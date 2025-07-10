Steal a Brainrot: All Traits and their multipliers

Traits are special cosmetic add-ons that were introduced in Steal a Brainrot Update 5. They stack with Mutations and provide unique effects, such as taco hats, glittering bodies, and rainbow trails, to your character. Moreover, they multiply the Cash generated by characters per second, including those that belong to Secret and Brainrot God rarities.

This guide explores all the available Traits and their provided multipliers in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

All Steal a Brainrot Traits and how to get them

The Nyan Cat event changes the ramp (Image via Roblox)

With the recent addition of Firework and Zombie, the total number of Traits has risen to five in Roblox Steal a Brainrot. All of them are exclusive to developer-triggered events. This means you have to wait for the game creators to launch an event, hop onto a server, and get characters with rare Traits from the ramp.

Here are the details about each Trait, including their obtainability and multiplier:

Taco

Characters possessing the Taco Trait have unique taco hats and a 3x value multiplier. They can be acquired during the Taco Shower event, in which tacos rain from the sky and hit characters appearing on the ramp.

Asteroid

The Asteroid event is similar to the Taco Shower, with the only change that asteroids will fall from the sky. Any character hit by an asteroid will get the Asteroid Trait, indicated by a purple aura around their body. Moreover, the Trait gives them a 4x value multiplier.

Nyan

The Nyan Trait can be obtained during the comical Nyan Cat event. Cats with rainbow trails emerge in the sky while the ramp gets disco-like effects. Meanwhile, characters with a Nyan Cat logo and trail begin appearing on the ramp, and they possess a whopping 6x value multiplier.

Firework

Characters with the Firework Trait first appeared during the Fourth of July celebrations. They are easily identifiable during the Fireworks event as they have sparkles around their body and a glitter icon on top of their names. Similar to the Nyan Trait, Firework characters have a 6x value multiplier.

Zombie

The Zombie Trait is exclusively available from the Zombie Tung Tung event. It is one of the rarest events in the game, organized by developer SpyderSammy. A gigantic zombie version of Tung Tung Sahur spawns behind the ramp, following which mini zombie Tung Tungs begin appearing randomly on the map.

During the event, you can buy characters with the Zombie Trait. They possess a decent 5x value multiplier. Thus, a Sammyni Spyderini that commonly provides $300K/s will provide $1.5M/s due to the Zombie multiplier.

More about Traits in Steal a Brainrot

Traits are stackable in Steal a Brainrot. If you have a Brainrot God character with both Zombie and Firework Traits, it will have a combined 11x multiplier, which can be further boosted by any Mutations.

Interestingly, since Traits are exclusive to events, they are considered rarer than Mutations. Their rarity makes characters with Traits like Zombie and Nyan highly valuable, such that you can trade them for a Secret or Brainrot God character if the other player is interested.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I track developer events in the game?

You can track events by joining the game's Discord server.

Is it possible to steal characters that have Traits?

Yes, you can steal characters that possess Traits, although such chances are rarely available.

Which Traits have the highest multipliers?

Firework and Nyan currently have the highest multipliers.

