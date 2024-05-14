Roblox to Enforce User Data Sale to Third-Parties: Privacy Debate Erupts

Roblox has made various changes to its Privacy Policies over the years but the upcoming change might be the biggest players and creators have seen so far. According to the available information, Roblox will now start selling user data to advertisers starting June 12, 2024. This has raised serious concerns among both players and creators who use this platform.

Apart from this, the company is also bringing in a bunch of other changes to its various policies which have sparked a debate among the community. Hence, this article will provide all the necessary information that you need to know about the upcoming changes. Thanks to @Roblox_RTC for sharing the crucial information with the public on X.

Roblox will now sell user data to advertisers and third-parties

As mentioned before, Roblox is about to roll out its new Privacy Policy which will enforce user data sales to third parties. Alongside this, the company will also start using user voice and text data to train AI and for other purposes.

This is a serious issue for many users and creators who regularly use Roblox. Below are some of the major changes that will apply starting June 12, 2024:

Removal of Section 5

Section 5 of the Privacy Policy dictates how Roblox uses your data to show recommendations and affect your Avatar as well as the Experience tab. It allows Roblox to show relevant search results as well as suggest games and other things according to your liking. Section 5 will no longer be available after the upcoming changes take effect.

Change in User Terms

The upcoming change will also affect how Roblox uses your data as the company can now freely use it for machine training. According to the information, they will have access to the information which can be translated, modified, copied, and used in any way Roblox sees fit.

Voice-based services will now record your voice

There are various games and services on the platform that are voice-based or offer a similar feature. After June 12, 2024, these services will be able to record your voice and use it for safety purposes. While the platform asked for user permission to do so, it will not record and collect the data regardless of your choice.

Changes in Section 4

Under Section 4, Roblox can now freely share your information with third parties. This includes your contact and device identifiers. Hence, if given permissions, your data will be sold to the advertisers which was not the case before.

Developer-created rules

According to the upcoming changes, developers will not be able to create and implement separate rules for their games. These rules will be governed by the concerned parties and Roblox will not handle any situation regarding breaking these in-game rules.

Users must first contact game developers regarding any issue

Another one of the upcoming changes describes that if players have any issues with the uploaded content, they will need to contact the game's developer first. Roblox will not respond to the complaints before the developer.

Also read: Netflix Nextworld has debuted on Roblox.

Among other reactions, most fans are either surprised Roblox wasn't selling user data before or feel angry about it happening.

Fans are unhappy about the platform selling their data (Image via X)

Fans are unhappy about the upcoming changes (Image via X)

Conclusion

Roblox is bringing several new changes to its Privacy Policies which will allow the company to record and sell user data to third parties including advertisers. Most fans are unhappy about this decision and wish for it to be reverted.

FAQs about Roblox

When will the new policy go into effect?

The new Privacy Policy will be effective starting June 12, 2024.

Will the new rules affect the platform?

The new rules are bound to affect both players and developers who regularly use this platform.

Will everybody need to adhere to these rules?

Yes, everyone using Roblox will need to follow the new rules and the change in the Privacy Policies.

