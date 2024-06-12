5 easy ways to get Robux

Robux is the main currency in Roblox that allows you to purchase numerous things ranging from premium services to exclusive avatars and customization options. The most basic way to obtain Robux is by purchasing it with real currency. This can be done in Roblox's store and the platform has various options and bundles to offer.

However, not everybody likes to directly spend money. Fortunately, there are some ways to obtain Robux while also enjoying other things that the platform and its various games have to offer. This article will list five easy ways to earn this currency.

5 ways to get Robux in Roblox without directly purchasing it

1) Microsoft Rewards

Microsoft Rewards can get you some of the Roblox currency (Image via Microsoft)

Microsoft Rewards is one way to get Robux in Roblox. However, this is not a steady method since you won't get the currency each time you watch a video or play a game. But, it is one of the easiest ways to earn Robux for free since you don't have to do anything extra.

Simply complete the assigned tasks and collect points. You can then redeem these points for Robux once you hit a threshold. While this is a relatively slow process, you will easily hit the required number of points since not all tasks pay equally, and some reward you with more points.

2) Get the membership

You can purchase the Premium Membership to earn a fixed amount of Robux each month (Image via Roblox)

While spending money on the membership might not sound enticing, it is one of the best ways to ensure a steady supply of Robux each month. Players with this subscription obtain a good amount of the currency which costs slightly more when purchasing the equivalent amount directly.

On top of that, the Roblox membership comes with certain perks like Boosters, Premium-only items, and generous discounts on numerous other things on the platform. Hence, it is one of the most logical ways to get the currency while also gaining access to additional advantages.

3) Use Roblox experiences

You can try out various Roblox games that have the option to sell things to earn money (Image via Roblox)

Certain Roblox experiences allow you to sell specific items for Robux or ask other players to donate the currency to you. While the latter sounds easy, there is a limit to how much you can get. The denominals are often small and you can only stack a small amount of money. However, it is free and you don't have to do anything specific for it.

On the other hand, if you have some Robux to spend, have some creativity, and want to earn more, then log into Starving Artists and start selling your art. You can patch it up on clothing to make more money and establish yourself as the best artist of the lot. While this might take some time, it is a great way to earn the currency and maintain a good flow.

4) Obtain and resell Limited Items

You can sell limited items to earn the Roblox currency as well (Image via YouTube/Mineroda)

Some game developers create and offer limited items to players. These can be obtained by completing various tasks during the events. Once you have the item, you can keep it safe for some time before reselling it for a higher price. This is a great strategy where you don't have to spend a penny.

Hence, it is best to stay up to date and keep an eye out for any Roblox games offering free Limited Items. Then, immediately start completing the quests to obtain the item since such things don't remain ins tock for long. Once you have it, you will need to wait for around a month before putting a price tag on it and selling it to a customer.

5) Sell Custom Clothing

You can sell custom clothing to earn money in Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Clothing and fashion are integral parts of Roblox. Players spend a lot of time and money on making their avatars look fabulous. Hence, creating amazing custom avatar clothing is also one of the ways to earn some Robux.

The only obstacle here is that you need a membership to sell custom clothing in Roblox. However, if your designs are eye-catching, you will easily make the money back. The best way to do so is to join various games in your custom clothing and advertise your creativity.

FAQs about Roblox's currency

What does the currency get you?

You can purchase a wide range of things with this currency including custom avatar clothing, premium games, in-game items, and much more.

Do Robux generators work?

No, any website or app advertising to generate free currency is a scam and will likely take over your account to steal items.

Is the Roblox membership worth getting?

If you spend a lot of time playing Roblox and exploring the various games that it offers, then the premium membership is worth purchasing.

