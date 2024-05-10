Netflix Nextworld debuts on Roblox: Early Access, Stranger Things, and more

While Netflix and Roblox have collaborated in the past, the newly debuted Netflix Nextworld is one of their biggest joint ventures. This Digital Theme Park will offer players a chance to dive into the various shows that stream on the platform including popular ones like Stranger Things and the live-action One Piece series. The game will create the perfect opportunity for players to explore the worlds of their favorite TV series.

The whole Digital Theme park is divided into several sections with 3D interactive worlds representing the various shows. While Netflix Nextworld just entered Early Access on May 9, 2024, it already has several shows lined up ready to be explored by fans.

Roblox's Netflix Nextworld currently has three worlds fans can explore

The new Netflix Roblox Digital Theme Park has several popular shows. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Since the game is still in Early Access, fans can only explore three worlds in Netflix Nextworld: Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins High, One Piece: East Blue Brawls, and Rebel Moon: Outskirts Battle. Fans can explore all three of them from the main hub of the game.

Apart from these popular shows, Roblox's Netflix Nextworld also represents various other series. Fans are expecting to see more of them added at a later stage. Here is a list of all the shows:

One Piece (Live-action)

Cobra Kai

Stranger Things

Rebel Moon

Friends

All of them have functional 3D interactive features combined with mini-games that are fun to play. Winning these games rewards them with in-game coins that can be used to decorate their hub or purchase various items from the in-game store.

Also read: Top 5 Tower Defense games in Roblox.

Other things Roblox Neflix Nextworld offers

The new Netflix Digital Theme Park has multiple interactive experiences. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Apart from the interactive games and the mini-games based on the various shows, players can also earn money to unlock various items. They can then use them to decore their "Fan Pod". This is their home base which can be set to either Private or Public depending on if players want others to visit their bases.

Apart from small items, players can also use the in-game coins to purchase exclusive items like the One Piece live-action pirate flag. Netflix and Roblox are also planning to do limited-time exclusive events like Jurassic World: Chaos Theory which will premiere on May 17 on Netflix Nextworld.

Hence, players can use this opportunity to explore their favorite shows in the Digital Theme Park and wait for more such events that will regularly take place in the game. Till then, explore the three available experiences and have fun interacting with your favorite characters.

FAQs about the Roblox Netflix Nextworld

Is this game developed by Netflix?

Yes, Netflix Nextworld is a collaboration between Roblox and Netflix.

Will more experiences be added in the future?

While nothing has been confirmed yet, hopefully, more shows will get a fully interactive experience in the future.

Is the game complete?

No, the game is still in Early Access and new content will keep getting added in the future.

