciting new things.
This article lists all the additions in the latest Steal a Brainrot update.
Steal a Brainrot Lava update patch notes
Here are all the items the Lava update has introduced:
- The Lava Mutation
- A new Rebirth level
- Six new Brainrots
- Some surprise traits
Lava Mutation
Keeping with the theme, the update introduced a new Mutation called Lava. Similar to alterations like Candy, this one can occur randomly in any Brainrot during the Lava event. The Mutation gives a unique fiery look to the machines. Aside from being an aesthetic choice, it also multiplies the Brainrot's earning abilities.
When the Lava event triggers, you'll notice a unique black-ish skybox with orange lightning strikes. During this period, various magma spots will pop up on the ground. While the event is active, a Brainrot has a chance to be afflicted with the Lava Mutation.
Mutation Wheel
Similar to the Candy Wheel, the update also introduced a brand-new spinning wheel called "Mutation Wheel." It features numerous rewards, including free cash, some "server luck," a Lava Orcalero Orcala, etc. After a set amount of time, you'll get an opportunity to spin the wheel for free. That said, you can also spin it whenever you wish by spending some Robux.
A new Rebirth level
The Steal a Brainrot Lava update has introduced the next Rebirth level, which is 13. Rebirths are the major way to level up the player's base stats and unlock different items and weapons.
Stage 13 of Rebirth will require 15 trillion in-game dollars and a Ballerino Lololo. In return, it will provide you with the following:
- 12x multiplier
- 1 billion cash
- You can lock the base for +10 seconds
- +1 slot
- Unlock Megaphone
- Unlock Beehive
New Brainrots
The highlight of the update is a set of six brand-new Brainrots:
- Salamino Penguino (Epic)
- Gorillo Watermelondrillo (Mythical)
- Los Crocodillitos (Brainrot God)
- Piccione Macchina (Brainrot God)
- Las Vaquitas Saturnitas (Secret)
- Chicleteira Bicicleteira (Secret)
Apart from the additions mentioned above, the new update has also introduced some brand-new traits in the game. They provide the affected Brainrots with new visual aesthetics and increase their value.
FAQs regarding the Lava update
How many Brainrots has the Lava update introduced?
It has introduced six new machines.
How do you unlock Rebirth levels?
Each Rebirth level has a particular set of requirements. You can press the Rebirth button on the left side of the screen to see them.
How do I track developer events?
Join Steal a Brainrot's official Discord server. The developer posts all the event reminders there.
