5 best Roblox games for One Piece fans 

One Piece fans looking for Roblox games will be delighted to know that they have numerous options at their disposal. However, it can be tricky to find the right game that suits your taste. Those new to Roblox may find it even more difficult since navigating through the various One Piece games and locating the right one can be overwhelming.

Fortunately, the incredibly popular manga has inspired numerous people who have created amazing games offering endless fun and adventure. While some can be grindy, others are simpler.

On that note, this article lists the best Roblox games dedicated to One Piece.

Note: The article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinions.

5 of the best Roblox games for One Piece fans

1) Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is an amazing One Piece game (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Developer: Gamer Robot Inc

Blox Fruits is undoubtedly one of the best Roblox games for One Piece fans. It offers tons of fun adventures alongside various techniques and skills to choose from. With a massive 33.1 billion visits, One Piece fans should feel at home with this title.

The game allows players to become incredibly powerful blox fruit users or follow the path of a swordsman and hone their skills. Whichever way, your destiny is to cross paths with powerful foes or unsuspecting boss fights as you sail across the ocean looking for new opportunities. Blox Fruits has 93% upvotes and around 404k active users, cementing its popularity among One Piece fans.

Also check: Latest Blox Fruits codes

2) King Legacy

King Legacy is a game worth trying (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Developer: Venture Lagoons

King Legacy is another amazing Roblox game dedicated to One Piece. However, unlike Blox Fruits, mastering the game is slightly harder albeit fun. This is mainly because players don't immediately get powerful abilities and skills.

Players will need to wait and look for devil fruits and raise their level to compete against powerful foes. The game has numerous interesting quests that will allow players to become the best pirates to roam the Grand Line. King Legacy has 2.9 billion visits, 90% upvotes, and 24.4k active users.

3) Fruit Battlegrounds

Fruit Battlegrounds is as fun as it sounds (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Developer: POPO

If you want simple, quick, and fun gameplay with plenty of action, Fruit Battleground is what you need. It is one of the best games on this platform for One Piece fans since it doesn't require players to slog through hours of grinding to level up. One can unlock a new power when starting the game simply by spinning the chest box.

They can then spawn on a battlefield surrounded by other players fighting to keep their bounty while mercilessly hunting others. As of writing, the game has 431 million views, 88% upvotes, and around 15.7k active users.

4) Grand Piece Online

Grand Piece Online is fun if you enjoy naval battles (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Developer: Grand Quest Games

The world of One Piece is all about sailing the oceans, looking for opportunities and treasures. Grand Piece Online offers all this alongside numerous quests that allow you to unlock interesting rewards to level up. The game has 914 million visits and boasts 90% upvotes.

Around 5.1k active players constantly clash with each other to conquer various regions and challenge bosses across the map. If you're looking to have fun while battling at sea, Grand Piece Online shouldn't disappoint.

5) Demon Piece

Demon Piece is slightly slow but very fun (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Developer: Demon Time Games

If you're looking for an immersive One Piece RPG experience, Demon Piece is worth trying. It is an amazing game that allows you to create your own character and customize it with unique devil fruit powers and various other skills required to navigate the treacherous seas.

The goal is to level up, gain relevant skills/powers, and challenge bosses to win rewards. Demon Piece is ideal for those into slow-paced gameplay that offers a variety of quests and challenges. The game has 8.7 million visits with 92% upvotes. Around 13.8k users usually grind to gain an upper hand over others.

FAQs about One Piece Roblox games

Are One Piece games fun?

Yes, One Piece games are a lot of fun as they offer players cool abilities and numerous challenges.

Are the games free?

All the games listed above are free to play. They have in-game microtransactions that one can use to their advantage.

Do One Piece games have a huge following?

Yes, One Piece has a huge fan base on Roblox and as such, most of the games are highly rated and receive frequent updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback