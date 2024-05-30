5 best co-op games in Roblox

Roblox features a variety of games where players can have fun. While some games focus on solo exploration, others require you to join your friends or other teammates to complete the objective or gain victory. Most players like to enjoy the various experiences on the platform alongside their friends but looking for good co-op games can be a hassle.

Hence, this article details five of the best co-op games that you can enjoy with your friends or other players.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Five of the best co-op games on Roblox that can be played with friends

1) Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is one of the best co-op games on the platform. (Image via Roblox)

Developer: Nikilis

Nikilis Upvotes: 91%

Murder Mystery 2 is one of the most popular games on the platform that allows players to team up and put in a joint effort. The game has three playable categories that one can join: Sherrif, Innocents, and Murderer. As the names suggest, the Murderer is responsible for killing everybody in the server whereas the Sherrif and Innocents are tasked with finding the killer.

The game is very fun as things can quickly escalate. On top of that, everyone needs to cooperate and work together to figure out the murderer before they kill everybody. So, if you want to have a good time with your friends in Roblox, then Murder Mystery 2 is the best game to jump into.

2) Livetopia

Livetopia offers a great co-op role-playing experience. (Image via Roblox)

Developer: Century Makers

Century Makers Upvotes: 90%

If you like role-playing games in Roblox and want to hang out with other players and your friends in an amazing setting, then Livetopia will tick all your boxes. This role-playing experience on the platform offers a huge map where one can enjoy a variety of things while exploring the world.

You can build houses and interact with other players. On top of that, the game has various activities and missions that keep it interesting. This includes looking for the multiple secrets hidden on the map. Overall, Livetopia is a fun co-op game on the platform that can be enjoyed with friends.

3) Jailbreak

Jailbreak is one of the best GTA-like games on the platform. (Image via Roblox)

Developer: Badimo

Badimo Upvotes: 87%

If you're a fan of the Grand Theft Auto series and want to have a similar experience in Roblox, then Jailbreak is the game you should dive into. The game has a huge open world where players can tag-team and perform robberies or play as law enforcement and catch the criminals.

However, whichever path you pick, you are bound to have fun as the game is designed to be action-packed. It becomes even more fun when you join alongside your friends and make strategies to perform the perfect heist. On the other hand, it feels great to bust other players trying to flee the crime scene.

4) Theme Park Tycoon 2

Theme Park Tycoon is the best place to start your own theme park alongside your friends. (Image via Roblox)

Developer: Den_S

Den_S Upvotes: 88%

Theme Park Tycoon 2 is one of the best experiences you can enjoy with your friends on the platform. The game offers a plot of land where you need to construct entertainment places and rides that will eventually generate money. The goal is to make the most fun theme park that is cool and interesting.

The game provides a range of options where you can design the ultimate roller coaster and set various designs for your park. Since it is a joint effort, your friends will not feel left out as there is something to do for everybody.

5) Zombie Stories

Zombie Stories is an amazing fast-paced FPS. (Image via Roblox)

Developer: PANDEMIC.

PANDEMIC. Upvotes: 92%

Zombie Stories is a fast-paced story-based co-op game that offers a thrilling experience to those who dare. Being a first-person shooter title, it allows you and your teammates to clash with zombies while completing various missions and objectives.

So, if you're looking for a game combining zombies with FPS and a story mode, Zombie Stories should fulfill all your desires. Being a co-op title, you will need to help others and work strategically to gain victory.

FAQs about Roblox

Are co-op games popular on the platform?

Yes, co-op games are popular on the platform as most players like to team up with their friends and complete various tasks.

Are all games free on the platform?

Unfortunately, not every game is free on the platform. However, most of them are, and players can enjoy them at no cost.

Are there age restrictions on games?

Most of the games have certain age requirements to play since they have content not suitable for children under a certain age.

