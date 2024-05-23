Roblox The Classic Event is finally here and players can enjoy Arsenal where they need to hunt down a boss while traveling across the map and fighting waves of Noobs trying to stop them. The goal is to reach the ultimate destination and stop 1x1x1x1 in any way possible. Players will obtain various weapons along the way to fight the horde of Noobs in Arsenal during the Classic Event.

This article will offer an in-depth guide on how to proceed and what to do to complete this Roblox Arsenal Classic Event.

How to start the Roblox The Classic Arsenal event?

One can start the Roblox The Classic Arsenal event through The Classic portal or by searching the experience (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

To start and enter the Arsenal Classic event, you must launch the application and search for the game directly or head over to The Classic Experience and find Arsenal's portal. Then click on the icon under the main menu to trigger the event.

How to obtain the ROLVe's "Tix" Award Badge in Roblox Arsenal The Classic?

There are two "Tix" Awards to collect when playing Roblox The Classic Arsenal event. You can find them in the following places:

After falling down the trap and fighting the zombies for the first time, look for the secret room (Check the image below for reference).

This is the secret door that hides the first "Tix" Award Badge (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

After fighting the second Minigunner, enter the next door and look to your right. Jump on the boards to collect the second ROLVe's "Tix" Award Badge in Roblox The Classic Arsenal event.

This is where you will find the second "Tix" Award (Image via YouTube/Excitable)

How to earn the final Badge and Rewards?

You earn two rewards for completing the Arsenal event (Image via YouTube/Excitable)

Once you reach the final checkpoint, Roblox The Classic Arsenal event will ask you to press the Red button. This will destroy the boss along with his minions. After you complete this, you will earn the following Badges and rewards:

ROLVe's "Token" Award (Badge)

(Badge) Bloxxed | KillEffect (Reward)

(Reward) Classic Girl | Skin (Reward)

Tips and Tricks to easily complete Roblox The Classic Arsenal event

You can follow some tips and tricks to easily complete the Arsenal Classic event (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here are some tips and tricks you can follow to complete Roblox The Classic Arsenal event easily. These instructions will not only save you time but also increase your efficiency.

You can skip most of the Noobs at the beginning. Killing each one is not important.

Pick up the classic Revolver at the beginning. It has a good damage output.

Skim past the regular Noobs and board the train quickly.

Pick up the classic SMG. Its fire rate will allow you to clear enemies rapidly.

Don't forget to take cover and reload when there are no enemies in sight.

Pick up the Sniper instead of the Assault Rifle. It will allow you to take down enemies from afar.

Pick up the Classic Gatling and don't exchange it for the Rocket Launcher in the Arsenal Classic event.

Kill the Guests and Noobs with the shotgun before the regular Noobs.

Also read: Upcoming changes to the Roblox User Policies

FAQs about Roblox The Classic event

What are Tokens and Tix in the event?

Tokens and Tix are redeemable in-game currencies that players can collect by participating in various games.

Where can I track my Token and Tix progress?

The progress can easily be tracked through the Classic event's main hub. It showcases the total number of each item you have and what rewards you have unlocked.

Is the Classic event available on all platforms?

Yes, the Classic event is available on all platforms including Mobile, PC, Console, and VR. However, note that some experiences might not be supported on specific devices.

