How to create a private server in Steal a Brainrot

Private servers allow players to steer away from the chaos of the public lobbies in Steal a Brainrot. Rather than being constantly fearful of getting coveted characters stolen, you can relax and focus on completing your Brainrot Index. There won't be anyone to challenge your purchase or hinder your progress. Yet, the control of a personal server comes at a moderate monthly cost.

This guide explains how you can purchase a private server for the game on different platforms.

A complete guide on creating a private server in Steal a Brainrot

The private servers for this game aren't free (Image via Roblox)

Private servers in Steal a Brainrot are available via a monthly subscription that costs 79 Robux. The amount is deducted from your account at the time of purchase and requires monthly renewal. For instance, if you purchase a personal server on July 15 for 79 Robux, you'll need to pay the same amount on August 15 to keep it running.

Setting up private servers is fairly straightforward. Provided below is a step-by-step guide on how to create them on various platforms.

PC

Open the Steal a Brainrot homepage on Roblox.

Scroll till you find the Servers tab and click on it. It is located below the Badges tab.

Press the "Private Server" button on the right side of the screen.

Enter the Server Name and then press the Subscribe button.

If you have the required amount of Robux, it will be deducted from your account.

Once the private server is created, press Join to enter the game.

Mobile

Launch Roblox and click Steal a Brainrot.

Scroll till you find the Servers tab and click on it.

Hit the Create Private Server button at the top of the screen.

Enter a Server Name and then press Subscribe to complete the transaction.

The Robux will be deducted from your account, while you can access the private server.

Press the Join button for your created private server to enter the game.

Console (PlayStation and Xbox)

Create a Roblox account on PC or mobile.

Add your main account on PS or Xbox as a friend from that secondary account.

Next, create a private server for Steal a Brainrot via a PC or mobile.

After creating the server, press the Customize button.

Toggle on the Friends Allowed option at the bottom of the screen.

Enter the private server from your secondary account.

Switch to your main account on PlayStation or Xbox and join the private server created by the second account.

The Friends Allowed option in the Configuration menu must be toggled on if you want to join the private server from your console.

Why are private servers useful in Steal a Brainrot?

Both private and public servers include the same features (Image via Roblox)

Private servers are exceptionally useful if you're serious about creating the best collection in this Roblox game. In such servers, there is no threat of your Brainrots getting stolen. Moreover, you can access in-game features and participate in Trait events, such as Taco Showers, without being interrupted by other players.

Unlike the public ones, which can be joined by anyone, the personal servers can only be accessed by the creator. Moreover, they can customize it based on their preference. When the Rainbow Machine arrived in Steal a Brainrot, several players teamed up with their friends, joined private servers, and worked together to get Rainbow Mutations.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I cancel the subscription for the private server?

To cancel the subscription, navigate to the Configuration menu and toggle the button next to Subscription Status.

How do I generate a private server link for a friend?

Open the Configuration menu of the server, scroll to the bottom of the page, and press the Generate button.

How many players can join a private server for this game?

A maximum of eight players can join the server, including the owner.

