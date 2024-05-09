5 best Bosses in Blox Fruits (First Sea)

Blox Fruits has several amazing areas, but everyone starts from the First Sea. This is the first location in the game that allows players to grind till around Level 700 and features several bosses they can fight. Clearing boss fights provides precious experience, alongside some amazing rewards that will help you raise your level and obtain better equipment.

However, it can be challenging to pinpoint the best bosses in Roblox's Blox Fruits. Each one has different difficulty and drop rates. Hence, this article will list five of the best bosses from the First Sea that are worth fighting and grinding.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the best bosses from the First Sea in Roblox's Blox Fruits

1) Gorilla King

Gorilla King is one of the first bosses in the game (Image via YouTube/NeedForGaming)

Gorilla King is one of the first bosses in the First Sea that players can encounter. He is a Level 25 boss that spawns near the mini-isle connecting the Jungle Island. While he only has around 950 HP, his attacks can be deadly for new and unprepared players. His Ground Slam can be a one-hit kill for those with low HP.

Hence, it is advised to not take the Gorilla King lightly. He is also one of the fan-favorite bosses in Blox Fruits, thanks to his quick respawn and the overall ease of the fight once someone gets used to his moves.

2) Saber Expert

Saber Expert is a difficult boss fight in the game (Image via YouTube/NeedForGaming)

Saber Expert is one of the best and also one of the hardest bosses in the First Sea. While his attacks don't have a difficult-to-follow pattern, the confined room and fast regeneration can pose a challenge for low-level players. Being a Level 200 boss, he has 11,000 HP and a lot of firepower behind his attacks.

Hence, it is recommended to grind other easier bosses before challenging him. However, completing his puzzle and then beating him gives a guaranteed drop of the legendary Saber Sword. Players also need to defeat this boss to unlock the Instinct skill in Blox Fruits.

3) The Saw

The Saw spawns randomly and then disappears (Image via YouTubeNeedForGaming)

The Saw is another amazing boss from the First Sea in the game. However, players need to keep a tab on his respawn time since he disappears after spawning, making them wait for his next appearance. He is quite popular among due to his drop.

Defeating The Saw gives players The Shark Saw blade, which is quite an amazing weapon. It is powerful but not a 100% guaranteed drop. This means players will need to fight him multiple times before obtaining this weapon.

4) Thunder God

Thunder God is an interesting boss fight in the game (Image via YouTube/NeedForGaming)

Thunder God is quite a stunning boss in Blox Fruits. His attacks pack a lot of punch and can also stun players, making his fight quite challenging. Those unprepared can easily lose their lives since this NPC can do ranged as well as close-range attacks.

Another reason why Thunder God is so popular is because of his drops. He offers two items upon defeat: Pole and Angel Wings. The Pole is an excellent weapon in the game that will come in handy in almost every situation. However, you might need to wait patiently since Thunder God often takes a lot of time to drop this legendary weapon in the game.

5) Yeti

The Yeti Boss fight is best for grinding in the First Sea (Image via YouTube/CalebZionTV)

Yeti is perhaps the best boss in the First Sea for grinding. While his fight is not easy by any means, learning his moves and attack patterns along with raising your level will make quite a big difference. Yeti is a Level 110 boss who has a lot of HP and packs quite a punch in his attacks.

Unfortunately, he doesn't drop anything useful apart from the money and honor. But, this is quite useful in itself since Yeti only takes around five minutes to respawn. Hence, players can hop servers to keep grinding and raising their levels, making Yeti a great boss in this regard.

FAQs about Blox Fruits

Is Blox Fruits free to play?

Yes, Blox Fruits is free to play, but has in-game microtransaction options that allow players to purchase various items.

Is Blox Fruits based on an anime?

Yes, Blox Fruits is inspired by a popular anime and manga series called One Piece. There are various characters representing the ones that appear in the series.

Is the game fun and popular?

Yes, the game is incredibly fun if you like gaining powerful Devil Fruits or mastering the sword. The gameplay, while slightly grindy, offers numerous opportunities.

