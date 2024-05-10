One Piece announces new Roblox game

One Piece Netflix has announced a new Roblox title based on the popular manga and anime series. The announcement was made on X and came with a short trailer. The game is called One Piece: East Blue Brawls. It features Luffy and his crew fighting across the East Blue against iconic enemies.

The One Piece Netflix X account shared this description for East Blue Brawls:

"Join up with other players to battle waves of enemies & become the most feared pirate. Play One Piece: East Blue Brawls and discover more on Netflix Nextworld."

However, the title has not been received well by the community. Fans are upset by its quality and wish the developer collaborated with other popular preexisting games instead of rolling out a new one.

The new One Piece Roblox game is underwhelming, and fans are disappointed

As mentioned before, fans are unhappy with the quality of the new Roblox One Piece game by Netflix. The graphics are subpar, and the gameplay feels sluggishly slow. All these are bad signs for a newly released title targeting a huge fan base.

Most players compared One Piece: Blue Sea Brawls to the incredibly popular Blox Fruits. Since Blox Fruits is also based on the anime and manga, the comparison is natural.

Here's what fans have to say about the new game:

Fans are unhappy with the new One Piece game 1/2 (Image via X)

Fans are unhappy with the new One Piece game 2/2 (Image via X)

It is apparent that Netflix did not anticipate this reaction from fans. At the time of writing the article, One Piece: East Blue Brawls had around 556 upvotes and a staggering 1193 downvotes. These are really bad stats for a newly launched Roblox game, especially for such a popular franchise.

Roblox's One Piece game's comparison to Blox Fruits was inevitable

The new Roblox game by Netflix has failed to impress the fans (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The reception to the new Roblox One Piece game by Netflix has not been great, to say the least. Naturally, fans are comparing it to other similar titles on the platform like Blox Fruits, which offers tons of content without butchering the quality of graphics or the gameplay.

However, Blox Fruits, while good, is quite grindy. Players need to spend a lot of time completing missions and defeating bosses to raise their levels and unlock exciting things. Having said that, it doesn't look like the new Roblox game by Netflix will offer anything better any time soon.

Netflix still has a chance to turn things around since the game is still very new and lacks proper content. They can overhaul the graphics and add more exciting abilities, missions, and characters to keep players happy and content.

FAQs about the Roblox One Piece game

Is the new game based on anime/manga?

Since the game is by Netflix, it is based mostly on the live-action series of One Piece.

Does the new game have all the characters from the anime?

At the moment, One Piece: East Blue Brawls only features a handful of characters from the anime and manga.

Is Blox Fruits better than the new game?

Blox Fruits offers a variety of missions and has tons more content compared to the new game. Hence, it is more enjoyable.

