Jujutsu Shenanigans: A beginner's guide to Restless Gambler

Jujutsu Shenanigans is an incredibly popular Roblox game that offers tons of fun. Since it is based on the iconic manga/anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, you will find characters like the Honored One and the Vessel which are inspired by Gojo and Yuji respectively. Similarly, you can play as the Restless Gambler, who is based on Kinji Hakari.

While the game's interface is relatively simple, it can be slightly challenging to understand the skills and abilities of each character. Hence, this article will guide you on how to use the Restless Gambler in Jujutsu Shenanigans.

Note: You can always change your character in Jujutsu Shenanigans. To do so, you will need to be out of combat and click on the "Characters" button on the top-left side of the screen.

Restless Gambler's skills in Jujutsu Shenanigans

The Restless Gambler is a strong character in Jujutsu Shenanigans (Image via Roblox)

Like other characters in Jujutsu Shenanigans, the Restless Gambler also has base and Awakened skills. It has close to medium-range skills, allowing you to deal with closer enemies. Below are all the base skills of the Restless Gambler:

Reserve Balls - This attack shoots a small white projectile toward the enemy which either stuns or throws them back.

This attack shoots a small white projectile toward the enemy which either stuns or throws them back. Shutter Doors - The skill manifests doors that attack and lock the enemy in place stunning them for a brief period.

The skill manifests doors that attack and lock the enemy in place stunning them for a brief period. Tough Energy - This attack accumulates all the cursed energy into the fist and sends the enemy flying while dealing a lot of damage.

This attack accumulates all the cursed energy into the fist and sends the enemy flying while dealing a lot of damage. Fever Breaker - Restless Gambler kicks the enemy towards the door and follows with another kick that sends them flying.

Restless Gambler kicks the enemy towards the door and follows with another kick that sends them flying. Gachinko Club Bouncer - This is a Special/Counter where the player summons two doors that block the attack. If it is a melee attack, the gambler will break through the door and knock back the enemy. For projectile attacks, the doors will simply break after blocking.

Restless Gambler's Awakening is his domain expansion (Image via Roblox)

Unlike other characters in Jujutsu Shenanigans, the Restless Gambler's Awakening is his Domain Expansion. This exponentially enhances all his skills, making him extremely deadly. Below are all of his Awakened skills:

Idle Death Gamble - This is the Restless Gambler's domain expansion. When triggered, everyone around will be engulfed in it as a cutscene plays explaining how the domain works. Essentially, after you use two skills, the character will move into a jackpot scenario. If the scenario is successful, you will enter the jackpot state otherwise the scenario will restart.

This is the Restless Gambler's domain expansion. When triggered, everyone around will be engulfed in it as a cutscene plays explaining how the domain works. Essentially, after you use two skills, the character will move into a jackpot scenario. If the scenario is successful, you will enter the jackpot state otherwise the scenario will restart. Admiring You - This is a passive skill that automatically heals the Restless Gambler. However, it also consumes the Awakening bar each time your character heals.

This is a passive skill that automatically heals the Restless Gambler. However, it also consumes the Awakening bar each time your character heals. Lucky Volley - This attack launches a barrage of punches on the enemy. While the barrage is blockable, the final hit is not.

This attack launches a barrage of punches on the enemy. While the barrage is blockable, the final hit is not. Lucky Rushdown - This is a movement skill where the player will start running. If they hit an enemy, Restless Gambler will pick them up, drag them across the floor, and then throw them.

This is a movement skill where the player will start running. If they hit an enemy, Restless Gambler will pick them up, drag them across the floor, and then throw them. Overwhelming Luck - After charging up the cursed energy, you will start sprinting and deliver a devastating blow to the enemy. This will send them into ragdoll where you will kick them up, grab them, land a few more hits, and then deliver a final punch.

After charging up the cursed energy, you will start sprinting and deliver a devastating blow to the enemy. This will send them into ragdoll where you will kick them up, grab them, land a few more hits, and then deliver a final punch. Energy Surge - You dash towards the enemy and kick them in the air. Next, you follow up with another kick while the enemy is in mid-air and send them crashing down.

You dash towards the enemy and kick them in the air. Next, you follow up with another kick while the enemy is in mid-air and send them crashing down. Rhythm - This is Restless Gambler's Special attack in the Awakened form where it starts dancing to the beat which increases the attack speed. Since it can stack up, using the Rhythm more will make you faster.

Pros and cons of using Restless Gambler in Jujutsu Shenanigans

There are some strong pros and cons of using this character in Jujutsu Shenanigans (Image via Roblox)

Similar to other characters, there are various pros and cons of using the Restless Gambler. Being a close to mid-range fighter, he is not suitable for everybody. Below, we have mentioned some facts to give you a better picture of this character.

Pros:

His attacks pack a lot of damage.

Reserve Balls and Shutter Doors can zone out players which can cancel their attacks.

The "R" special is great at blocking and countering melee attack characters.

The Awakenening's passive ability makes you almost immortal.

The Awakened state moves deal a lot of damage.

The Domain is one of the strongest and has a lot of HP.

Cons:

The attacks don't have a lot of combo potential.

To reach the Jackpot state, you need to complete the mini-game while being inside the domain and fighting the enemies. Dying cancels the domain immediately.

While the awakening's passive ability is great, it depletes the awakening bar each time you take a hit.

Conclusion

The Restless Gambler is one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Shenanigans. His attacks pack a lot of damage but carry a shorter range compared to the Honorable One. However, he has several ways to counter or cancel the enemy's attack. Hence, if you like to fight dirty and annoy your opponents, this is the perfect class for you in Jujutsu Shenanigans.

