Jujutsu Shenanigans: Honored One a beginner guide

Jujutsu Shenanigans is one of the most popular games on Roblox. It allows players to dive into a battle royale situation. While everyone starts as the Honored One which is based on Gojo Satoru, the game allows you to pick a separate character when out of combat. However, Honored One is the most popular among the lot.

The game can be slightly confusing for beginners. Hence, this article will guide you on using the Honored One, his skill sets, pros, cons, and other important things you should know about the character.

Note: As mentioned, the game has two other free characters you can select from. You can change your class when out of combat.

Jujutsu Shenanigans: Honored One overview and skills

Honored One in Jujutsu Shenanigans has multiple abilities and skills (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, Honored One is a beginner character in Jujutsu Shenanigans based on Gojo Satoru. Hence, you will find him using similar skills as his anime/manga counterpart. This is one of the reasons why he is so popular among the community.

Honored One comes under short to medium-range combat class, meaning you will almost always be close to your opponents. The character has the following base skills:

Lapse Blue - It summons a blue ball that damages the enemies around and pushes them back.

It summons a blue ball that damages the enemies around and pushes them back. Reversal Red - Summons a red orb that moves in one direction and explodes after reaching a certain distance while damaging everything around.

Summons a red orb that moves in one direction and explodes after reaching a certain distance while damaging everything around. Rapid Punches - The character throws a series of unblockable punches and pushes the enemy back.

The character throws a series of unblockable punches and pushes the enemy back. Twofold Kick - Kicks the enemy multiple times and sends them flying at the end.

The base abilities have both ranged and melee attacks (Image via Roblox)

Apart from this, there is a blue bar above the skills which fills over time as you keep using the abilities and continue fighting. Once the blue bar is full, you can press G on the keyboard to activate the Awaken form of the Honored One in Jujutsu Shenanigans. Once you do this, the base skills will change into the following:

Lapse Blue MAX - The skill summons a huge blue ball that moves across the screen damaging enemies and buildings.

The skill summons a huge blue ball that moves across the screen damaging enemies and buildings. Reversal Red MAX - Sends a beam of red energy towards the enemies and knocks them back.

Sends a beam of red energy towards the enemies and knocks them back. Hollow Purpe - This attack mixes a blue and red orb creating a big purple orb that can be shot toward the enemies.

This attack mixes a blue and red orb creating a big purple orb that can be shot toward the enemies. Infinite Void - Honored One/Gojo's domain expansion pulls all the surrounding enemies into a void and stuns them. You can use your other moves to eliminate the enemies while they stand still in the domain.

Filling the bar above the skills in Jujutsu Shenanigans will unlock the Awakened state (Image via Roblox)

Apart from these attacks, you can also perform a finisher on the enemies once their HP bar is low. You must be near them and press the right button to do so. You can also do a Lapse Blue Finisher which covers the enemy in a ball of rubble that explodes after a short while.

Pros and cons of using Honored One in Jujustsu Shenanigans

There are both pros and cons of using the Honored One in Jujustsu Shenanigans (Image via Roblox)

There are various pros and cons of using the Honored One in Jujutsu Shenanigans. It is important you know about them both to be successful during matches. It will also allow you to plan better before entering a fight.

Pros:

Honored One has both ranged and melee skills.

The two melee attacks and unlockable and deal a lot of damage.

Reversal Red is an AoE attack that deals damage in an area and is quite destructive.

Awakening is very powerful and full of ranged attacks.

The domain expansion is excellent when fighting multiple enemies.

Hollow Purple can break domains making it very useful.

Infinite Void assures victory if you don't have the skills on cooldown before using it.

Cons:

The "R" special skill consumes the Awakening Bar.

The Awakening lacks any grab or melee skill so you need to maintain a distance to stay safe and use the skills effectively.

The Infinite Void's barrier is low in hp.

Using Hollow Nuke will end the Awakened state.

Conclusion:

Honored One is a great class in Jujutsu Shenanigans for players who like Gojo and want a character with both melee and ranged skills. His damage output is exceptional and it is overall easy to use and adapt to. This makes him one of the best starter characters in the game.

FAQs about Jujutsu Shenanigans

Is the game inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yes, the game is inspired by the popular manga and anime series and features characters that appear in it.

Can you play as Yuji Itadori?

Yes, you can play as Yuji Itadori/Sukuna in the game. He is one of the free characters named the Vessel.

Is the game fun?

Yes, the game is quite fun and offers hours of entertainment and action.

