Top 10 Roblox YouTubers in 2024

Roblox is incredibly popular and offers tons of experiences and games. It attracts regular players and streamers who like to come up with fun challenges to showcase their skills. Many YouTubers regularly post interesting content consisting of various Roblox titles. However, it can be hard to keep track of them due to the plethora of streamers online.

Players who like to keep tabs on the new Roblox content or are looking for something to watch should follow some popular streamers and content creators. Hence, this article will list ten of the most popular Roblox YouTubers who are determined to keep the platform fun.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Top 10 popular Roblox YouTubers worth following

10) RussoPlays

RussoPlays has great content revolving around the platform and its games (Image via YouTube/RussoPlays)

RussoPlays is a great YouTuber one can follow if they want some amazing Roblox content. Not only does he upload regularly but his content is also quite engaging and entertaining. He currently has 2.87 million subscribers. On top of that, he was also part of the successful RB Battles Roblox event for two seasons, furthering his popularity.

9) TanqR

TanqR is great with BedWars content (Image via YouTube/TanqR)

TanqR is a popular YouTuber who frequently uploads videos on his channel and has a huge following. This is mostly thanks to his hilarious content revolving around various games on the platform. However, he mostly focuses on BedWars which has gained him 4.15 million subscribers. So, if you like the game, then TanqR will keep you entertained.

8) Sketch

Sketch is quite consistent with his uploads (Image via YouTube/Sketch)

Sketch is a highly active content creator on YouTube who has a following of 5.01 million subscribers. He frequently uploads engaging and quirky content, which is one of the reasons behind his success. Fans love his gameplay videos and other activities uploaded on his channel.

7) Leah Ashe

People looking for adorable role-playing content should follow Leah Ashe (Image via YouTube/Leah Ashe)

Leah Ashe is yet another popular YouTuber who focuses on Roblox content. Her videos revolve around Adopt Me, Brookhaven RP, and other similar role-playing games on the platform. Her cute content has garnered 5.1 million subscribers who love to watch her play and produce adorable videos.

6) Poke

Poke's content is hilarious and engaging for the viewers (Image via YouTube/Poke)

Poke is quite popular among fans due to his interesting content. He plays a variety of games on the platform and has garnered 5.32 million subscribers. His channel offers engaging gameplay and a variety of content ranging from normal games to quizzes.

5) KreekCraft

KreekCraft keeps his videos engaging and hilarious (Image via YouTube/KreekCraft)

KreekCraft is a hilarious YouTuber who makes Roblox content. Fans love his consistency and the type of videos he uploads. His channel focuses on gameplay as well as interesting contests and competitions. This has earned him 9.55 million subscribers and the numbers only keep increasing.

4) InquisitorMaster

InquisitorMaster has adorable content (Image via YouTube/InquisitorMaster)

Anyone looking for some cute and funny content should follow InquisitorMaster. Her channel offers a variety of videos with themes suitable for the age 13+ audience. Thanks to her adorable voice and videos, the channel has gained 10.1 million subscribers.

3) ItsFunneh

ItsFunneh produces great family-friendly content (Image via YouTube/ItsFunneh)

ItsFunneh is yet another amazing YouTube channel for fans who enjoy adorable content. The channel focuses on family-friendly yet engaging content that has gained them 11.1 million subscribers. The videos on the channel are entertaining and offer a good variety while maintaining humor and a positive attitude.

2) Thinknoodles

Thinknoodles has great content revolving around the platform (Image via YouTube/Thinknoodles)

ThinkNoodles is a successful YouTuber who focuses on making family-friendly content on a variety of games. He uploads a lot of content covering funny gameplay and other events, which is why many subscribe to his channel. He currently has 11.1 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

1) Flamingo

Fans love Flamingo's content (Image via YouTube/Flamingo)

Flamingo is arguably the most popular Roblox YouTuber currently. Known for his consistent daily uploads, his content is amusing and diverse. He posts a variety of videos consisting of hilarious gameplay, commentary on the current state of the platform, and the general gaming scene. He has around 12.6 million subscribers.

Honorable mentions

Apart from the aforementioned YouTubers, there are some other channels as well that post great content covering the platform and its games. We have mentioned some of them below.

1) NicsterV

If you want some clickbait mixed with controversies then NicsterV is the perfect channel for you (Image via YouTube/NicsterV)

While NicsterV only has around 2.91 million subscribers, the channel is highly active and uploads loads of funny and entertaining content for its viewers. If you're looking for updates and funny content, this channel will keep you happy and entertained with its videos.

2) IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed uploads some great content around this platform (Image via YouTube/IShowSpeed)

While IShowSpeed might not completely focus on Roblox content, when he does, it is splendid. He is not only hilarious but quite skilled at keeping his viewers entertained. He uploads funny content which has earned him 24.6 million subscribers.

FAQs about Roblox

Is Roblox popular?

Yes, the platform and the games it offers are extremely popular.

Do lots of people play these games?

Yes, the platform receives a huge number of players globally. It has accumulated billions of visits till now and the numbers keep increasing.

Which is the most popular game on the platform?

While there are several popular games on the platform, Brookhaven RP, Adopt Me, and Blox Fruits gather the most amount of players.

